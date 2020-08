Used 2006 Audi S4 for Sale Near Me

Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio

THIS 6-SPEED 2006 AUDI S4 QUATTRO IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION IN AND OUT! INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/4500 MILE WARRANTY! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! 1 IN ONLY 107 MADE IN THIS TRIM AND COLOR FOR THIS YEAR! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! QUICK! QUICK! HURRY IN THIS GREAT DEAL WON'T LAST LONG! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE VISIT US A WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN OR TROY!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Audi S4 quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WUARL48H66K900207

Stock: 13744

Certified Pre-Owned: No