2008 Audi S4 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Plentiful power, excellent handling, standard all-wheel drive, attractive and well-crafted cabin, multiple body styles
  • Cramped backseat
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Audi S4 is one of the best high-performance small luxury sedans around, while having the added bonus of wagon and convertible body styles. However, its fellow German competitors are rapidly giving the S4 a run for its money.

Vehicle overview

The high-performance luxury car isn't a segment; it's a gosh-darn arms race. When the Audi S4 entered 2004 with a 4.2-liter V8 wedged into its small engine bay, it represented the latest in borderline-insane factory modifications made to an already capable sport sedan. A whopping 340 horsepower seemed like a tremendous amount at the time, besting even BMW's mighty M3.

But in this cold horsepower war, any sort of dominance the S4 enjoyed has quickly been eroded by Audi's dual nemeses from Munich and Stuttgart. Never mind that a regular BMW 335i is now quicker than the S4, but the upcoming M3 will be powered by a 420-hp V8, which will thoroughly smoke the S4 in a 0-60-mph sprint. Likewise, the all-new Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG has a truly monster 457-hp V8 that should make it the quickest of the lot. Yet both these cars are more expensive than the S4 and are therefore no longer really appropriate competitors -- they are closer matches to the Audi RS 4.

Regardless of its competition, or lack thereof, the 2008 Audi S4 is still a wild ride. Besides its potent V8, the S4 differs from the regular A4 by its sport-tuned suspension, bigger wheels, performance tires, more powerful brakes and several unique styling elements. Plus, its Quattro all-wheel-drive system has a 40/60 front-to-rear power distribution that gives it a more aggressive (and less understeer-prone) feel while cornering.

Like the A4, the S4 maintains the good looks and excellent interior quality that have become two of the model line's best selling points. Also, the fitment of all-wheel drive and a selection of sedan, wagon and convertible body styles give the S4 a leg up on its competition. However, despite the expected price difference, the new M3 is rumored to eventually come in sedan, hardtop convertible and perhaps wagon forms.

Although its previous principal competition may have moved to loftier plateaus, the 2008 Audi S4 remains a very attractive choice for those looking for extra oomph in their sport sedan. It's a serious performance car that can easily and comfortably perform the duties of an everyday or road trip companion. Still, those who want similar performance but with a less hard-core driving experience, should look at the BMW 335i, Infiniti G35 Sport and Lexus IS 350. The BMW and Lexus actually out-accelerate the S4, but neither offers the same type of visual panache or the street cred that goes along with the Audi's mission of intensifying an automotive arms race.

2008 Audi S4 models

The 2008 Audi S4 is available in sedan, wagon ("Avant") and convertible ("Cabriolet") body styles with one well-equipped trim level. Standard features include 18-inch wheels and tires, sunroof, xenon HID headlights, 12-way power-adjustable Recaro seats, Silk napa leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated mirrors, Bluetooth and a 10-speaker audio system with an in-dash CD changer and satellite radio. The Cabriolet is equipped with more conventional leather-upholstered sport seats in place of the Recaros, along with heated front seats and a power-operated "Acoustic" soft top that promises a quieter cabin, especially at freeway speeds.

Options for the S4 include parking assist, memory seats, heated front seats (sedan and Avant), heated rear seats, an upgraded 215-watt Bose stereo, an iPod interface, a navigation system and, for the sedan only, a "DTM" exterior package that adds unique front and rear fascias, multispoke wheels and carbon-fiber spoilers.

2008 Highlights

The three flavors of Audi S4 receive only minor changes in feature content for 2008, including the addition of Bluetooth and satellite radio as standard equipment. Heated front seats are also now standard on the S4 Cabriolet, while an iPod interface becomes optional on all S4s.

Performance & mpg

The Audi S4 is fitted with a 4.2-liter 340-hp V8 that sends its power through either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed Tiptronic automatic. The latter transmission allows manual-style shifting via steering-wheel-mounted paddles. The Quattro all-wheel-drive system, which is standard on the S4, is unlike most other Audi Quattro offerings. It has a 40/60 front-to-rear power split in normal situations to give the car a more dynamic attitude when cornering. Audi claims that an S4 sedan equipped with the manual tranny can sprint from zero to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds, with the Avant ringing in at 5.4 seconds and the Cabriolet at 5.8.

Safety

Stability control, antilock disc brakes and a multitude of airbags (including front seat side airbags on all body styles and full-length side curtains for the sedan and Avant) are standard on the 2008 Audi S4. Rear-seat side airbags are optional on the sedan and Avant. In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash testing, the A4 sedan (on which the S4 is based) received four stars (out of five) for frontal crash tests, while side-impact testing resulted in five stars for the front seat and four stars for the rear seat. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, the Audi garnered ratings of "Good" (the highest possible) for both frontal-offset and side-impact categories.

Driving

As one would expect from a 340-horse V8, performance is thrilling, and on winding back roads, the S4's top-notch underpinnings result in excellent handling while still providing a supple ride. While the Audi isn't quite as razor-sharp as a BMW or Infiniti, the extra grip afforded by its all-wheel drive could justify the trade-off for many enthusiasts, particularly those who live in parts of the country where rain- or snow-slicked roads are a part of life.

Interior

Audi consistently produces some of the finest automotive interiors and the 2008 Audi S4 is no exception. The sedan and Avant's design differs slightly from the Cabriolet's, but all models feature superb materials, excellent fit and finish, and efficient controls. The optional navigation system isn't a model of user-friendly design, though. As serious performance cars, the S4 sedan and Avant are saddled with standard Recaro front seats, which feature aggressive bolstering to hold one in place when zipping around corners. Although the rear seat is fine for small children, adults seated back there will likely complain about a shortage of legroom. The Avant wagon provides up to 61 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Audi S4.

watered-down DTM car, mechanic sold separately
Kurt Bulicek,01/26/2018
quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M)
Throaty as hell, insane torque and acceleration w/o turbos or supercharger, gorgeous inside/out especially with carbon fiber interior, Recaro seats, 6 spd manual a must, AWD rally car-inspired performance for the street, handles like a half track in the winter with a pair of Blizzaks or other decent all-season/winter tires. Burns through gas/tires and you'll never want to be too far away from your nearest German auto mechanic. Aftermarket warranties are definitely your friend even if you have to fight the warranty company and your mechanic to use them when necessary. Lots of enthusiasts out there so no shortage of how-to repair videos, mods/upgrades through JHM or APR and others, and articles online like Audizine. Timing chain tensioners/guides are looming maintenance calamity cause they're shitty plastic components buried between engine and firewall requiring engine pull for replacement, ouch. Giant 4.2L crammed into an engine compartment designed for a 2.0L T meaning you have to be a lemming to reach anything without completely disassembling it to get at it. Pretty much a watered-down DTM car, a true sports car driving experience. You'll love it but you'll pay for it just like anything in life.
Beautiful S4
K-IVY-D,11/15/2008
This car is everything you expect it to be and more. It's comfortable and has all the buttons and switches and toys you could ever want. Everything makes sense, everything works the way it should, and you can tell Audi used very high quality components that most people would never notice. Like very quiet power window motors, totally silent rear window power sunshade. The sound of the engine is intoxicating. It squirts like lighting between corners. Suspension doesn't squat, dive or roll, but is perfectly luxurious like an Audi should be. Mine is electric blue and I get compliments almost daily on it. Think pure domination.
Still a compromise
Sridhar Gururaj,01/29/2009
This car is just a notch above the A4. No doubt it is a blast to drive (think smooth linear acceleration) and luxurious inside, it is still not a sports car by any stretch. It's got a ton of gadgets, but 0-60 still takes forever. It looks great, but falls short of the styling of its BMW competitor. The best thing is the price. I bought mine for $44000 fully loaded. If you are a good negotiator, you should be able to do far better.
4Door AWD Rocket!
ALCK3MiST,05/22/2010
Only have had the car for a few month, but I love it more with each day. Silky smooth V8 with a brilliant 6 spd tranny. Pull exceptionally in every gear. Love the seats with the alecantra inserts. The Bose stereo sounds great, however the ipod adapter broke shortly after I bought it.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
340 hp @ 7000 rpm
Used 2008 Audi S4 Overview

The Used 2008 Audi S4 is offered in the following submodels: S4 Sedan, S4 Convertible, S4 Wagon. Available styles include quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M), quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A), quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A), quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M), Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M), and Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Audi S4?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Audi S4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Audi S4 quattro is priced between $14,495 and$14,495 with odometer readings between 69847 and69847 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Audi S4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Audi S4 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2008 S4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,495 and mileage as low as 69847 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Audi S4.

Can't find a used 2008 Audi S4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi S4 for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,937.

Find a used Audi for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,485.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi S4 for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,120.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,110.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Audi S4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi S4 lease specials

