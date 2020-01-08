Used 2015 Audi S6 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 58,927 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$30,688
Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina / Ohio
Pre-owned Special!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S6 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFCXFN011253
Stock: 62776A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-23-2020
- 63,023 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$34,450$4,061 Below Market
Prestige Auto Group - Avenel / New Jersey
This 2016 Audi S6 4dr 4.0T Prestige features a 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hp 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Black with a Arras Red Design Selection Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Brilliant Black 2016 Audi S6 4.0T Prestige quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hp18/27 City/Highway MPGReviews: * V8 engine intoxicates with seamless, prodigious acceleration; fuel economy is surprisingly good if you can practice restraint; roomy interior finished in top-shelf materials like diamond-stitched leather, ash wood trim and aluminum accents. Source: Edmunds - All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. DEALER makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUH2AFC1GN142016
Stock: 142016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 64,077 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$34,750$6,635 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Chesterfield - O Fallon / Missouri
Recent Arrival! 2016 Audi S6 7-Speed Automatic S tronic *Clean Car Fax, *2 Owners, *Ease Of Buying With Our COMPETITIVE MARKET BASED PRICING, *SUPER CLEAN, Audi Sound System, Blind Spot Sensor, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI System, Security system, Valcona Leather Seating Surfaces, Wheels: 8.5 x 19 5-Parallel-Spoke S-Design. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Call *Mercedes-Benz of Chesterfield* at *(855) 978-9933* to confirm availability, call and schedule a no-obligation test drive! Located at *951 Technology Drive, O'Fallon, MO 63368.* Come Drive the Star!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUH2AFC0GN175086
Stock: GN175086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 101,168 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,995$5,709 Below Market
Santa Monica Suvs - Santa Monica / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S6 quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC7EN040661
Stock: 40661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,693 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,500
Luxury Auto Works - Austin / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S6 quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC0EN011695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,985 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$33,999
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
ANNOUNCEMENT Please note that Audi reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning MMI SCREEN IS BLANK. Audi fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing CAMERA MODULE WITH REVISED VERSION AND PERFORMED ADAPTIONS. In the interest of customer satisfaction, Audi agreed to repurchase the vehicle. Carvision Mitsubishi has all the documentation from Audi USA on file. This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands! Problem(s) Reported. Repairs made, if any, to Correct Reported Problem(s). MMI SCREEN IS BLANK REPLACED CAMERA MODULE WITH REVISED VERSION AND PERFORMED ADAPTIONS BUYBACK MYTHS For those of you individuals visiting our organization for the first time; you may not know this, but at Car Vision we pride ourselves on serving our customers to the best of our ability. We offer the largest selection of vehicles, and that includes vehicles that are new, used, certified pre-owned, lease, and buybacks. For those of you who are not familiar with manufacturer buybacks, allow me to explain. Manufacturer buybacks are vehicles that have been repurchased by the manufacturer due to unresolved issues reported by the initial owner of the vehicle but has since been resolved. All our buyback vehicles come with the balance of the new car factory warranty There are some myths that follow a vehicle labeled as a Buyback, but after today those myths will be a thing of the past. Myth #1: Buyback vehicles are defective A buyback vehicle may sometimes be bought back due to unresolved issues, but that isnt always the case. These vehicles are often repurchased as a gesture of goodwill, or because the parts for a repair may not have been available in a timely manner. Myth #2: The vehicle isnt always fixed when it is bought back When repurchased, the sole priority for the manufacturer is to make sure that the vehicle is repaired to the specification that it was originally intended for. Note that your buyback will always receive a thorough inspection to ensure it meets performance and reliability expectations. Myth #3: These vehicles are not safe Since being bought back, the vehicle was repaired (if needed) and inspected to ensure compliance with all safety standards. Myth #4: A manufacturer just wants to get rid of the car Note that the last thing a manufacturer wants to do is put a valued customer in a defective vehicle. Manufacturers are also legally required to resolve all issues (if any) with a car before it can be available for purchase. All in all, if the question is: Should I consider purchasing a buyback vehicle? Then the answer is ABSOLUTELY! Come into Car Vision today to see our vast selection of manufacturer buybacks. ***PRICE AS NEW $70,900*** ***WARRANTY COVERAGE EXPIRED*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW If you like your luxury served with an extra helping of performance, the 2016 Audi S6 could be just the sedan to satisfy your craving. A muscled-up version of the well-regarded A6, the 2016 S6 is the rare midsize luxury sedan that manages to be stylish, comfortable and thrilling all at once. As expected of an upper-class Audi, the S6 pampers you in its handsome cabin, which boasts rich materials, exemplary fit and finish and a long list of high-tech features. FEATURES AWD Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Fog Lights Heated Seats Keyless Entry Leather Seats Memory Seats Navigation System Parking Assist Power Seats Rain Sensing Wipers Rear A/C Satellite Radio Sunroof/Moonroof Xenon Headlights USB
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC9GN140490
Stock: 140490BB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- 34,752 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$36,995$2,584 Below Market
Victory Mitsubishi - Bronx / New York
Welcome to Victory Mitsubishi! We offer a combined inventory of 400 cars new and pre-owned vehicles and all come with a quality assurance inspection also our new cars have an unprecedented 10 year 100k mile warranty we also have vehicles car for any want or purpose. Come in to test drive this Audi S6 4.0T Premium Plus today! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2016 Audi S6 4.0T Premium Plus quattro Daytona Gray Pearl Effect 4D Sedan Reviews:* V8 engine intoxicates with seamless, prodigious acceleration; fuel economy is surprisingly good if you can practice restraint; roomy interior finished in top-shelf materials like diamond-stitched leather, ash wood trim and aluminum accents. Source: EdmundsSave yourself Time and Money - Fill out a credit application online at victorymitsubishi.com and get pre-APPROVED! Same day delivery. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at victorymitsubishi.com - Only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. Visit Victory Mitsubishi online at victorymitsubishi.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-515-4600 today to schedule your test drive. please refer to dealers website for exact pricing and for any incentives that we my apply!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC2GN179776
Stock: 4381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 18,612 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$47,690$3,051 Below Market
Groove Toyota - Englewood / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUH2AFC3GN095314
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,380 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$42,998$3,232 Below Market
CarMax Capital Boulevard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Raleigh / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUH2AFC8GN108607
Stock: 19203623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,022 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$28,426$1,331 Below Market
Audi Morton Grove - Morton Grove / Illinois
*YOU HAVE TO DRIVE THIS CAR!!LOOK AT THOSE MILES!!! *Only 50K MILES on this CarFax Certified *ACCIDENT FREE 2014 AUDI S6 PRESTIGE!!!* Phantom Black Pearl Effect over Black!! Featuring the optional,*-DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE* -inc: Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Top View Camera System, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality.*-INNOVATION PACKAGE* -inc: Night Vision Assistant, Head Up Display.*AND MORE!!!*Appointments are recommended so call us *TODAY* to schedule a viewing of our pre-owned inventory! All of our vehicles pass a 135-Point Safety & Quality Inspection completed by our factory-trained ASE Master Certified technicians. And don't forget to ask about our complimentary McGrath Advantage, which has been a cornerstone of The McGrath Auto Group, serving the greater Chicagoland community for over 50 years!! *GROW WITH US!**Dealer not responsible for typographical errors, photo errors, pricing errors, or equipment errors. Please verify with a dealer representative that all details listed are accurate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S6 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC2EN005199
Stock: G7656A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 35,147 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$47,996$946 Below Market
Landmark Motors - Bellevue / Washington
MY-OH-MY! EXCEPTIONAL LOADED 1-OWNER AWD FROM CA * CUSTOM 20IN BBS CI-R CONCAVE FIVE-Y-SPOKE FLOW-FORMED ALLOY WHEELS ** $8,335 AKROPOVIC TITANIUM DOWNPIPE-BACK VALVED HIGH-PERFORMANCE EXHAUST ** $4,900 BANG OLUFSEN ADVANCED PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE ** PRESTIGE PACKAGE * FULL LED HEADLIGHTS * HIGH-BEAM ASSISTANT * HEAD-UP DISPLAY * NAVIGATION SYSTEM * PARKING SYSTEM PLUS * BACKUP CAMERA ** S6 SPORT PACKAGE * AUDI DRIVE SELECT * DYNAMIC STEERING SYSTEM * QUATTRO SPORT REAR DIFFERENTIAL ** BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE * HIGH GLOSS BLACK EXTERIOR TRIM * DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE * TOP-VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM * ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL with STOP- -GO * PRE-SENSE PLUS * SIDE ASSIST * ACTIVE LANE ASSIST ** ADVANCED SMART KEY ENTRY ** QUILT-STITCH VALCONA LEATHER SEATS ** COLD WEATHER WINTER PACKAGE * HEATED 12-WAY POWER FRONT S6 SPORT SEATS * HEATED SPLIT-FOLDING REAR SEATS * HEATED STEERING WHEEL with SHIFT-PADDLES * CARBON ATLAS CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM PACKAGE * DRIVER MEMORY PACKAGE * LED CABIN LIGHTING * 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL * POWER REAR SUNSHADE * MANUAL SIDE-REAR SUNSHADES * BLACK HEADLINER * POWER GLASS SUNROOF/MOONROOF * POWER OPENING CLOSING DECKLID * DOLBY DIGITAL 5.1 SURROUND SOUND AM/FM HD-RADIO SIRIUSXM BLUETOOTH PHONE STREAMING AUDIO ** AUTO-DIMMING INT/EXT MIRRORS * POWER-FOLDING HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS * ANTI-THEFT ALARM SYSTEM ** 450-HP/406-LB/FT 4.0L TFSI TWIN-TURBO V8 * 7-SPEED S TRONIC DUAL-CLUTCH AUTO TRANS * QUATTRO FULL-TIME AWD ** TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING and MORE. CLEAN 1-OWNER CARFAX. Owned since new in Los Angeles, CA. Audi-dealer maintenance by Pacific Audi of Torrance, CA and Audi of West Covina, CA. Independent shop work and tuning by EuroCode Tuning of Torrance, CA and Pacific German of Laguna Hills, California. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUH2AFC2GN095692
Stock: 9774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 55,138 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$32,998$948 Below Market
CarMax Miami (International Mall) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Doral / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S6 quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC8EN032648
Stock: 19174156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,669 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$36,795
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell - Park Hills / Kentucky
Clean CARFAX. Mythos Black Metallic 2016 Audi S6 4.0T Prestige quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hp Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Black Optic Package, Bose Premium Surround Sound System w/AudioPilot, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Seating Package, Driver Assistance Plus Package, Heads-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High Gloss Black Pkg w/Exterior Body Color Mirrors, High-Beam Assistant, Individual Contour Front Seats, LED Headlights, LED Interior Lighting, Open & Close Power Trunk, Power Rear & Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Prestige Package, Top View Camera System, Valcona Leather Seat Trim w/o Diamond Stitching, Wheels: 8.5" x 20" 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Matte.Recent Arrival! 18/27 City/Highway MPGReviews:* V8 engine intoxicates with seamless, prodigious acceleration; fuel economy is surprisingly good if you can practice restraint; roomy interior finished in top-shelf materials like diamond-stitched leather, ash wood trim and aluminum accents. Source: EdmundsAsk about available certifications.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUH2AFC1GN006596
Stock: 36T1162B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 79,770 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$32,991$1,528 Below Market
Choice Auto Center - Shrewsbury / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC1GN103286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,567 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$30,880$1,504 Below Market
Jim Shorkey Mitsubishi - North Huntingdon / Pennsylvania
Vehicle Detailed. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 17/27 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 10545 miles below market average! 2014 Audi S6 4.0T Prestige quattro MORE ABOUT US We treat you like one of the family. Jim Shorkey Auto Group started back in 1974 as a small 3-car showroom and has now become one of the most recognized automotive names in Pittsburgh, North Huntingdon, Monroeville, and Western PA. We stock more, sell'em for less, and treat you better than anyone else around!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S6 quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC5EN022644
Stock: U17287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 63,113 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$33,890$1,000 Below Market
Prestige Auto Group - Avenel / New Jersey
This 2016 Audi S6 4dr 4.0T Premium Plus features a 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hp 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Ibis White with a Black Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Ibis White 2016 Audi S6 4.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hpRecent Arrival! 18/27 City/Highway MPGReviews: * V8 engine intoxicates with seamless, prodigious acceleration; fuel economy is surprisingly good if you can practice restraint; roomy interior finished in top-shelf materials like diamond-stitched leather, ash wood trim and aluminum accents. Source: Edmunds - All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. DEALER makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC7GN167056
Stock: 167056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 44,428 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$39,995$492 Below Market
Adi Autosport - Aurora / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUH2AFC6GN075686
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,313 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$36,711
BMW North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
New Price! Blind-Spot Alert, S6 Sport Package, Navigation, Rear View /Backup Camera, Bose Sound, Sunroof/Moonroof, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio, 4WD/AWD, Leather Seating, Power Seat(s), Keyless Entry/Start, Bluetooth/Handsfree, IPod Adapter/MP3 Player, & MORE.Clean CARFAX. 18/27 City/Highway MPGProudly Serving Maricopa, Tempe, Chandler, Surprise, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tucson, Mesa, Flagstaff, Prescott, Sedona, Payson. Please call for availability. There are many new arrivals daily that may not show online yet! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Wheels: 8.5 x 19 5-Parallel-Spoke S-Design, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Valcona Leather Seating Surfaces, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus with MMI System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Adaptive suspension, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, HVAC memory, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 10 Speakers, Blind Spot Sensor, Compass, Front Center Armrest with Storage, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Display: analog, Exterior Parking Camera Rear Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC9GN099181
Stock: BF7381A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
