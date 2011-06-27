Vehicle overview

In the automotive world, sporting athleticism and practical luxury rarely coexist in harmony. But one notable exception to the rule is the 2012 Audi S4.

Based on the Audi A4 sedan, the S4 represents a more raucous and enthusiast-focused interpretation. With a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 churning out 333 horsepower to all four wheels and a sport-tuned suspension, the S4 can definitely bring a smile to your typical sports car fanatic. Fortunately, all of this fun doesn't compromise comfort, either.

Inside, the S4's tastefully appointed cabin remains calm and quiet despite the increase in performance. Even better, a lengthy list of upmarket features is available, your budget permitting. Convenience is also unaffected by the increase in performance, with comfortable accommodations for four and a decent-sized trunk. There are, of course, some drawbacks, but not significant enough to dissuade us from recommending the 2012 Audi S4.

If you can do without some extras, the 2012 Audi S4 is right in the same price category as the BMW 335i. The BMW 3 Series is generally regarded as the standard-bearer for this segment, but in a recent comparison test, the Audi just edged it out. Checking off all of the available options will put the S4 in the price range of the BMW M3, Cadillac CTS-V Sedan and Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, models that surpass the S4 in terms of performance and prestige. But even among such lofty rivals, the 2012 Audi S4's well-balanced nature makes it a compelling choice.