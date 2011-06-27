  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S4
  4. Used 2014 Audi S4
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

2014 Audi S4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fantastic supercharged V6
  • likable balance between sharp handling and a comfortable ride
  • classy interior
  • standard all-wheel drive
  • respectable fuel economy
  • excellent crash test scores.
  • Unintuitive standard control layout.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2002
2001
2000
1994
1993
1992
Audi S4 for Sale
2018
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$21,520
Used S4 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its subtle cosmetic upgrades and surprising quickness, the 2014 Audi S4 is a sleeper sport sedan if ever there was one. Faster sedans are out there, of course, but they cost more and aren't necessarily as luxurious.

Vehicle overview

Stylish and competent, with a swank and neatly laid-out interior, the 2014 Audi S4 is a very nice compact luxury sedan with room for four adults, respectable trunk capacity and lots of available high-end features. But it's also a bona fide sport sedan thanks to a zesty, 333-horsepower supercharged V6 that makes it about a second-and-a-half quicker to 60 mph than the A4 sedan on which it's based.

Standard all-wheel drive helps ensure all that power gets to the ground and makes the S4 an appealing option for driving enthusiasts living in wet or snowy climates. At first glance, though, you could mistake this car for an A4, because its exterior styling upgrades are so subtle. But those in the know will spot the S4 sedan's unique wheels, brushed metallic mirror caps, extended body sills and lowered suspension. If they bother to look inside, they'll see sport seats and a flat-bottom steering wheel as well. The result is an understated sport sedan that doesn't advertise your penchant for driving fast.

Of course, the S4's numerous upgrades do not come for free. In base trim, it's competitive with the BMW 335i, which offers similar speed and handling capabilities. If you overdo it with the options, the price begins to creep into the territory of the far more powerful and extroverted Cadillac CTS-V and Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG sedans (though when typically equipped, those cars still tend to be quite a bit more expensive). Ultimately, few cars can match the 2014 Audi S4's balance of luxury, performance and restrained style, and if you're shopping for a premium-brand sport sedan, it's definitely worth a look.

2014 Audi S4 models

The 2014 Audi S4 is a higher-performance version of the A4 compact luxury sedan. It's offered in a single Premium Plus trim level with an available option package known as the Prestige.

Standard features of the S4 Premium Plus include 18-inch wheels, summer performance tires, selectable driving settings (known as Audi drive select), a sunroof, automatic xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, foglights, automatic wipers, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated eight-way power front sport seats (with four-way lumbar adjustment), driver memory settings, leather and simulated suede upholstery, aluminum interior accents, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, auto-dimming mirrors, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a dash-mounted MMI (Multi Media Interface) electronics controller and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, iPod interface and satellite radio.

The Prestige package adds adaptive xenon headlights, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, rear parking sensors, voice controls, a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, blind-spot monitoring, an MMI controller mounted on the center console, Bluetooth audio connectivity, Audi Connect smartphone integration, a navigation system and HD radio. If you don't want to pay for this entire package, the nav system and Bang & Olufsen stereo can be purchased separately.

However, you must select the Prestige package if you want the Driver Assist package, which includes adaptive cruise control and an enhanced steering system (which varies the steering effort and quickness). The power rear sunshade/manual side shade option also requires the Prestige package.

Other options include 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, a rear limited-slip differential, full leather upholstery, rear-seat side airbags, all-season 18-inch tires (no charge), carbon-fiber interior inlays, layered aluminum/black wood inlays, and a Black Optic package with high-gloss black exterior trim and unique 19-inch smoke-colored wheels.

2014 Highlights

Selectable driving settings are now standard on all models, and a Black Optic package with high-gloss black exterior trim and 19-inch smoke-colored wheels is newly available.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Audi S4 is powered by a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 333 hp and 325 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive and a six-speed manual transmission come standard, while a seven-speed automated manual transmission (called S tronic) is also available and serves as the automatic-transmission option on this car. Audi offers what it calls an optional Sport rear differential, essentially a limited-slip differential that helps apportion torque between the rear wheels to improve the car's cornering line. It's worth buying if you like to drive on twisty back roads.

In Edmunds testing, a manual-equipped S4 accelerated from zero to 60 in a quick 4.9 seconds, which is quicker than six-cylinder sport luxury sedans like the Infiniti Q50 and Mercedes-Benz C350. However, the C63 is capable of performing this feat in the low 4-second range.

EPA-estimated fuel economy is 20 mpg combined (17 mpg city/26 mpg highway) with the manual and 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/28 mpg highway) with the S tronic. Although the 335i, Q50 and C350 are more fuel-efficient, the S4 has much better ratings than the C63.

Safety

The 2014 Audi S4 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, hill launch assist, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Rear-seat side airbags are optional, and the Prestige package adds a rearview camera, rear parking sensors and a blind-spot warning system. This package also allows you to add adaptive cruise control (at additional cost), and it includes a collision warning and mitigation feature that primes the brakes if it detects a possible frontal crash.

In Edmunds brake testing, the S4 stopped from 60 mph in 109 feet, an average distance for this class of sedan with summer tires.

The 2014 A4/S4 aced government crash tests, receiving five out of five stars for combined overall protection, with five stars for frontal protection, five stars for side crash protection and five stars for rollover protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the A4 (on which the S4 is based) earned a top rating of Good for its performance in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The A4 earned a Poor rating (the lowest) in the Institute's new, small-overlap frontal-offset crash test, but only a handful of cars have been subjected to this test and a majority have earned low ratings.

Driving

With the supercharged V6 engine's considerable power and torque, the 2014 Audi S4 accelerates with genuine enthusiasm, whether it is equipped with the manual transmission or the automated S tronic transmission. The manual transmission has somewhat long shifter throws and a long clutch pedal travel, but is generally pleasant to operate. The S tronic offers a best-of-both-worlds blend of performance and convenience, as it provides quick, deliberate shifts whether you use the shift paddles on the steering wheel or simply leave it in automatic mode. Although you may be inclined to choose the manual, the S tronic is a satisfying alterative, especially if your S4 will be driven by multiple members of your household.

Responsive and communicative brakes inspire confidence without biting too abruptly when you're driving in stop-and-go traffic. Likewise, the S4's handling is terrific, thanks to its firm state of suspension tune, all-wheel drive and standard summer tires each contributing to its awesome grip, even in inclement weather. The selectable driving settings add sharpness to the throttle response and shift characteristics, and can liven up handling on models equipped with the optional dynamic steering (part of the Driver Assist package) and adaptive suspension dampers.

Rounding out the S4's likable qualities is its ride quality, which remains quite comfortable in spite of the car's sharp handling. All told, the Audi S4 is a driver's car that makes peace with the reality that you can't always drive alone.

Interior

There is little to fault inside any Audi when it comes to interior design, and the S4's cabin remains as clean and organized as the A4 on which it is based. Upgrades unique to the S4 are its supportive sport seats (with either full leather upholstery or a combination of leather and simulated suede), a flat-bottom steering wheel and gray-faced instruments.

Many of the S4's controls are straightforward. Infotainment features are controlled via Audi's Multi Media Interface (MMI), which consists of a small knob surrounded by buttons that control menus on a central screen. Overall, it's an effective interface, though some audio functions are buried in menus and, in practice, we've found BMW's iDrive and Mercedes' COMAND systems a bit more intuitive to use. In S4s without the navigation system, the MMI knob is located on the dashboard (rather than the center console), and we find this setup less convenient to operate.

The S4's generous interior space gives it an advantage over some of the smaller cars in its segment. It accommodates five adults for short jaunts or comfortably seats four adults for long trips. Trunk capacity is average for the class at 12.4 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Audi S4.

5(66%)
4(16%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent Driver's Car
andre1966,04/17/2014
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
2014 1st REVIEW - I am now on my third Audi and my current S4 is certainly the best. I test drove all models excluding A8 (can't afford it anyway) and S4 drives the best. Especially in its Sport mode - what a thrill! You can make it a normal commute car and join thousands of other generics on the highway during rush hours. But you can put in more aggressive mode and enjoy a proper sports car at a press of a button (well several buttons anyway). Brilliant design, excellent engineering and great execution. ----- 2017 2nd REVIEW - My first review (see above) was written 3+ years ago. Well now I owned this car for 3.5 years. It is an excellent driver's car indeed. Engine is simply superb, smart technology and very thoughtful quality accents are everywhere, car software is perfect. It still drives like a dream. I am very happy with my purchase. Love the quality and reliability, love the intelligence and absolutely love the speed and acceleration. No breakdowns whatsoever in 3.5 years and 56K miles. However maintenance cost is way too high if you don't do it yourself. I decided to do as much as possible myself (I like working on my cars) and after some initial investment in required tools my son and I already changed oil, breaks, disks, sparks plugs, filters, etc - everything strictly according to the maintenance schedule and AUDI torque specs. We use only OEM parts and save about 60-70% compared to our local dealership price. We also had to buy a special cable to re-program the car, reset service reminder, etc. I actually love working on this AUDI, it is very well engineered and it is a pleasure to service it. There is one more thing to know / consider. You should not expect this car to be very economical fuel consumption-wise. It all depends on how you drive it - you can get anywhere from 15 to 28 MPG on a highway. Once you floor it, your MPG drops - but the thrill is very well worth it. Highly recommended to those who like quality, sophistication, reliability, technology and speed. This S4 delivers all of that. Good job AUDI! 2019 3rd REVIEW - I now have almost 85K miles on the odometer. Still truly enjoy driving my S4 every time I am behind the wheel. Superb, high quality and very reliable car. Very fast, very sporty and responsive. My car still looks like new and I am not going to get a new one any time soon. I always precisely follow recommended service schedule (everything by the book!) and so far I had no problems except for one issue. At around 70K miles I started smelling gas around the vehicle. I run diagnostics and it showed misfire error code in one of the cylinders. The problem was fixed by replacing all 6 ignition coils - I did everything myself in about 20 min. After some on-line research I found that this seems to be a well-known issue - my suggestion would be to replace all coils every 60K miles. Otherwise no problems whatsoever.
One of my best purchases
Sam K.,06/01/2016
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
Was on the fence between the S4 and the 335i, and boy am I glad I got the Audi. I've had the car for 2 years, and this is a short summary of what I've learned. I'll go straight to the point and point out the bad first. Transmission: can get clunky; when you pop it into Drive, its response is laggy Handling: my previous Genesis coupe felt more confident-inspiring in the corners MMI: I prefer the MB Command or the Porsche interface That's pretty much all the cons that I can think of. The car accelerates as well as any 3.0L S'charged sport sedan will go. Brakes are fantastic with a consistent feel. The seats are not plush, but won't give you any issues. Drove from FL to NY and did not feel too bad. Build quality is top notch. My brother has the F30 328xi and the Audi feels more sturdy.
2014 S4 *Great Car*
huntm2000,01/06/2014
I have owned my 2014 Audi S4 for about 6 months now. Overall its a great car for daily driving, but has the ability to turn to super car on demand when you want a fun ride home! I am getting 25MPG for blended driving. Even with summer tires its gets around great on icy and snow covered roads. Fit and finish are top notch.
Everything you want in a 6M sport sedan
jeff,12/23/2016
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
If you are looking for well engineered sport sedan, super fun to drive, classy not flashy, comfortable, and, most importantly for me, with a 6M, this is your car. Let me just get the transmission issue out of the way right now. I don't know why people would get an automatic in a car like the S4. You're buying a Camry, Impala, or whatever, sure, go with an automatic, who cares, but an Audi with V6 supercharged engine? The whole point of a car like the S4 is to have some fun, but then you get an automatic with it and you're saying, "actually, I want to reduce the fun I have with this car." What? Anyway, whatever, just my bias. Okay, to the car itself -- what a marvelous vehicle. I did a lot of research on cars in this range, test drove a few, and knew this was the one I wanted. It took me nearly a year to find a used one in the right color (grey), black optic package (just for the wheels, don't care about extras), with the 6M, and the right price, but when I found it online, I jumped and bought it used with 12K miles and hope to keep it a long time. Engine and transmission: fantastic, best transmission I've ever driven, engine sounds great, power is there all day long at whatever speed you want. Spectacular. Some people (mainly auto critics) complain about not enough "feedback" from the steering. I don't know any better and the steering feels great to me. This car sticks to the road. I put Conti ExtremeContact DWS on a few months ago. They are not quite as sticky as the summer tires that were on, but the very marginal loss of performance in turns is more than offset by the superb all weather capability. With the Contis and quattro, I am ready for any ice and snow or rain. Interior and exterior are beautiful, not flashy, very sophisticated. That's what I wanted. If you want to show off, get some attention, you may need to look at another car. Tech: these are my only nits. As noted in reviews, the MMI control knob spins in a non-intuitive direction. Why? I have no idea. The MMI interface is good, not great, but good. Love the dash display, all the options. Climate control is my least favorite feature. It works, but it is too complicated, too many buttons. I am still not 100% positive what I am ending up with when I make certain adjustments. I can live with it. The S4 comes with so many other helpful electronic features that I highly recommend you go through the manual page by page to make sure you are aware of them all. (For example, you can set the passenger side mirror to tilt down when you back up. Never would have known that.) You can adjust suspension, engine sound, etc. In sum, this is a wonderful car. There are other possibilities in this price/performance range, but I can't imagine anyone ever regretting the S4. (especially with the 6M transmission!)
See all 12 reviews of the 2014 Audi S4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2014 Audi S4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%
More about the 2014 Audi S4

Used 2014 Audi S4 Overview

The Used 2014 Audi S4 is offered in the following submodels: S4 Sedan. Available styles include Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM), Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM), Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M), and Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Audi S4?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Audi S4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Audi S4 Prestige quattro is priced between $21,520 and$21,520 with odometer readings between 90498 and90498 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Audi S4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Audi S4 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2014 S4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,520 and mileage as low as 90498 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Audi S4.

Can't find a used 2014 Audi S4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi S4 for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,046.

Find a used Audi for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,255.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi S4 for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,668.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $17,738.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Audi S4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi S4 lease specials

Related Used 2014 Audi S4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles