2007 Audi S4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Abundant power, high crash-test scores, excellent handling, standard all-wheel drive, handsome cabin, availability of convertible and wagon body styles.
  • Small backseat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Of the current crop of high-performance small luxury cars, the 2007 Audi S4 represents the best choice for buyers interested in both entertaining performance and real-world functionality.

Vehicle overview

An "S" on the rear end of an Audi signifies a pumped-up version of a given model. The 2007 Audi S4, packing a 340-horsepower V8 within its relatively petite dimensions, shows that the gentlemen from Ingolstadt mean business in the compact sport sedan segment. Aimed at the BMW M3, and to a lesser degree, the considerably more costly Mercedes-Benz C55, the 2007 S4 is a serious enthusiast's machine.Somehow, Audi has managed to shoehorn its 4.2-liter V8 from the A6 and A8 into an engine bay best served by a 4-cylinder -- and cramped even with a 6. And "shoehorned" is not the least bit exaggerated. Audi literally had to redesign the engine to shorten it some 2 inches; chains mounted in the rear now drive camshafts once run by a forward-facing rubber belt. Both the oil and water pumps have been relocated lower and to the side. Total output for this normally aspirated V8 is an impressive 340 horsepower and 302 pound-feet of torque, and Audi fills out the car's abilities with a sport-tuned suspension, big wheels, sticky tires and more powerful brakes.In addition, the S4 also offers a few things the competition doesn't: all-wheel drive (AWD) and a variety of body styles to choose from. The benefits of the increased grip that Quattro provides on slippery roads won't be lost on enthusiasts who live in rainy or snowy climates. In addition to the expected sedan body style, Audi offers convertible and wagon variants of the S4. Buyers also have a choice of transmissions, manual or automatic, whereas some rivals offer an automatic only.Apart from the performance potential, the Audi S4 maintains the qualities we've admired for a long time in Audi's jewel of a small car -- a stylish and functional cabin, very supportive seats (in this case, Recaro sport seats) and excellent build quality. On the periphery are competitors such as the Cadillac CTS-V (which is fast but lacks the nimble feel of the smaller Audi) and the Volvo S60 R (which offers sedan and wagon body styles with AWD, but not the same level of synergy between car and driver). Compared to its closest peer, the M3, the Audi is not quite as visceral, but in the real world of rush-hour traffic, potholes and precipitation, the S4 looms as the more practical choice for a compact super sport sedan.

2007 Audi S4 models

The 2007 Audi S4 is available as a sedan, wagon ("Avant") or convertible ("Cabriolet") in one well-equipped trim level. Standard features include 18-inch wheels and tires, sunroof, xenon HID headlights, 12-way power-adjustable Recaro seats, Silk napa leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated mirrors and a 10-speaker audio system with an in-dash CD changer. The updated-for-'07 Cabriolet is equipped with more conventional leather-upholstered sport seats in place of the Recaros, along with a power-operated "Acoustic" soft top that promises a quieter cabin, especially at freeway speeds. Options for the S4 include an upgraded 215-watt Bose stereo, a navigation system and, for the sedan only, a "DTM" exterior package, which adds unique front and rear fascias, multispoke wheels and carbon-fiber spoilers.

2007 Highlights

A revised Audi S4 Cabriolet debuts for 2007. Like its regular A4 counterpart, it's been brought up to date with the current model's styling and receives a new, quieter top. Other changes for the 2007 Audi S4 include an available (sedan-only) DTM-racing-inspired body kit, a newly standard sunroof, a revised "Symphony" audio system (which can now play MP3-encoded CDs) and black brake calipers. Additionally, satellite radio choice is now limited to Sirius, and Audi's free maintenance program is discontinued.

Performance & mpg

All Audi S4s are fitted with a 4.2-liter 340-horsepower V8 that sends the power through either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed Tiptronic automatic. The latter transmission allows manual-style shifting via steering wheel-mounted paddles. The Quattro all-wheel-drive system, which is standard on the S4, is unlike most other Audi Quattro offerings. It has a 40/60 front-to-rear power split in normal situations to give the car a more dynamic attitude when cornering. Audi claims that an S4 sedan equipped with the manual tranny can sprint from zero to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds.

Safety

Stability control, antilock disc brakes (with brake assist and EBD) and a multitude of airbags (including front seat-mounted side and full-length side curtain) are standard on the S4. Rear side airbags are optional. In NHTSA crash-testing, the A4 sedan (on which the S4 is based) received four stars (out of five) for frontal crash tests, while side-impact testing resulted in five stars for the front seat and four stars for the rear seat. In IIHS tests, the Audi garnered ratings of "Good" (the highest possible) for both frontal-offset and side-impact categories.

Driving

As one would expect with a 340-horse V8, performance is thrilling, and on winding back roads, the S4's top-notch underpinnings result in excellent handling while still providing a supple ride. While the Audi S4 isn't quite as razor-sharp as BMW's M3, the extra grip afforded by its all-wheel drive could justify the tradeoff for many enthusiasts, particularly those who live in parts of the country where rain- or snow-slicked roads are a part of life.

Interior

Audi interiors are some of the finest in the luxury car arena; one look at the S4's cabin and the high quality of the materials used is quickly apparent. Tasteful accents abound, such as brushed aluminum trim and gray instrument facings. The S4's serious performance intentions are reinforced by standard Recaro front seats in the sedan and wagon, which feature aggressive bolstering to hold one in place during spirited runs through the twisties. The new S4 Cabriolet features an optional "Acoustic Top" that has more sound insulation than the prior soft top and thus promises a quieter ride, especially at freeway speeds. Although the rear seat is fine for small children, adults seated back there will likely complain about a shortage of legroom. The Avant wagon provides up to 61 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Audi S4.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Road Machined
Road Machine,12/24/2006
This is my second S4; a black on black automatic sedan with carbon fibre trim; bluetook; parktronic; premium sound; navigation and front heated seats. The car is sensational - even better than the first. The combination of the handling with the steering wheel controlled tiptronic transmission is fantastic. The navigation is a first for me and is a fascinating feature as in the bluetooth cell phone feature which is a must option in my view. This is a great road and highway vehicle; it comes close to handling as well as my 2004 40th Anniversary Porsche 911 coupe with short shifter, sport exhaust and H&R springs. The AWD with snows makes for year-round fun in the northeast. In short, worth the $$.
Audi Rocks
george,09/23/2006
Such a fun car to drive. Mysteriously fast, but you don't feel it because of the quietness inside. The build quality is bar none. Rock solid smoothness and handling. At first I didn't like the sirius/navigation/radio controls because I missed having buttons to push to change stations. Having now used the wheels on the steering wheel, I find it much easier and less distracting then those old push buttons. One downside of this marvelous machine is its gas mileage. Audi needs to address this issue.
I love this car
Edmund,10/08/2008
This car is awesome. In no way too flashy. The audi S4 performs really well and gets the job done on the road. I chose it mainly because I wanted a complete package I could enjoy for years to come. It is also a pretty rare car and I have only seen one more other exact car as mine on the road. I have the dtm package on black so its a very low profile look. The exhaust sound is very menacing stock and it sounds amazing with the windows down. The transmission shifts smoothly and the power is across the whole power band. Its amazing how you don't have to wait for any turbo to give you the extra power you need. Its all there.
Bang for the buck
mikebs4,06/22/2012
Simply the best car I have owned and here is my list of previous cars: 07 M5, 05 M3, 06 Cayman, 03 M5. Just purchased a 07 S4 convertible with 24k miles. This is an outstanding car for the money. It performs very well, goes where you point it and blazing fast. I smile every time I turn the key in the morning. Gas mileage is what it is and you can average over 20mpg in the city if you baby it. I have a family of 4 and this car is the perfect machine for a daily driver and fun for the dad. And that Audi craftsmanship, you cant go wrong there either.
See all 15 reviews of the 2007 Audi S4
Write a review

Features & Specs

13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
340 hp @ 7000 rpm
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2007 Audi S4 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
More about the 2007 Audi S4

Used 2007 Audi S4 Overview

The Used 2007 Audi S4 is offered in the following submodels: S4 Sedan, S4 Convertible, S4 Wagon. Available styles include quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M), quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A), quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A), quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M), Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M), and Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A).

