Used 2010 Audi S6 for Sale Near Me
- 83,865 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,980
Fall Creek Motorcars - Humble / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBNAFB5AN076758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,345 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
Denver Auto Brokers - Sheridan / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBNAFB9AN072325
Stock: 8986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,553 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,440
RC Automotive - Salt Lake City / Utah
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, LOCAL TRADE-IN, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR, FRESH OIL CHANGE, 9" x 19" 5 Double-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Audi Navigation Plus System w/3G, Audi Side Assist, Heated front seats. Clean CARFAX. 2011 Audi S6 5.2 Prestige quattro Black quattro 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 5.2L V10 FSI RC Automotive. Your One Stop Shop For Vehicles in Salt Lake City, UT When you want to choose from a variety of pre-owned vehicles in Salt Lake City, then you can turn to RC Automotive. As a family-owned dealership, we have been serving the surrounding area for five generations. Customer service is our main priority, and we want to make sure our patrons are receiving the best possible care during the car shopping process. Our convenient location in Salt Lake City also helps us cater to drivers in the surrounding area as well as across state borders. At RC Automotive, we want to provide shoppers with a wide selection of used cars, which is why we offer everything from affordable vehicles to high-end models. In addition to our excellent customer service and comprehensive pre-owned inventory, we also offer top-notch service and genuine OEM parts. We are here to serve you, so please let us know how we can make your car buying and owning experience even better!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBNBFB6BN028113
Stock: T1300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-30-2019
- 72,826 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,233
RAV Motors - Burnsville / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBNAFB9BN032991
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,047 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,999
Sea-Auto Sales - Edmonds / Washington
Sea Auto Sales is proud to present this amazing One Owner 2008 Audi S6 V10. The thrill and experience you get driving this car will be one you cant forget. The powerful 5.2L V10 produces an astonishing 435 hp & 398 lb-ft that will remind you of how great it is to be alive. There really isn't anything like the smoothness and quickness of this Audi's automatic transmission allowing you to enjoy the S6 with everything it has to offer. If you are looking for a car that is Luxurious and will give you a smile every time you start the engine, then look no further. This is your car! Give us a call today to schedule a test drive. 425.773-1133
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi S6 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDN74FX8N075939
Stock: 13250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,502 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,995
Space City Auto Center - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S6 Prestige with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC3DN091010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,907 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$24,226$2,682 Below Market
World Class Motors - Noblesville / Indiana
2013 Audi S6 quattro 4.0T Prestige quattro Gray 7-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.0L V8 TFSI DOHC THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH THE FOLLOWING:, Backup Camera/ Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Avoidance System, Collision Warning Alert System, 360 Degree Camera, Blind Spot Monitors, Heated Seats, Sunroof/ Moonroof, Push Button Start, Leather Seats, Bench Seat, Sirius XM Radio, Parking Sensors, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Memory Seat, Power Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Brake Assist, Homelink, Premium Sound System, Audio Package, Climate Package, Comfort Package, Convenience Package, Luxury Package, Multimedia Package, Premium Plus Package, Premium Audio Package, Sport Package, 14 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, Audi Side Assist, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bose Premium Sound System w/AudioPilot, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Top View Camera System (Front, Mirrors, Rear), Turn signal indicator mirrors. Odometer is 9288 miles below market average! 17/27 City/Highway MPG Awards: * Car and Driver 10 Best Cars Car and Driver, January 2017.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S6 Prestige with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJ2AFC6DN045780
Stock: 2557
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,358 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,399$1,118 Below Market
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2013 AUDI S6 PRESTIGE QUATTRO ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX WITH EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY RECORD/ COLD WEATHER PACKAGE / CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM / MASSAGE SEATS / NAVIGATION SYSTEM / BACK UP CAMERA / SUNROOF / BLIND SPOT MONITOR / HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEAT / PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM / KEY LESS START &KEY LESS ENTRY / A LOT MORE MUST SEE ! After business hours please contact Tamim at (540) 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S6 Prestige with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC5DN128378
Stock: LLM5571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2018
- 132,973 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,850$274 Below Market
Team Honda - Merrillville / Indiana
Recent Arrival! 4.0L V8 TFSI DOHC 17/27 City/Highway MPG Adaptive suspension, Alloy wheels, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Rear fog lights, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Call our certified internet specialists Rick Gregori, Steven Whaley or Kevin Stanzione at 219 947-3900 to confirm availability and to setup a hassle free test drive! We are located at 4613 E Lincoln Highway, Merrillville IN 46410.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S6 Prestige with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC2DN149155
Stock: 14119A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 76,758 miles
$23,991$2,132 Below Market
Luxury Imports - Cleveland / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S6 Prestige with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJ2AFC2DN076928
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,242 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$25,991
Baytown Hyundai - Baytown / Texas
2013 Audi S6 4.0T Prestige equipped with Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Audi MMI Navigation w/CD/DVD/HD Radio, Alloy wheels, Bose Premium Sound System w/AudioPilot, Delay-off headlights, Automatic temperature control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Memory seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Jarryd says pay the Least, On I-10 East!!! Conveniently Located between Beltway and the Grand Parkway!! Baytown Hyundai Top 5 Certified Pre-Owned Dealers in Texas and Houston's Fastest Growing Hyundai Dealership!!! 4.6 Google rated (Check out our Reviews)!! 5 years of Consecutive growth! Members of the Better Business Bureau Online Reliability Program and Proud Recipients of the BBB AA Gold Star Award and Hyundai's President's Award. Baytown Hyundai Also specializes in Lifted Truck and Jeeps working together with Premium Local Businesses like Maxxed Performance!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S6 Prestige with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC9DN046489
Stock: C046489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 116,590 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,799
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2013 Audi S6 Prestige Sedan 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!NAVIGATION SYSTEM! DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! HEATED SEATS! SUNROOF! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! BACK UP CAMERA! PUSH BUTTON START! AWD!NO ACCIDENT!2013 Audi S6 is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy! 'The 2013 Audi S6 is a car as powerful as a BMW M edition and as refined as a Mercedes-Benz AMG, yet more stylish than both.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Fiery twin-turbo V8 engine- smooth-riding air suspension- improved fuel economy- first-class interior and cutting-edge tech.Vehicle was registered as lease vehicle.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S6 Prestige with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJ2AFC5DN061162
Stock: 11-3632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,791 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,611$1,060 Below Market
Prime Motor Group - Quincy / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S6 Prestige with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJ2AFC8DN115490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,225 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,978
Unique Motors of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
This 2013 Audi S6 4dr 4dr Sedan Prestige features a 4.0L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is WHITE with a BLACK interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 813-443-0887 or uniquemotorsoftampa@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S6 Prestige with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC7DN128088
Stock: P128088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 56,605 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$26,998
Dave Smith Cadillac - Kellogg / Idaho
Equipment Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. The leather seats are soft and supportive on it. See the road and the surrounding area better with the Xenon HID headlamps on this vehicle. Once you have these you'll want them on all your cars. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on the vehicle. This unit features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. Protect this 2013 Audi S6 from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. Engulf yourself with the crystal clear sound of a BOSE sound system in the vehicle. The satellite radio system in this mid-size car gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving this vehicle. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. Additional Information **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S6 Prestige with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2BFC8DN048143
Stock: 26278ZB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 92,487 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,995
G&S Auto Sales - North Franklin / Connecticut
2013 Audi S6 automatic with 92K miles. LOOK AT THIS ONE! Beautiful black on black V8 twin turbo! Super clean inside and out! LOADED with heated leather seats, Navigation, Satellite radio, Blue tooth, Back up camera, Moon roof, Premium 19' wheels, Bose sound, 2 keys, YOU WONT FIND ONE NICER! ONLY $1600 DOWN.....With easy approved financing! GIVE US A CALL 860-383-0050 OR STOP IN TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S6 Prestige with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC4DN036825
Stock: 036825-22
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,124 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,950
inMotion Motorsports - Seekonk / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Audi S6 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGN74F67N145304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,159 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$23,991
Hiley Buick GMC of Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS ON SELECT PRE-OWNED VEHICLES! We are open, and we're here to help. Please call ahead to schedule your appointment today. We would love to answer any questions you may have. Have a trade-in? Our expert car-buyers will make you a guaranteed cash offer for your current vehicle in just a few minutes. All of our vehicles are given a thorough inspection by one of our certified technicians for safety, mechanical and cosmetic issues. The Hiley family of dealerships has been in business in the DFW area for almost three decades and customer satisfaction is our number one priority. No payments for 6 months option is with approved credit only. Not all vehicles qualify.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S6 Prestige with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJ2AFC9DN036233
Stock: G24252O
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
