Consumer Rating
(6)
1993 Audi S4 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$741 - $1,636
Used S4 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Passenger airbag standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Audi S4.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1993 Audi S4
William Otto,07/23/2002
This car is a phenomenal car. Even without extra performance add-ons this car screams. Mine is ten years old and doesn't look it. The lines are classic. I fall in love with this car every day I drive it.
1993 Audi S4, Not made this well anymore
Sports car fan,08/19/2003
This is a super car that not only has very high performance, but also is extremely reliable. Sure if you are stupid enough to add dumb performance parts such as computer chips you will ruin the car and make it unreliable, but I have had mine for 11 years and it has been virtually flawless. Okay I had a PS hose or two replaced, but that is it, all around this car is still like new with no rattles and solid to drive. Can't say that about many other cars that are out there 11 years old with over 110K miles.
great car for a mechanic
car_nut,02/24/2003
I bought my S4 based on performance and longevity. What I didn't realize is the cost of operation. I saw these cars hitting 300k miles, many of them modified for extra horsepower. Well, I had many problems and could tell more were about to surface. For a car that had a sticker of nearly $50k you would think it would be bullet proof reliable. The drivetrain and quattro systems are incredible and a blast to drive in snow and push through turns on dry pavement. The problem is with all the other systems and components. This car never went 10k miles without some kind of repair or adjustment needed even when new.
Oldie but a goodie
car_nut,08/21/2002
The S4 is a great combination of luxury and performance. A unique 5 cyl. turbo coupled with a 5 speed transmision and all wheel drive, make this car extremely fun to drive. It is great fun to accelerate through the curves and feel the quattro glue you to the road. Hope to put many more miles on this one.
See all 6 reviews of the 1993 Audi S4
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
227 hp @ 5900 rpm
See all Used 1993 Audi S4 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Audi S4

Used 1993 Audi S4 Overview

The Used 1993 Audi S4 is offered in the following submodels: S4 Sedan. Available styles include quattro Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Audi S4?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Audi S4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Audi S4 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Audi S4.

Can't find a used 1993 Audi S4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi S4 for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,357.

Find a used Audi for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $24,767.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi S4 for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,782.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,258.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Audi S4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

