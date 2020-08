Used 2002 Audi S4 for Sale Near Me

GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

The Audi S4 is a remarkable car in every way from the design, performance and reliability for the masses. Great transportation for anyone that is looking for a ton of fun factor and something that can be driven in any weather condition and still get great gas mileage. Proud to showcase this great little German cruiser that will check a lot of boxes for many people looking for a change of pace in their daily commute. Finished in Dolphin Grey with black leather seats that have very supportive Recarro front sport seats and a long list of factory features such as; dual auto climate control, heated front seats, xenon headlights with washers, rear deck spoiler, power sunroof, BOSE Stereo with CD, 18in alloy wheels, and much more to offer. Car has been maintained nicely and recently had new tires installed about 500 miles ago and fresh oil change, new valve cover gaskets, new spark plugs and coils, and fuel pump resealed. These cars are fun to drive in all conditions and this car really has no more depreciation left in it. Get in and DRIVE!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Audi S4 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUPL68E54A267253

Stock: P4411 M

Certified Pre-Owned: No