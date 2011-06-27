This is a super car that not only has very high performance, but also is extremely reliable. Sure if you are stupid enough to add dumb performance parts such as computer chips you will ruin the car and make it unreliable, but I have had mine for 11 years and it has been virtually flawless. Okay I had a PS hose or two replaced, but that is it, all around this car is still like new with no rattles and solid to drive. Can't say that about many other cars that are out there 11 years old with over 110K miles.

