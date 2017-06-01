2018 Audi S4 Review
Pros & Cons
- Turbocharged V6 provides strong acceleration
- Poised handling gives you plenty of confidence
- Modern and well-thought-out interior
- Quiet and relaxed over long distances
- Interior storage space is merely adequate
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which S4 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.5 / 10
Fully redesigned for 2018, the Audi S4 has wasted no time in making a powerful statement of intent. This new S4 pushes to the top of its class with more refined and subtle styling, a thoroughly modern interior and exhilarating performance.
From a quiet, comfortable and well-thought-out interior to captivating driving dynamics, there's something for everyone. We also like the S4's slick integration of the latest technology. Compared to the BMW 340i and Mercedes AMG C43, the 2018 Audi S4 moves to the forefront.
2018 Audi S4 models
The 2018 Audi S4 is a five-passenger luxury sport sedan that is the high-performance version of the A4 sedan. It is available in either Premium Plus or Prestige trim levels. Both have a powerful, turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (354 horsepower, 369 pound-feet of torque). All-wheel drive is standard, as is an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Standard features for the Premium Plus trim include 18-inch wheels with summer performance tires, automatic LED headlights, automatic wipers, power-folding mirrors with heating, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather and simulated suede upholstery, power front seats (with heating and massage functions), driver-seat memory settings, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, auto-dimming mirrors and interior ambient lighting.
On the technology front, you also get Bluetooth, a 7-inch infotainment display, a rearview camera, a Wi-Fi hotspot, remote control via a smartphone app, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium surround-sound audio system with a CD player, satellite and HD radio, two USB ports and dual SD card slots. Additional safety features include low-speed forward collision warning and mitigation, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and Audi Connect Care emergency telematics.
The Prestige trim includes all of the above, along with a virtual instrument panel display, streaming internet radio apps, remote vehicle monitoring via a smartphone app, a bigger 8.3-inch infotainment display, a navigation system, a tracepad feature for infotainment input and a top-down parking camera system. All of these items are available as options on the Premium Plus trim.
Other options include the S Sport package (red brake calipers, adaptive suspension dampers and sport rear differential); the Warm Weather package (ventilated front seats and extended premium leather upholstery); an adaptive steering system; and a heated steering wheel. The Prestige trim is eligible for the Driver Assistance package that adds traffic-adaptive cruise control, a traffic sign reader, lane departure warning and intervention, and automatic high beams.
Trim tested
Driving9.0
Comfort9.0
Interior8.5
Utility7.5
Technology8.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.5 / 10
|Driving
|9.0
|Comfort
|9.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Audi S4.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the S4 models:
- Audi Pre Sense City
- Detects if a front collision is likely and warns you if you don't react quickly enough. Can also apply the brakes automatically.
- Audi Active Lane Assist
- Warns if you begin drifting out of your lane without signaling and nudges you back in line if you don't react.
- Audi Side Assist
- Informs you if there are vehicles in your blind spots and audibly warns you if you attempt to change lanes.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the S4
Related Used 2018 Audi S4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4