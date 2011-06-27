  1. Home
2000 Audi S4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful twin-turbo engine, capable suspension and brakes, all-wheel drive, luxurious interior, reasonable price.
  • Rear seat isn't up to hauling three people long distance, shifter needs more precision.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With the revised BMW M3 still a year away, the twin-turbo, 250-horsepower, all-wheel-drive S4 sport sedan is a bargain.

Vehicle overview

The new Audi S4 is the most promising sport sedan for 2000. Although not cheap by any means (base model pricing starts at $37,900), it does offer a mouth-watering array of features and improvements over the regular A4 Sedan that it is modeled after.

Starting things out is a 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. Sporting twin intercoolers, dual-overhead cams, five valves per cylinder, variable valve timing for the intake camshafts, and optimized combustion chambers, the engine generates 250 horsepower and 258 foot-pounds of torque. Audi has designed the engine to provide much of its power low in the revband. Consequently, the S4 makes quick work of freeway on-ramps and passing maneuvers. Audi gives buyers of the S4 a choice of transmissions; there's a six-speed manual transmission or a five-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission.

All S4s come with Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system, which constantly monitors the grip of the tires. When one of them starts to lose traction, the quattro system automatically applies power to the tires with the most adhesion to the road surface. Audi says this latest edition of the quattro all-wheel-drive system is capable enough to allow the car to get underway with only one wheel having reasonable traction.

The suspension and braking components have also been improved. Major items of note are bigger and stronger brakes, revised aluminum suspension pieces, performance-tuned shocks and springs, and unique 17-inch wheels with 225/45R17 tires.

The interior retains the same architecture found in the A4, which means an attractive design and a decent number of features. Special leather upholstery covers standard power seats, and contrasting color suede inserts can be had when ordering the sport interior package. Other options to consider include a sunroof, heated front seats, a six-disc CD changer, and a Bose premium audio system. For safety, there are standard front and head-curtain airbags.

Outside, the S4 differs from regular A4s (not that the A4 is exactly regular, of course) by having the aforementioned 17-inch wheels, larger front air-intake openings, and S4 badging. Two special colors--Imola Yellow and Nogaro Blue--are available only on the S4.

The S4 driving experience is a pleasure. But what could be considered either a positive or negative, depending on what you want from a sport sedan is the S4's suspension, which is softer than a '99 BMW M3. Its forgiving nature comes at the expense of pure handling excellence. Taken as a whole, however, we think the 2000 Audi S4 has no equal in the sport-sedan market.

2000 Highlights

The Audi S4 is a new sport sedan based off the excellent A4 platform introduced in 1996. Highlights include a turbocharged 250-horsepower engine, all-wheel drive and improved handling and braking.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Audi S4.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This car is so well-rounded
Joseph R.,03/27/2006
Looks, performance, practical body style, reasonable price, and all- weather capability. Reliability of mine has been much better than some of the stories I have heard. Currently 103 kmi on it and the following has happened: water temperature sending unit replaced, three rear wheel bearings replaced (one twice), ABS module rebuilt, three rear Bose speakers replaced (one twice), cruise control needed electrical cleaner, headlight washers were fixed, front brakes replaced twice (normal), timing belt changed, along with all- associated hardware and a failing water pump (normal, but expensive repair), battery replaced (normal) and MAF sensor replaced. Up to 28 mi/gal achieved.
Very responsive in both handling and accelerating
Robert,12/20/2009
This car is very responsive in both handling and accelerating. The ride quality is still good, but may be a bit too soft for some prospective buyers looking at sport sedans. There is a wide variety of performance after-market parts for this car.
Great car
Rick,01/29/2006
I have the car three years and only mods were a APR chip and K&N. Big difference in performance and has been very reliable. Had to do timing belt and water pump at 72000 because water pump puked. Very expensive part of the ownership. Car is awsome and very aatractive. Used it for a work commuter for a year but found gas expensives forced car to become weekend toy.
Great when purchased, great now.
Erik Moeser,07/17/2006
This has been an excellent car. Snows/winter wheels essential, and it is like a cat. Mostly problem free... new headlight washer pump(s?) and oxygen sensor, the latter fixed under emissions control warranty. Otherwise just routine maintenance. Performance suggest torque/hp ratings understated, as it feels fully as quick as the newer V8 models. Interior is of ultra high quality materials and design, and looks/feels as new after more than 6 years. Whole car is tight and performs as new. An absolute bargain at today's used car value, even putting aside $ for possible eventual repairs.
See all 45 reviews of the 2000 Audi S4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2000 Audi S4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More About This Model

Muhammad Ali had Joe Louis. Martina Navratilova had Chris Evert. The Lakers had the Celtics. The Bass Master had the Roncho combination Juicer and Nose Picker. Every champion has a foil to prove his or her (or its) greatness. And herein lies the problem facing the new Audi S4.

The reigning champ of midlevel sport sedans — the BMW M3 — has disappeared for 2000. Well, not really disappeared. More of a temporary hiatus. Both a two-door and a four-door version of the M3 were available on the previous-generation 3 Series. But with the current model (it debuted in 1999), BMW has delayed introducing an M version until 2001. From what our vast network of industry spies tells us, the new 2001 M3 should be quite impressive. But that's next year. Right here, right now, the new Audi S4 is the No. 1 contender.

The S4 is based off Audi's A4 platform. This is a pretty good place to start, as we've liked the current A4 ever since its introduction in 1996. We're impressed by its excellent design, capable handling, good looks, and optional all-wheel drive. All 2000 A4s and S4s also receive subtle improvements to the interior and exterior.

To get an idea of what the S4 represents, picture an A4 with a giant orange "New and Improved!" sticker on it. Under the hood is a 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 engine. It is based on the 200-horsepower, 2.8-liter V6 found in a variety of Audi models. The 100cc reduction of engine displacement is due to slightly smaller cylinder bores. Rather than using one large turbo, Audi has gone with two small turbos to feed the V6. This allows the engine to generate boost pressure much more quickly, resulting in quicker responsiveness. There's a long list of techno-goodies like twin intercoolers, dual-overhead cams, five valves per cylinder, variable valve timing for the intake camshaft, and optimized combustion chambers. It all adds up to 250 horsepower at 5,800 rpm, and 258 foot-pounds of torque at a super-low 1,850 rpm. The torque peak is maintained all the way up to 3,600 rpm. Redline is 6,800 rpm.

Audi A4s can be ordered with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. In the S4's case, the quattro all-wheel-drive system is standard. Quattro comes with a Torsen center differential that distributes up to 66 percent of the power to whichever axle has the most traction. Both the front and rear differentials also have Electronic Differential Locking (EDL). This feature detects and limits wheel spin and redistributes power from side to side to take advantage of available traction. As any proper sport sedan should have, a six-speed manual transmission is standard equipment. A Tiptronic-controlled five-speed automanual transmission is available as a no-cost option.

Sitting still, the S4 doesn't look all that different from an A4. More moody, maybe. It hunkers down some, thanks to a lowered ride height and special 17-inch six-spoke "Avus" wheels. There are also larger front air-intake openings and various S4 badges scattered about. But given the multitudes of A4s plying American roads, it's going to be tough for an S4 owner to attract jealousy from other German sedan owners. They simply won't know any different. Perhaps that is why Audi is offering two seemingly Slurpee-inspired colors — Imola Yellow and Nogaro Blue. Both of these blazing hues are available on the S4 only.

Once moving on the road, the S4 is much more capable of capturing attention of both the driver and other cars being passed. The engine rips off a pleasant V6 snarl and mixes it with some soft turbo whooshes and whistles. Though it lacks some precision in its shifter, we still highly recommend the six-speed manual transmission. It's so rare that a car company recognizes the wants of the enthusiast, so best to take advantage of it. The top cogs are for cruising, of course, but the broad torque band does allow for good acceleration nearly anywhere on the rev band. The S4 is quite quick. It will beat any similarly priced 2000-year sedan in acceleration, though it doesn't ultimately have enough steam to outpace big dogs like the Chevrolet Corvette or Porsche 911. Audi says a manual-equipped S4 will go from zero to 60 in 5.9 seconds.

Of course, if a Corvette tried to beat up on an S4 in the wet, it would be a totally different story. Quattro gives the S4 excellent stability on the road, especially in less-than-perfect conditions. Both braking and handling are improved over the standard A4's. The S4 gets larger rotors (12.6 inches in front and 10.1 inches in the rear), high-performance twin-piston front calipers, stiffer springs and shocks, bigger antiroll bars, and 225/45R17 tires. While certainly performance-oriented, we would say the ride is still softer than a previous-generation BMW M3's.

Inside, the S4 gets a livelier interior than those found in A4s. Onyx- or silver-colored leather upholstery is used on power seats that are noticeably more supportive than the A4's. Leather is also used on the rear seat area, the armrest, and the door panels. At no extra cost, buyers can opt for the sport interior package, which adds silver or blue suede inserts to the seats. The main problem here is the lack of legroom for backseat passengers. It's not horrible, mind you, but it's best to take that into consideration if you plan on consistently transporting adults in the backseat.

Pricing for 2000 S4s starts at $37,900. Broken down into individual elements, the car's attributes don't seem all that impressive. Plenty of other cars have all-wheel drive. Japanese manufacturers were bolting two small turbos to six-cylinder engines 10 years ago and getting 300-plus horsepower (Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4, Nissan 300ZX and Toyota Supra). The idea of a good-handling sedan isn't exactly new, either. But very few carmakers have been able to combine all of this into one complete package, and that's what makes the S4 such an exciting and desirable car

Used 2000 Audi S4 Overview

The Used 2000 Audi S4 is offered in the following submodels: S4 Sedan. Available styles include quattro 4dr Sedan AWD.

