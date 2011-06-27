Vehicle overview

An "S" on the rear end of an Audi signifies a pumped-up version of a given model. The 2007 Audi S4, packing a 340-horsepower V8 within its relatively petite dimensions, shows that the gentlemen from Ingolstadt mean business in the compact sport sedan segment. Aimed at the BMW M3, and to a lesser degree, the considerably more costly Mercedes-Benz C55, the 2007 S4 is a serious enthusiast's machine.Somehow, Audi has managed to shoehorn its 4.2-liter V8 from the A6 and A8 into an engine bay best served by a 4-cylinder -- and cramped even with a 6. And "shoehorned" is not the least bit exaggerated. Audi literally had to redesign the engine to shorten it some 2 inches; chains mounted in the rear now drive camshafts once run by a forward-facing rubber belt. Both the oil and water pumps have been relocated lower and to the side. Total output for this normally aspirated V8 is an impressive 340 horsepower and 302 pound-feet of torque, and Audi fills out the car's abilities with a sport-tuned suspension, big wheels, sticky tires and more powerful brakes.In addition, the S4 also offers a few things the competition doesn't: all-wheel drive (AWD) and a variety of body styles to choose from. The benefits of the increased grip that Quattro provides on slippery roads won't be lost on enthusiasts who live in rainy or snowy climates. In addition to the expected sedan body style, Audi offers convertible and wagon variants of the S4. Buyers also have a choice of transmissions, manual or automatic, whereas some rivals offer an automatic only.Apart from the performance potential, the Audi S4 maintains the qualities we've admired for a long time in Audi's jewel of a small car -- a stylish and functional cabin, very supportive seats (in this case, Recaro sport seats) and excellent build quality. On the periphery are competitors such as the Cadillac CTS-V (which is fast but lacks the nimble feel of the smaller Audi) and the Volvo S60 R (which offers sedan and wagon body styles with AWD, but not the same level of synergy between car and driver). Compared to its closest peer, the M3, the Audi is not quite as visceral, but in the real world of rush-hour traffic, potholes and precipitation, the S4 looms as the more practical choice for a compact super sport sedan.