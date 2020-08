Used 2015 Audi S6 for Sale Near Me

Prestige Auto Group - Avenel / New Jersey

This 2016 Audi S6 4dr 4.0T Prestige features a 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hp 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Black with a Arras Red Design Selection Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Brilliant Black 2016 Audi S6 4.0T Prestige quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hp18/27 City/Highway MPGReviews: * V8 engine intoxicates with seamless, prodigious acceleration; fuel economy is surprisingly good if you can practice restraint; roomy interior finished in top-shelf materials like diamond-stitched leather, ash wood trim and aluminum accents. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUH2AFC1GN142016

Stock: 142016

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020