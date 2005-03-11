Used 2002 Audi S4 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 124,036 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$8,830
DBA Genesis Alfa Romeo Fiat - Macomb / Michigan
Brilliant Black 2004 Audi S4 Base quattro 4.2L V8 DOHC 40V 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattroVisit www.GenesisAlfaRomeo.com to view our complete inventory, you can also; calculate payments, obtain a trade in value, apply for credit, schedule a test drive and arrange for complimentary home delivery (mileage restrictions apply).Clean CARFAX.Heated Leather Seats, All-Wheel Drive, Power Sunroof/Moonroof.ATTENTION OUT OF STATE CUSTOMERS: WE CAN ASSIST YOU WITH SHIPPING. We sell hundreds of vehicles every year all over the United States. We are conveniently located 35 minutes from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW). We would be happy to pick you up at the airport or assist you with shipping anywhere in the continental United States.***** WE TAKE GREAT PRIDE IN BEING A FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED DEALERSHIP *****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Audi S4 quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUARL48HX4K901566
Stock: 4K901566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 129,404 miles
$10,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
The Audi S4 is a remarkable car in every way from the design, performance and reliability for the masses. Great transportation for anyone that is looking for a ton of fun factor and something that can be driven in any weather condition and still get great gas mileage. Proud to showcase this great little German cruiser that will check a lot of boxes for many people looking for a change of pace in their daily commute. Finished in Dolphin Grey with black leather seats that have very supportive Recarro front sport seats and a long list of factory features such as; dual auto climate control, heated front seats, xenon headlights with washers, rear deck spoiler, power sunroof, BOSE Stereo with CD, 18in alloy wheels, and much more to offer. Car has been maintained nicely and recently had new tires installed about 500 miles ago and fresh oil change, new valve cover gaskets, new spark plugs and coils, and fuel pump resealed. These cars are fun to drive in all conditions and this car really has no more depreciation left in it. Get in and DRIVE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Audi S4 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUPL68E54A267253
Stock: P4411 M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,389 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,990
Windy City Motorsports - Lombard / Illinois
This 2004 Audi S4 5dr 5dr Wagon Avant quattro AWD Automatic features a 4.2L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Dolphin Gray Metallic with a Black Leather Interior Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 2004 Audi S4 Avant quattro 4.2L V8 AWD with auto trans in Dolphin Grey Metallic/Black Leather!! Clean carfax with no accidents! Has good service history! Just performed full timing service!! Loaded with *BOSE audio *sunroof *cd player *heated seats *rear folding seats *power locks *power windows *power mirrors and more!! Call us today to schedule a test drive!! We finance anyone! Good credit, bad credit, no credit, NO PROBLEM!!!! Call us today 630-620-1900! For complete interior and exterior pictures and further details along with the free Carfax report, visit our website at www.intlcarcenter.com Advertised price is subject to change depending on buyers credit if financing with our lenders. - This Audi is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Seat, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Cargo Area Cover, Cargo Net, Child Safety Door Locks, Electronic Brake Assistance, Front Air Dam, Front Power Lumbar Support, Full Size Spare Tire, Heated Exterior Mirror, High Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Seat, Locking Differential, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wiper, Second Row Folding Seat, Subwoofer, Telematics System 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 630-620-1900 or intlcarcenterinc@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Audi S4 Avant quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUXL68E24A142548
Stock: PMC1544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 107,568 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,595
Barnes Crossing Chevrolet Buick GMC - New Albany / Mississippi
This vehicle is being made available to the public before it is sold wholesale! These units are sold AS-IS @ or below average auction pricing. Please call to confirm availability! quattro Recent Arrival! FINANCING FOR EVERYONE, WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DO NOT BUY FROM US. Hyundai of Columbia is the largest pre-owned car volume dealer in the area. We have OVER 1400 used vehicles to choose from including a large selection of lifted trucks and custom Jeeps! Our non-commissioned sales team is standing by to assist! CALL, CLICK, or COME BY TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Audi S4 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUPL68E24A276377
Stock: 2535D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 221,231 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$4,980
Chariot Auto Sales - Clearfield / Utah
All Wheel DriveSunRoof Leather Seats and a V8. This car is a blast to drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi S4 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUPL68E95A009318
Stock: 20193-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,604 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,991
Choice Auto Center - Shrewsbury / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi S4 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGL68E05A512672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,175 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,995
Sunrise Used Cars - Lindenhurst / New York
Here at Sunrise Used cars we are a family owned business for over 20 years!! We take pride in every vehicle. Every vehicle gets put through a 150 point inspection before delivery. We have financing available and will take in your trade in no matter what year or condition it is in. Visit us at sunriseusedcars.net to see all our inventory, directions to the dealership, finance calculators, hours of operation, and much more. All internet prices reflect having a down payment of one thousand dollars or having a trade worth one thousand dollars. Call today to schedule a test drive on any of our vehicles. Stop in today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi S4 Avant quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUXL68E05A092072
Stock: 092072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,484 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,930
Atlantic Chevrolet - Bay Shore / New York
Take a look at this Dolphin Gray Metallic 2005 Audi S4. Advertised offer to those who finance through the dealership reflective after $1995 down @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+) + $695 dealer admin fee- SAVE THOUSANDS !!! - - WHY BUY NEW !!!! - - . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Here at Atlantic Chevrolet-Cadillac, 90% of our pre-owned vehicles get brand new tires and brakes!!! We spend the money on our cars so you won't have to!!! 90% of our cars are pre-certified, so you're buying a vehicle with confidence knowing everything that needed to get done was done by our certified mechanics!! Always priced right at Atlantic Chevrolet-Cadillac. Odometer is 3850 miles below market average! CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS, Leather Seats, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, Alloy wheels, Auto-Dimming Electrically Folding Outside Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror w/Digital Compass, Four-Position Driver Side Memory, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Light Sensor Package, Premium Package, Wind Screen. quattro 6-Speed 4.2L V8 DOHC 40V Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi S4 quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (N/A City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUARL48H05K901545
Stock: 39772T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 146,950 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988
Massa Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this super clean 2005 Audi S4!This fun to drive vehicle is V8, 4.2L, AWD, 6- Speed manual and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 7801 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Lakewood Location 303-238-0592.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi S4 Avant quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUXL68EX5A068359
Stock: c074791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-17-2019
- 62,206 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$12,855
Deery Brothers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Waukee - Waukee / Iowa
CONVERTIBLE! MANUAL TRANSMISSION! RED INTERIOR! SUPER NICE! DONT MISS OUT ON THE LAST DAYS OF SUMMER! REALLY NICE SHAPE! No payments for 90 days! Special low APR financing is available with approved credit! Silver 2005 Audi S4 quattro quattro 6-Speed 4.2L V8 DOHC 40V Generous trade in allowances., No Payments for 90 days. Special interest rates available.. Recent Arrival! Come see why people from all over the midwest are saving BIG MONEY at Deery Waukee. Great selection, top dollar for your trade, and the low prices make this the place to save!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi S4 quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (N/A City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUARL48H45K900396
Stock: J1403A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,935 miles
$8,995
Piehl Motors Cadillac Geneseo - Geneseo / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi S4 quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUARL48H95K901804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,648 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
THIS 6-SPEED 2006 AUDI S4 QUATTRO IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION IN AND OUT! INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/4500 MILE WARRANTY! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! 1 IN ONLY 107 MADE IN THIS TRIM AND COLOR FOR THIS YEAR! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! QUICK! QUICK! HURRY IN THIS GREAT DEAL WON'T LAST LONG! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE VISIT US A WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN OR TROY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi S4 quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUARL48H66K900207
Stock: 13744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,754 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,495
West Coast Auto Works - Edmonds / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi S4 quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUARL48H26K900379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,170 milesFrame damage, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,990
Divan Auto Group - Feasterville Trevose / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi S4 quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUARL48H06K900459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,230 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
Auto Express - Orlando / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Audi S4 quattro with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGL78E17A269236
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,257 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$21,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2008 Audi S4 Cabriolet! This vehicle looks and drives great! It's loaded with great options including a 4.2L V8 Engine, Automatic Transmission, AWD, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Curise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Bose Audio, Power Driver and Passenger Seat, Power Locks, Windows, Mirrors, and more! Please note that we we are helping a private party sell this vehicle on consignment and do not store at our location. If you would like to see this S4 in person, please call 402.991.1112! Overall this vehicle is in excellent shape inside and out. Clean Title. It's priced to sell ASAP so call 402.991.1112 now! Get Pre-Approved on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or call 402.991.1112! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi S4 quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUARL48H98K900219
Stock: COC900219
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 69,847 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,495
Snap Car Buying - Chantilly / Virginia
Meet our incredible and hard to find 2008 Audi S4 quattro Cabriolet in Dolphin Gray Metallic! Powered by a 4.2 Liter V8 that produces 340hp with its fun-to-drive 6 Speed Automatic transmission to reward you with incredible acceleration. Our All Wheel Drive Convertible secures up to 21mpg on the highway. Put down the soft power top and enjoy the drive. Power, prestige, and sophistication are close at hand in this S4 with a wealth of top-shelf amenities and power everything. You'll love the premium heated leather front seats, auto-dimming rearview mirror, an outstanding AM/FM with CD changer and more! Our Audi S4 has excellent crash test ratings, superior performance and is equipped with ABS, multiple airbags, stability, and traction control and a rear anti-roll bar. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 'Delivery options available.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi S4 quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUARL48H38K900295
Stock: SCB1411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 73,085 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Manhattan Motorcars is excited to offer this 2008 Audi S4 . Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2008 Audi S4 is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Audi S4 makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi S4 . More information about the 2008 Audi S4: Audi spans a very wide array of uses--and prices--with its 2008 A4 family. The A4 can range from an affordable, economical four-cylinder sport sedan or wagon to the sunny-day Cabriolet model, all the way up to performance-oriented S4 models. The availability of quattro all-wheel drive with any of the body styles and with any of the engines can turn each of these variants into a safe all-weather vehicle, and the Cabriolet ranks as one of the safest convertibles on the market. This model sets itself apart with assured handling, all-weather traction with quattro., attractive interior, and Powerful direct-injection engines All of our pre owned vehicles at Manhattan Motorcars are safety checked by our certified technicians. Please stop by one of our showrooms or call us, we are happy to help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi S4 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGL78E78A165111
Stock: PO3126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi S4 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Audi S4
- 5(84%)
- 4(14%)
- 3(3%)
Related Audi S4 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi A3 Birmingham AL
- Used Audi S7 Denver CO
- Used Audi A7 San Antonio TX
- Used Audi S7 Springfield MA
- Used Audi S6 Ashburn VA
- Used Audi RS 7 Tampa FL
- Used Audi A8 Fremont CA
- Used Audi S8 Santa Monica CA
- Used Audi SQ5 Torrance CA
- Used Audi S8 Newark NJ
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon