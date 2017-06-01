  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S4
  4. Used 2018 Audi S4
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
8.5 / 10
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

2018 Audi S4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Turbocharged V6 provides strong acceleration
  • Poised handling gives you plenty of confidence
  • Modern and well-thought-out interior
  • Quiet and relaxed over long distances
  • Interior storage space is merely adequate
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2002
2001
2000
1994
1993
1992
Audi S4 for Sale
2018
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$39,800 - $45,999
Used S4 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which S4 does Edmunds recommend?

The Premium Plus trim is our choice since you can pick and choose options more selectively than you can otherwise on the fully loaded Prestige. We recommend adding the S Sport package to get the wonderful adaptive suspension as well as the Technology package for the virtual instrument panel.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.5 / 10

Fully redesigned for 2018, the Audi S4 has wasted no time in making a powerful statement of intent. This new S4 pushes to the top of its class with more refined and subtle styling, a thoroughly modern interior and exhilarating performance.

From a quiet, comfortable and well-thought-out interior to captivating driving dynamics, there's something for everyone. We also like the S4's slick integration of the latest technology. Compared to the BMW 340i and Mercedes AMG C43, the 2018 Audi S4 moves to the forefront.

2018 Audi S4 models

The 2018 Audi S4 is a five-passenger luxury sport sedan that is the high-performance version of the A4 sedan. It is available in either Premium Plus or Prestige trim levels. Both have a powerful, turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (354 horsepower, 369 pound-feet of torque). All-wheel drive is standard, as is an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Standard features for the Premium Plus trim include 18-inch wheels with summer performance tires, automatic LED headlights, automatic wipers, power-folding mirrors with heating, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather and simulated suede upholstery, power front seats (with heating and massage functions), driver-seat memory settings, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, auto-dimming mirrors and interior ambient lighting.

On the technology front, you also get Bluetooth, a 7-inch infotainment display, a rearview camera, a Wi-Fi hotspot, remote control via a smartphone app, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium surround-sound audio system with a CD player, satellite and HD radio, two USB ports and dual SD card slots. Additional safety features include low-speed forward collision warning and mitigation, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and Audi Connect Care emergency telematics.

The Prestige trim includes all of the above, along with a virtual instrument panel display, streaming internet radio apps, remote vehicle monitoring via a smartphone app, a bigger 8.3-inch infotainment display, a navigation system, a tracepad feature for infotainment input and a top-down parking camera system. All of these items are available as options on the Premium Plus trim.

Other options include the S Sport package (red brake calipers, adaptive suspension dampers and sport rear differential); the Warm Weather package (ventilated front seats and extended premium leather upholstery); an adaptive steering system; and a heated steering wheel. The Prestige trim is eligible for the Driver Assistance package that adds traffic-adaptive cruise control, a traffic sign reader, lane departure warning and intervention, and automatic high beams.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus Sedan (turbo 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Driving

9.0
The breadth of performance makes the S4 a true gem in this class. With stout acceleration, ample traction and its impressive ability to handle quick directional changes, the S4 is a match for anything in its class. Occasional brake fade seems to be the only mark against the Audi.

Acceleration

9.0
From a standstill, the S4 responds a little leisurely. But keep your foot in it and a moment later the S4 is accelerating fiercely. In our testing, which utilized the S4's launch control, the S4 blasted to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds. That's plenty of power for everyday driving.

Braking

8.0
The pedal is firm but easy to modulate in normal driving, and you'll have confidence in the brakes for enthusiastic driving as well. There's sports-car-worthy performance here, with stops from 60 mph in just 105 feet. But track testing revealed a noisy ABS and brake fade after multiple panic stops.

Steering

8.5
There are variable steering efforts available. All are accurate and well matched to their respective setting. Feedback can be lacking, even under spirited driving, but when pushed to the limit, the S4 communicates the available front grip quite well.

Handling

8.5
The S4's sport rear differential, part of the S Sport package, enhances the S4 enthusiastic turn-in. Even sports cars would have a hard time matching the S4's pace on a tight, twisty road. Longer sweepers, however, tax the Audi's front tires to the point of moderate understeer.

Drivability

9.0
While the eight-speed automatic can be a little too eager to upshift in Drive, you can easily fix that by selecting the Sport mode. The stout V6 and adjustable drive modes allow the Audi to be adaptable to all conditions.

Comfort

9.0
The S4 delivers performance and luxury in equal amounts. Driver fatigue, no matter the road, is at a minimum, and the S4 manages to strike a fine balance between capability and usability.

Seat comfort

9.0
The S Sport front seats are wonderful examples of very supportive yet nonintrusive seating. The front seats offer heating but not ventilation. The rear seats are more than adequately comfortable for a sedan of this size, allowing adults to be comfortable on longer trips.

Ride comfort

9.0
The optional Sport Adaptive Damping is the way to go on the S4. Comfort mode handles rough and broken road surfaces with aplomb, while Dynamic mode keeps the body in check even under the most spirited driving.

Noise & vibration

9.5
The S4 is relatively silent at all speeds, well isolated from both road and wind noise. Only under hard acceleration does the engine's pleasing V6 snarl become prominent. Tire noise is minimal, which is a pleasant surprise for summer-rated tires.

Climate control

9.0
Clear, self-explanatory and easy to use, the S4's three-zone climate interface sets an example for the class. The pressure-sensitive buttons seem like unnecessary flair, but they still work without delay. It's refreshing to see climate control not buried in an on-screen menu.

Interior

8.5
From the moment you open the door, you'll be struck by the S4's cohesive and easy-to-use cabin design. Ergonomics and style are all at the top of their class.

Ease of use

9.0
It's hard to argue with an Audi interior — controls are clear, logically arranged and consistent in both look and feel. The configurable instrument panel does take some time to learn, but it presents a wide array of information. Audi's MMI becomes intuitive after only a few uses.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
Even with the wonderfully supportive sport seats, the S4 is as easy to get in and out of as any other small luxury sedan. Taller rear-seat occupants might have to duck their head to clear the roofline, but there is ample door opening for a graceful entry and exit.

Driving position

9.5
With the combination of the sport front seats and the S4's exceptionally ergonomic and highly adjustable steering wheel, drivers of all sizes will be able to find a suitable position within a few seconds. Driver fatigue is unlikely to ever be an issue. Definitely a benchmark.

Roominess

7.5
Front-seat occupants have ample head-, leg- and shoulder room. While taller rear-seat passengers might find it a tight fit behind a taller driver, two passengers would be comfortable for moderate distances, which is on par for not only the class but for most midsize sedans.

Visibility

9.0
Bucking the trend of high beltlines and even higher trunks, the S4 is an example of a modern sedan that offers good visibility. Blind spots are minimal.

Quality

9.0
All-around build quality is excellent and on par with what we've come to expect from Audi. There are no unsightly connections, welds or hinges. The brushed aluminum interior trim does look and feel plasticky, but that's the only letdown.

Utility

7.5
While performance is the key draw to the S4, you're still getting the same utility as the regular A4 sedan. There's a suitable amount of trunk space and storage.

Small-item storage

7.0
Storage isn't abundant, but there's enough room to keep your phone, sunglasses, parking card and drinks free and clear of your hands while driving.

Cargo space

8.0
Though the trunk isn't overly large, the load height is reasonable, and the cargo area is free of any intrusions or irregularities.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
Easily accessible LATCH anchors are available for the rear seats and the normal size door opening makes access less of an inconvenience.

Technology

8.5
The S4 fits right in with other offerings from Audi in its excellent integration of technology, both entertainment- and safety-related. Modern and easy to use, the S4's systems seem wholly integrated rather than being an afterthought.

Audio & navigation

9.5
The Bang & Olufsen audio system is excellent, capable of handling a wide variety of music and volume with exceptional clarity. Navigation utilizes Google Earth and is viewable on the center-mounted display as well as in the S4's Virtual Cockpit.

Smartphone integration

9.0
Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available, but the native Audi systems are so good that all of our drivers preferred not to use their phones for anything other than Bluetooth audio.

Driver aids

7.5
Along with a not-too-intrusive and easily defeatable stability control, Audi also offers its Pre Sense predictive system that offers maximum braking performance when an accident is anticipated. Rear and side assists, blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control are available at extra cost.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall8.5 / 10
Driving9.0
Comfort9.0
Interior8.5
Utility7.5
Technology8.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Audi S4.

5(78%)
4(11%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(11%)
4.4
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Simply Fantastic! Coast to Coast! 2018 S4 Prestige
Chris,07/24/2017
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Coming from a 328i and being a BMW fan in general I was very skeptical, with high expectations, for the S4 and I felt like I was taking a risk when I purchased this car. Looking back, I honestly feel I could not have made a better decision. This car is simply amazing in every way. I recently drove this car coast to coast from New Jersey to San Diego and had plenty of time to break it in. Ride comfort: 40 hours and 2 1/2 days never went so fast... the Quattro handled torrential downpours to aggressive cornering like a dream. Fatigue was not an issue with the 3-way massaging seats! Driving Dynamics: The S4 accelerates like a rocket and handles like a dream at any speed. The different driving modes are critical as road conditions change. I loved how the Dynamic mode handled the winding mountains in the Southwest with ease and the comfort mode was smooth sailing through the various construction work zones across the country. Tech: The high end gizmos in the new Audi's was what finally pushed me away from BMW and towards Audi. The adjustable color heads up display with Navigation and speed sign recognition worked great! Crossing America, I never had to worry about the changes in the speed limit from a high of 75 to a low of 45 in the work zones... The cameras always caught the sign changes. I had never used lane keeping assist before so there was an adjustment period but once I got used to it... it was a blessing. After hours of driving and possible fatigue it felt like you had a guardian angel by your side giving you gentle nudges to keep you on track day or night. Having Navigation on dual screens is quite nice and extremely customizable, especially zoom in/out with the scroll of your thumb. The only negative I have is that the download speeds of the Audi Connect when searching weather or traffic updates was a bit slow but not surprising considering all the digital processing constantly going on with the car. Overall this car is a dream machine that I plan to enjoy for many years to come.
2018 vs 2010 Audi S4 Prestige
Twowheelsgood,08/10/2017
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
After cross shopping, including the Mercedes C43 AMG, I ended up replacing my 2010 Audi S4 Prestige (7A) with a 2018 S4 (S- Sport and winter packages, 19" wheels, Dynamic Steering). My first impression was mixed. What's better in the 2018 S4: suspension (more compliant with no loss of grip); brakes (less grabby with no loss of stopping power); steering (lacks feel but quicker and more accurate, particularly off center); front seat adjustability; instrument panel; parking & driver aids; headlights; fuel economy. What's better on the 2010 S4: exterior styling (except the lights); throttle response; transmission (DCT)). It looks like the 2018 wins by a knockout but it didn't feel that way at first. The new car is let down by a tendency to bog on initial throttle application in Comfort and Auto modes. I think the issue is transmission tuning (delayed kick-down) and maybe a trace of turbo lag and poor throttle tip-in tuning. Dynamic mode cures the bog, but I don't want to be in that mode all the time. As indicated in updates below, the 2018 S4 grew on me over time. 5,000 mile update (Feb 2018). I have warmed up to this car considerably. The performance is sneaky in that very potent acceleration, cornering and braking occur with so little fuss that it's easy to caught out going faster than appreciated. What's really impressive is how well a car with this performance deals with slogging on the daily commute. When mired in traffic, I put the car in Auto or Comfort mode, set the dynamic cruise control (on highways and secondary roads) and let the car deal with it while I listen to the excellent B&O sound system. When conditions permit, I switch to the Dynamic mode with or without manual shifting and go for it. The steering and handling are excellent and with the sport diff, the car rotates better than most front-engine Audis. There is some body roll, but I prefer that in street cars including sporty ones. The delayed downshifts and slow throttle response persist but are eliminated when Dynamic and Manual are selected. There is \a distinct difference between modes, Dynamic is very crisp but happily does not cause the ride to become too brittle. The only other problem I've had so far is a weak HomeLink transmitter. I have to carry the remote in the car because the built-in unit often fails to open or close the garage door. I believe this is because the transmitter that was under the front fascia in the B8 was moved to somewhere in the back end of the car in the B9 version. Iff the HomeLink doesn't get a response when I approach nose-in, I can turn the car around and present the back end to the garage and it will work. Seems a dumb fault in $65K luxury sedan. I had no such problem with myB8 S4 or '14 Audi Q5 TDI. I would strongly recommend it to any enthusiast who wants a 4-season sport sedan that copes equally well with felonious speeds and daily driving. Every time I get in the car I look forward to driving it. Love the TFT instrument panel. I have been saved a few times by Audi Pre-Sense, Lane Assist and Cross Traffic Assist, so the technology is excellent. At 5,000 miles there have been no mechanical issues with the car and it will easily get 24-25 mpg measured at the pump unless flogged in which case it drops to the teens. One last point - when I bought the car I was told by an Audi service manager that the 18" Audi OEM wheels I used for winter in my B8 S4 would fit the B9. Wrong! These wheels didn't clear the calipers of the new car so I had to buy aftermarket 18s to which I fitted Nokian Hakkas. Not the sportiest winter tire but absolutely the best in terms of stopping and going in snow. 15,000 update and I’m still looking forward to driving every time I get in the car. There have been zero defects and my issue with slow response to sudden acceleration requests in auto mode is easily overcome by flicking the shifter back, which instantly toggles dynamic. 20,000 mile update (Aug 2019). Zero mechanical issues and I'm still loving the car. The OEM Continental summer tires that gripped ferociously only lasted for 15,000. This spring, I changed to Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires that improve steering response and will hopefully last longer. Average fuel consumption since new is sitting at 26.9 mpg on the computer, which is about 1 mpg optimistic. Still outstanding for a car with this performance.
Amazing
K Rein,08/16/2017
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I purchased the S4 a couple months ago after researching many other similar vehicles, to include BMW and MB. I came from a 2011 Infinite G37X and while I loved that car, you really cannot compare the two. The Audi is simply the best vehicle I have ever driven. My S4 has the Napa leather package and the S Sport package which I highly recommend. This car handles amazing, it actually feels like there is someone sitting behind me steering my rear wheels while taking turns or curves at a higher speed. The six piston brakes are awesome also. Anyone who nit picks the steering, suspension, brakes, transmission or anything else on this car is being ridiculous. This car is solid all the way around and this review is coming from your everyday guy. There is nothing I don't love about this car, I look forward to getting into it everyday. Lastly for you audio enthusiasts, the Bang & Olufsen stereo is also amazing. The louder you play it the better it gets. I hope this review helps you when you are trying to make your decision.
A joy to drive!
Robert,08/20/2017
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
As advised by Edmunds, going with Premium Plus and adding Technology package and S Sport Package seemed to be the best value. Coming from 21 years of driving BMWs, I was doing a lot of research on why change. But with technology platforms changing so fast, I wanted to keep an open mind. It was a surprise that Audi S4 came out on top for me after two test drives and a lot of research. Interior, Exterior, performance, and driving comfort. Now, after 4 months of daily driving plus several long roadtrips, I'm sure it was the right choice.
See all 9 reviews of the 2018 Audi S4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
354 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
354 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2018 Audi S4 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the S4 models:

Audi Pre Sense City
Detects if a front collision is likely and warns you if you don't react quickly enough. Can also apply the brakes automatically.
Audi Active Lane Assist
Warns if you begin drifting out of your lane without signaling and nudges you back in line if you don't react.
Audi Side Assist
Informs you if there are vehicles in your blind spots and audibly warns you if you attempt to change lanes.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Audi S4

Used 2018 Audi S4 Overview

The Used 2018 Audi S4 is offered in the following submodels: S4 Sedan. Available styles include Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Audi S4?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Audi S4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro is priced between $39,800 and$45,999 with odometer readings between 5048 and35171 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Audi S4 Prestige quattro is priced between $40,998 and$40,998 with odometer readings between 22050 and22050 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Audi S4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Audi S4 for sale near. There are currently 12 used and CPO 2018 S4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $39,800 and mileage as low as 5048 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Audi S4.

Can't find a used 2018 Audi S4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi S4 for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,975.

Find a used Audi for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,223.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi S4 for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,569.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,461.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Audi S4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi S4 lease specials

Related Used 2018 Audi S4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles