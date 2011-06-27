Vehicle overview

The high-performance luxury car isn't a segment; it's a gosh-darn arms race. When the Audi S4 entered 2004 with a 4.2-liter V8 wedged into its small engine bay, it represented the latest in borderline-insane factory modifications made to an already capable sport sedan. A whopping 340 horsepower seemed like a tremendous amount at the time, besting even BMW's mighty M3.

But in this cold horsepower war, any sort of dominance the S4 enjoyed has quickly been eroded by Audi's dual nemeses from Munich and Stuttgart. Never mind that a regular BMW 335i is now quicker than the S4, but the upcoming M3 will be powered by a 420-hp V8, which will thoroughly smoke the S4 in a 0-60-mph sprint. Likewise, the all-new Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG has a truly monster 457-hp V8 that should make it the quickest of the lot. Yet both these cars are more expensive than the S4 and are therefore no longer really appropriate competitors -- they are closer matches to the Audi RS 4.

Regardless of its competition, or lack thereof, the 2008 Audi S4 is still a wild ride. Besides its potent V8, the S4 differs from the regular A4 by its sport-tuned suspension, bigger wheels, performance tires, more powerful brakes and several unique styling elements. Plus, its Quattro all-wheel-drive system has a 40/60 front-to-rear power distribution that gives it a more aggressive (and less understeer-prone) feel while cornering.

Like the A4, the S4 maintains the good looks and excellent interior quality that have become two of the model line's best selling points. Also, the fitment of all-wheel drive and a selection of sedan, wagon and convertible body styles give the S4 a leg up on its competition. However, despite the expected price difference, the new M3 is rumored to eventually come in sedan, hardtop convertible and perhaps wagon forms.

Although its previous principal competition may have moved to loftier plateaus, the 2008 Audi S4 remains a very attractive choice for those looking for extra oomph in their sport sedan. It's a serious performance car that can easily and comfortably perform the duties of an everyday or road trip companion. Still, those who want similar performance but with a less hard-core driving experience, should look at the BMW 335i, Infiniti G35 Sport and Lexus IS 350. The BMW and Lexus actually out-accelerate the S4, but neither offers the same type of visual panache or the street cred that goes along with the Audi's mission of intensifying an automotive arms race.