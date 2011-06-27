Vehicle overview

Would you believe that this is the sixth year of production for the current-generation Audi S4? That's what subtle styling will do for you. Eschewing trendy swoops and creases, the S4's designers didn't stray far from the regular A4 sedan's formula, adding only special wheels, quad tailpipes, silver mirror housings and a gray grille. As a result, the 2015 Audi S4 has a timeless elegance to it, accented by up-to-date LED lighting elements but fundamentally defined by class and restraint. Not everyone wants to advertise their car's performance potential to the world, and in this regard the aging S4 is still a breath of fresh air.

Speaking of performance, the S4's sublime supercharged V6 hasn't aged a day. When it debuted, the S4 was slightly quicker than its main rival, the BMW 335i, and that continues to be the case six years later, even though the 3 Series is now in a new generation. We initially gave the all-wheel-drive S4 a slight edge in handling, too -- particularly with the optional sport differential aboard -- and that margin has actually widened with the softening of the latest 3 Series. As for available transmissions, the S4's gratifying six-speed manual shifter can be swapped out for Audi's seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual, a.k.a. S tronic, a nearly flawless gearbox that's one of the best in the business at any price.

So how can you tell that the S4's the old guy? Answer: Bluetooth audio isn't standard, and it comes only with the pricey Technology package. That wouldn't happen in a new model these days. We also expect Audi to ditch the inferior dash-mounted MMI (Multi Media Interface) controller when the next S4 comes around, as most S4s are outfitted with the upgraded console-mounted controller anyway. But otherwise, the S4 is as appealing now as it was when we first met, and that's a real testament to Audi's engineering chops. You can find plenty of newer options in this segment, but good luck finding a better one.

Headlining the list of alternatives is the 2015 BMW 335i referenced above, which is indeed less thrilling than its predecessor, but nonetheless merits a close look given its exceptionally well-rounded skill set. The 2015 Lexus IS 350 comes up a bit short in the performance category, but its striking looks, stunning interior and willing V6 make it a worthy adversary. But you know the 2015 Audi S4 will look and drive great as long as you own it, and that could be enough to seal the deal.