Consumer Rating
(8)
2013 Audi S4 Review

2013 Audi S4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb supercharged V6
  • sharp handling
  • attractive interior
  • good fuel economy
  • standard all-wheel drive.
  • Unintuitive standard control layout.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Audi S4 proves that luxury and performance can live together in one well-balanced package.

Vehicle overview

Sporty performance and everyday luxury seldom harmonize in automobiles as angelically as they do in the 2013 Audi S4. Based on the A4 sedan, the S4 is a more raucous and enthusiast-bred interpretation of its housebroken counterpart. Its supercharged 3.0-liter V6 sends 333 horsepower to all four wheels, orchestrating a song of exhaust exclamations and plaintive tire degradation. With a sport-tuned suspension and stronger brakes, the S4 paints a perma-smile on the faces of all but the most Porsche-obsessed sports car fanatic.

That the fun comes without sacrificing comfort makes the S4 one of the best bargains shy of German rivals with sticker prices nearing six digits. The tasteful cabin is calm, quiet and feels like a hip, upscale hotel room (albeit one in Germany). The ride is compliant and brushes off road rumble with minimal jostle, and there's comfortable seating for four and a decent-size trunk.

The 2013 Audi S4 can seem a little pricey, but if you factor in its standard all-wheel drive and comprehensive standard features, it compares very well to the BMW 335i -- a sedan long considered the benchmark in the segment. Playing loose with the options list, however, puts the S4 in range of the Cadillac CTS-V and Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, models that surpass the S4 in terms of performance and prestige. But even among such lofty rivals, the S4's all-wheel drive, refined surroundings and balanced nature make it a compelling choice.

2013 Audi S4 models

The 2013 Audi S4 is the high-performance version of the regular A4 sedan. It's offered in a single Premium Plus trim level with an available option package known as the Prestige.

Standard features for the Premium Plus include 18-inch wheels, summer performance tires, a sunroof, automatic xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, foglights, automatic wipers, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated eight-way power front sport seats (with four-way lumbar adjustment), driver memory settings, leather and simulated suede upholstery, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, auto-dimming mirrors, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a dash-mounted MMI electronics controller and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, iPod interface and satellite radio.

The Prestige package adds adaptive xenon headlights, a rearview camera, keyless ignition/entry, rear parking sensors, voice controls, a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, blind-spot monitoring, an MMI controller mounted on the center console, Bluetooth audio connectivity, Audi Connect smartphone integration, a navigation system and HD radio. If you don't want to pay for this entire package, the nav system and Bang & Olufsen stereo can be purchased separately.

Options exclusive to Audi S4s with the Prestige package include the Driver Assist package, which adds adaptive cruise control, an enhanced steering system and adjustable settings for engine,, transmission, steering and response (known as Audi Drive Select). A power rear sunshade and manual side shades are also optional.

Options available on all S4s include 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, a sport rear differential (essentially a sophisticated limited-slip differential), full leather upholstery and rear-seat side airbags. Both the adaptive suspension and sport differential must be purchased in combination with Audi Drive Select, and doing so adds adjustable settings for the suspension to that menu.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Audi S4 gets electric-assist power steering and minor interior updates, but otherwise carries over unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Audi S4 is powered by a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 333 hp and 325 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive and a six-speed manual transmission are standard, while a seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual (S tronic) is available and serves as the automatic-transmission option on this car. Audi offers what it calls an optional sport rear differential, essentially a limited-slip differential that helps apportion torque between the rear wheels to improve the car's cornering line. It's worth buying if you like to drive on twisty back roads.

In Edmunds testing, a manual-equipped S4 sprinted from zero to 60 in a quick 4.9 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is above average for this class of car, with 17 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined with the manual. The S tronic is rated 18/28/21.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2013 Audi S4 include stability and traction control, antilock brakes, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Rear-seat side airbags are optional, and the Prestige package adds a rearview camera, rear parking sensors and a blind-spot warning system. This package also allows you to add adaptive cruise control (at additional cost), and it includes a collision warning and mitigation feature that primes the brakes if it detects a possible frontal crash.

In Edmunds brake testing, the S4 stopped from 60 mph in 109 feet, an average distance for this class of car with summer tires.

Government crash test results aren't yet available, but the related A4 scored a perfect five-out-of-five stars for overall side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the A4 earned a top rating of "Good" for its performance in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The A4 earned a Poor rating (the lowest) in the Institute's new, small-overlap frontal-offset crash test, but only a handful of cars have been subjected to this test and a majority have earned low ratings.

Driving

As the hopped-up version of the already sporty A4 sedan, the 2013 Audi S4 is the performance-minded driver's choice. Handling is impressive, with tenacious AWD traction and little body roll. This cornering prowess does not come at the expense of comfort, either. Ride quality is still reasonably luxurious. For 2013, the S4 transitions to electric-assist steering, a move made largely to increase engine efficiency. We've yet to test the S4 with this new steering system.

The supercharged V6 is a smooth, strong engine with instantaneous throttle response. Aside from the subdued supercharger whine, you'd probably never guess there's forced induction going on under the hood. The standard manual transmission shifts smoothly, though its clutch travel and shifter throws are a bit long. The dual-clutch automated manual transmission, meanwhile, snaps off rapid shifts either by itself or through your own inputs via wheel-mounted shifters. Even if you're a serious driver, there's no shame in ordering this automatic option.

Interior

All modern Audis get high marks for interior quality, and the S4 is no exception. Seats, doors, panels and consoles are dressed with top-shelf materials in an austere and modern style. The front sport seats both comfort and cosset for long drives or short hops, but also wrap around the driver during more spirited dashes.

Infotainment functions are controlled by Audi's Multi Media Interface, or MMI. This consists of a small knob surrounded by buttons that together control menus on a central screen. Overall, it's an effective interface, though some audio functions are buried in menus and, in practice, we've found BMW's iDrive and Mercedes' COMAND systems a bit more intuitive to use. These MMI controls are located on the center console in S4s equipped with the navigation system, but cars without navigation have MMI on the dash, which is far less convenient. The S4's other controls are generally intuitive and well laid out.

Like the A4, the S4 features a roomy cabin that accommodates four adults comfortably, even for extended drives. At 12.4 cubic feet, trunk space is average for the class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Audi S4.

5(62%)
4(38%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
8 reviews
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

MY 2013 w/110,xxx Mile Review
Charles,08/01/2017
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
This is my 1st Audi and unfortunately my last, not because my experience with my s4 was poor but because Audi s4's will no longer be offered with a manual transmission. I am very impressed with my s4, thus far 1 unscheduled visit to the dealer to repair a leaking water pump (covered under warranty @46k miles). I now have over 110k miles. I went with a "Stage 1" software upgrade from Revo when the car hit 50k miles....best bang for the buck upgrade I've ever done. 333hp in stock form to 410hp and torque from 325 ft/lbs to 390 ft/lbs, not only did I get a lot more torque (which is noticeable when overtaking) but my mpg improved as well! No other issues to report. I am due to replace my OE clutch. The ride is stiffer than in the past, I think the shocks are on their way out. The interior has worn well, no tears on the seats and minimal stretch marks on the leather seats. The navigation is a tad on the slow side (as others have mentioned). The car is heavy though and I can definitely feel the heft when I track it. Because of it's heft, the brakes get worked thoroughly....on the street, you won't notice any brake fade (just on the track). Tire wear is even, perhaps due to the AWD system, you really don't need performance tires. The s4 has impressive lateral grip. Fuel economy has dramatically improved from 23.1mpg when new to now I'm consistently getting almost 27mpg (mostly highway driving). In the 110k history with my s4, I'm on my 4th set of tires (OE Continentals & 3 sets of Pilot Sports), on my 3rd pair of brakes (front), 2nd pair brakes (rear), and 1 headlight bulb replaced (right). Everything else, just fluid changes. Hope this helps any future owners...... Aug 2019 Update: I've sold my S4 about a year ago with 146k miles. After replacing the clutch, the slave cylinder went out twice. After the 3rd replacement, I decided to sell the car. It really was a shame, I was hoping to keep that car a while longer (especially since Audi has decided to remove the manual transmission as an option).
Steering issues
jndcav,05/16/2013
overall the S4 is a very nice car. Plenty of power and good overall handling. MPG is good as well averaging 25 combined in 7500 miles. Tires that come on the car are summer tires, not sure why they deliver a car in NJ in December with summer tires, do not try to get through the winter with them, you will need to put all season tires on. Navigation is not up to par with other vehicles i have owned and slow to load data and respond, also no touch screen. Biggest issue i have is with the electric steering, the on center feel is terrible, worst part about it is Audi acknowledges there is a problem but has no solution. Dealer says Audi is working on it. Car is 6 months old and still no solution
My S4 Experience
Steve Bryant,10/21/2015
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
If you want a cushy car, this isn't it. This car is designed for performance and the experience of driving. You will find quieter and cushier cars in this category, but the S4 gives you a "feel of the road" that you won't find in other cars at this level.
Miss it already
Thomas Blundell,04/18/2018
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
My favorite car ever. Great acceleration and power! Fun to drive long and short distances. I never knew I could like a car this much. Traded recently for a 2018 same model with more bells and whistles but I will always remember this one! Highly recommend anyone looking to purchase used that these are a great bargain!
See all 8 reviews of the 2013 Audi S4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
333 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2013 Audi S4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%
More about the 2013 Audi S4

Used 2013 Audi S4 Overview

The Used 2013 Audi S4 is offered in the following submodels: S4 Sedan. Available styles include Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM), Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M), Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM), and Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M).

