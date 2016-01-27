Used 2016 Audi S6 for Sale Near Me

CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania

ANNOUNCEMENT Please note that Audi reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning MMI SCREEN IS BLANK. Audi fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing CAMERA MODULE WITH REVISED VERSION AND PERFORMED ADAPTIONS. In the interest of customer satisfaction, Audi agreed to repurchase the vehicle. Carvision Mitsubishi has all the documentation from Audi USA on file. This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands! Problem(s) Reported. Repairs made, if any, to Correct Reported Problem(s). MMI SCREEN IS BLANK REPLACED CAMERA MODULE WITH REVISED VERSION AND PERFORMED ADAPTIONS BUYBACK MYTHS For those of you individuals visiting our organization for the first time; you may not know this, but at Car Vision we pride ourselves on serving our customers to the best of our ability. We offer the largest selection of vehicles, and that includes vehicles that are new, used, certified pre-owned, lease, and buybacks. For those of you who are not familiar with manufacturer buybacks, allow me to explain. Manufacturer buybacks are vehicles that have been repurchased by the manufacturer due to unresolved issues reported by the initial owner of the vehicle but has since been resolved. All our buyback vehicles come with the balance of the new car factory warranty There are some myths that follow a vehicle labeled as a Buyback, but after today those myths will be a thing of the past. Myth #1: Buyback vehicles are defective A buyback vehicle may sometimes be bought back due to unresolved issues, but that isnt always the case. These vehicles are often repurchased as a gesture of goodwill, or because the parts for a repair may not have been available in a timely manner. Myth #2: The vehicle isnt always fixed when it is bought back When repurchased, the sole priority for the manufacturer is to make sure that the vehicle is repaired to the specification that it was originally intended for. Note that your buyback will always receive a thorough inspection to ensure it meets performance and reliability expectations. Myth #3: These vehicles are not safe Since being bought back, the vehicle was repaired (if needed) and inspected to ensure compliance with all safety standards. Myth #4: A manufacturer just wants to get rid of the car Note that the last thing a manufacturer wants to do is put a valued customer in a defective vehicle. Manufacturers are also legally required to resolve all issues (if any) with a car before it can be available for purchase. All in all, if the question is: Should I consider purchasing a buyback vehicle? Then the answer is ABSOLUTELY! Come into Car Vision today to see our vast selection of manufacturer buybacks. ***PRICE AS NEW $70,900*** ***WARRANTY COVERAGE EXPIRED*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW If you like your luxury served with an extra helping of performance, the 2016 Audi S6 could be just the sedan to satisfy your craving. A muscled-up version of the well-regarded A6, the 2016 S6 is the rare midsize luxury sedan that manages to be stylish, comfortable and thrilling all at once. As expected of an upper-class Audi, the S6 pampers you in its handsome cabin, which boasts rich materials, exemplary fit and finish and a long list of high-tech features. FEATURES AWD Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Fog Lights Heated Seats Keyless Entry Leather Seats Memory Seats Navigation System Parking Assist Power Seats Rain Sensing Wipers Rear A/C Satellite Radio Sunroof/Moonroof Xenon Headlights USB

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Lemon History Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : Yes Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUF2AFC9GN140490

Stock: 140490BB

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-05-2020