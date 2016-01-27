Used 2016 Audi S6 for Sale Near Me

155 listings
  • 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    63,023 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,450

    $4,061 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    64,077 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $34,750

    $6,635 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    26,985 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $33,999

    Details
  • 2016 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    34,752 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,995

    $2,584 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    18,612 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $47,690

    $3,051 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Red
    used

    2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    35,380 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $42,998

    $3,232 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    35,147 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $47,996

    $946 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    64,669 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $36,795

    Details
  • 2016 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    79,770 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $32,991

    $1,528 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    63,113 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,890

    $1,000 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Red
    used

    2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    44,428 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,995

    $492 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    44,313 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $36,711

    Details
  • 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    41,776 miles

    $45,990

    Details
  • 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    64,164 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,997

    Details
  • 2016 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    38,812 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $44,945

    Details
  • 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    77,874 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $35,995

    Details
  • 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    43,420 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $42,988

    Details
  • 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    42,080 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $39,955

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi S6 searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Audi S6

Read recent reviews for the Audi S6
Overall Consumer Rating
4.910 Reviews
Write a review
  • 5
    (90%)
  • 4
    (10%)
My new 4 door sports car
Steven L. Weinstein,01/27/2016
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
Sorry, Car has been sold..
Report abuse
