2021 Audi S4

MSRP range: $49,900 - $58,200
Audi S4 Prestige quattro Sedan Exterior
MSRP$50,945
Edmunds suggests you pay$50,945
2021 Audi S4 Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Turbocharged V6 provides strong acceleration
  • Poised handling gives you plenty of confidence
  • Modern and well-thought-out interior
  • Quiet and relaxed over long distances
  • Interior storage is merely adequate
  • Touchscreen interface looks like an aftermarket add-on
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Audi S4 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 Audi S4 price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Audi S4.

Trending topics in reviews

    2021 Audi S4 videos

    2018 Audi S4 Model Review
    NOTE: This video is about the 2018 Audi S4, but since the 2021 Audi S4 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

    Extreme competition can make shopping for the right compact German sport sedan a daunting task. Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz all offer compelling vehicles at similar prices, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. In this video, we focus on things you should know about the Audi S4, which is one of our favorites in the segment.

    [MUSIC PLAYING]

    Features & Specs

    Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$53,500
    MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower349 hp @ 5400 rpm
    Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$58,200
    MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower349 hp @ 5400 rpm
    Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$49,900
    MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower349 hp @ 5400 rpm
    See all 2021 Audi S4 features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
    RolloverRating
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%

    FAQ

    Is the Audi S4 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 S4 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Audi S4 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the S4 gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the S4 has 12.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi S4. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Audi S4?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Audi S4:

    Learn more

    Is the Audi S4 reliable?

    To determine whether the Audi S4 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the S4. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the S4's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Audi S4 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Audi S4 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 S4 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Audi S4?

    The least-expensive 2021 Audi S4 is the 2021 Audi S4 Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,900.

    Other versions include:

    • Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $53,500
    • Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $58,200
    • Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $49,900
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Audi S4?

    If you're interested in the Audi S4, the next question is, which S4 model is right for you? S4 variants include Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of S4 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Audi S4

    2021 Audi S4 Overview

    The 2021 Audi S4 is offered in the following submodels: S4 Sedan. Available styles include Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Audi S4?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Audi S4 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 S4.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Audi S4 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 S4 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Audi S4?

    2021 Audi S4 Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Audi S4 Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Audi S4s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Audi S4 for sale near. There are currently 24 new 2021 S4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $54,020 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Audi S4. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,209 on a used or CPO 2021 S4 available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Audi S4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Audi S4 for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,604.

    Find a new Audi for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,225.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Audi S4?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

