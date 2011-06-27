1993 Audi S4 Review
Pros & Cons
Other years
List Price Estimate
$741 - $1,636
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Passenger airbag standard.
Consumer reviews
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
William Otto,07/23/2002
This car is a phenomenal car. Even without extra performance add-ons this car screams. Mine is ten years old and doesn't look it. The lines are classic. I fall in love with this car every day I drive it.
Sports car fan,08/19/2003
This is a super car that not only has very high performance, but also is extremely reliable. Sure if you are stupid enough to add dumb performance parts such as computer chips you will ruin the car and make it unreliable, but I have had mine for 11 years and it has been virtually flawless. Okay I had a PS hose or two replaced, but that is it, all around this car is still like new with no rattles and solid to drive. Can't say that about many other cars that are out there 11 years old with over 110K miles.
car_nut,02/24/2003
I bought my S4 based on performance and longevity. What I didn't realize is the cost of operation. I saw these cars hitting 300k miles, many of them modified for extra horsepower. Well, I had many problems and could tell more were about to surface. For a car that had a sticker of nearly $50k you would think it would be bullet proof reliable. The drivetrain and quattro systems are incredible and a blast to drive in snow and push through turns on dry pavement. The problem is with all the other systems and components. This car never went 10k miles without some kind of repair or adjustment needed even when new.
car_nut,08/21/2002
The S4 is a great combination of luxury and performance. A unique 5 cyl. turbo coupled with a 5 speed transmision and all wheel drive, make this car extremely fun to drive. It is great fun to accelerate through the curves and feel the quattro glue you to the road. Hope to put many more miles on this one.
Features & Specs
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
227 hp @ 5900 rpm
Safety
