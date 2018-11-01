Used 2018 Audi S6 for Sale Near Me
- 27,393 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$48,995$9,080 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**NO PRIOR ACCIDENTS**A REAL NICE AUDI**FULLY LOADED **Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Sun Roof, **Cooled Seats, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, **Premium Sound, 20" Black Optic Package, Audi Dynamic Steering, Cold Weather Package, Dashboard & Door Trim Panel, Front & Rear Red Brake Calipers, Heads-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Round Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel, High Gloss Black Pkg w/Exterior Body Color Mirrors, Navigation System, Open & Close Power Trunk, Power Rear & Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Prestige Package, Quattro Sport Rear Differential, S Sport Package, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers, Top View Camera System, Wheels: 20" 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Matte. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2018 Audi S6 4.0T Prestige quattro quattro 4D Sedan 4.0T Prestige quattro
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHFAFC6JN096470
Stock: 30709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 18,049 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$48,498$3,816 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
S Sport Package Driver Assistance Package Glacier White Metallic Sun/Moonroof Carbon Atlas Inlays Leather Seats Navigation System Audi Beam-Rings Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Valcona Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus with 18,049mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Audi S6. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Audi S6. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi S6 Premium Plus. With complete historical records, you'll know your next pre-owned vehicle, like this one, inside and out before you purchase it. This wonderfully maintained Audi S6 is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. Fast, yet nimble, this highly refined automobile will turn heads wherever you go, provided of course, they even see you. The Audi S6 Premium Plus is in a class on its own. So much so, that Audi didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options. Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFCXJN004235
Stock: JN004235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 30,013 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$45,988$6,535 Below Market
SC Motors - Placentia / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC3JN013276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,169 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$53,000
Fairfax Motors - Fairfax / Virginia
**S6 with the 4.0 450HP ROCKET SHIP**ALL WHEEL DRIVE**ORIGINAL MSRP was $83765.00**$10890 in ADDITIONAL OPTIONS**LESS THAN 10,000 MILES**SPORT PACKAGE ($3900) includes DYNAMIC STEERING RED BRAKE CALIPERS SPORT EXHAUST SYSYTEM**PRESTIGE PACKAGE ($2500) includes HEADS UP DISPLAY TOP VIEW CAMERA**DRIVERS ASSISTANCE ($2000) includes ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL**BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE ($750)**METALLIC PAINT ($575)**CARBON ATLAS INLAYS ($500)**AUDI GUARD ($310)**AUDI BEAM RINGS ($250)**AUDI WHEEL LOCKS ($105)**NAVIGATION**BACKUP CAMERA**MOON ROOF**HEATED SEATS**STILL SMELLS LIKE NEW**FACTORY WARRANTY till MARCH 2022**1 OWNER**NO ACCIDENTS** **This car was bought back from Audi because it had a faulty key and took too long to fix. Audi did a good will and bought the car back from the original customer. Audi fix the key and still has factory warranty! Since they took the car back they have to say its a lemon law buy back. There is NOTHING WRONG WITH THE CAR. We have all the paperwork from Audi to document it. Why pay higher prices when you can buy directly from us with our no HASSLE and HAGGLE free pricing?? Our prices are competitive in the market and compete or beat other dealerships. The buying experience with Fairfax Motors is the best! Fairfax Motors is family owned and operated in Fairfax, Virginia offering cars for sale and buying services to the DMV area for 27 years. Our owner has built successful and long term relationships with our customers with them returning to purchase cars from us time and time again. Our entire staff offers transparency with each customer from our knowledgeable sales staff to our dynamic managers. We offer Finance and Extended Warranty options, plus detailing services to keep your car looking beautiful. We need your cars to fill out inventory, so we take all trades and buy cars too! Stop dreading the car buying process and start having fun! Still aren't sure? Our customers love to show us love and share their buying experience with the world.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHFAFC3JN066214
Stock: 11056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 3,513 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$65,988
Kendall Audi Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
Kendall Audi VW Porsche has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Audi S6. This 2018 Audi S6 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Quality and prestige abound with this Audi S6 Prestige. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Audi S6, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Audi S6 Prestige. It is incomparable for the price and quality.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHFAFC4JN109121
Stock: PU2403
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- 14,214 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$52,990
Elite Motor Cars - Concord / California
2018 Audi S6 4.0T Premium Plus with 14k miles. Glacier White Metallic with Black Leather,Factory options include:S Sport Package,Driver Assistance Package,Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality,Audi Active Lane Assist,Audi Side Assist warning,Carbon Atlas Inlays,Quattro Sport Rear Differential,Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers,Navigation,Satellite Radio,Bluetooth,and more.Clean title, clean carfax.Financing available for ALL credit types. Extended service contracts available. Trades accepted.Call Elite Motor Cars 925.326.4800. Text 925.350.8769.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC8JN104933
Stock: 005226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 19,533 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$55,900$917 Below Market
Audi Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
REST EASY! With its 1-Owner & Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this S6 purchase. AUDI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED This Certified Audi includes a 300 point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, a warranty of: Audi Certified Pre-Owned Warranty will cover vehicle for 1 year/unlimited mileage. Your Certified Pre-Owned vehicle warranty coverage expires 5 years from vehicle original in service date. Audi CPO Limited Warranty coverage begins upon expiration of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty. EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2018 boasts an extremely low 19533 miles! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Front Heated Seats. This Audi S6 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Subwoofer, Surround Sound, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Power Rear Sunshade, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, HD Radio, Onboard Hard Drive, Voice Control. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Newell at 408-244-5400 or tnewell@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHFAFC0JN006598
Stock: 43970A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 32,143 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$53,880$368 Below Market
Audi Creve Couer - Creve Coeur / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2018 Audi S6 4.0T Prestige quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic *Audi Certification Inspected and Eligible, *AWD, *Prestige Package, *Drivers Assistance Package, *Black Optics Package, *S-Line Sports Package, *LED Headlights, *Audi MMi Navigation Plus, *Sunroof, *Heated Seats, *Back-Up Camera, *Blind Spot Monitor, *Bluetooth, *20 Wheel Package, 14 Speakers, 20 Black Optic Package, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Adaptive suspension, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi Dynamic Steering, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Bose Surround Sound System w/Subwoofer, CD player, Dashboard & Door Trim Panel, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assistance Package, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Red Brake Calipers, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front S Sport Seats, Heated front seats, High Gloss Black Pkg w/Exterior Body Color Mirrors, High-Beam Assistant, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Open & Close Power Trunk, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power Rear & Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Power windows, Prestige Package, Quattro Sport Rear Differential, Radio data system, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Rear fog lights, Remote keyless entry, S Sport Package, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Top View Camera System, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, USB Audi Music Interface, Valcona Leather Seat Trim, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Matte.Call and schedule your test drive today 314-301-1712. We are located just East of 270 on 11830 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur Mo 63141.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHFAFC3JN008328
Stock: JN008328
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 18,229 miles
$57,278
Audi Lubbock - Lubbock / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHFAFC4JN008239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,576 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$45,790$1,280 Below Market
New Country Audi - Greenwich / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC2JN050187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,823 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$52,995
Audi of Rochester Hills - Rochester Hills / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFCXJN076195
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,564 miles
$51,690
White Allen Audi - Dayton / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC4JN032824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,046 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$56,999
Audi North Houston - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHFAFC1JN006979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,115 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$48,990
INFINITI Of Marin - San Rafael / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHFAFCXJN011632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,037 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$45,995$5,028 Below Market
Porsche San Diego - San Diego / California
CARFAX One-Owner.Recent Arrival! Porsche of San Diego is pleased to offer this wonderful-looking 2017 Audi S6. 4.0T Premium Plus quattro Odometer is 12127 miles below market average!18/27 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Plenty of smooth, easily accessible power from the standard V8 engine; fuel economy is surprisingly good if you can practice restraint; roomy interior is finished in top-shelf materials like diamond-stitched leather, ash wood trim and aluminum accents. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC0HN077043
Stock: THN077043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 21,050 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$39,498$4,391 Below Market
HGreg.com - Doral / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.CARFAX One-Owner. ABS brakes, Black Optic Package, Carbon Atlas Inlays, Cold Weather Package, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Round Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel, High Gloss Black Pkg w/Exterior Body Color Mirrors, Illuminated entry, LED Headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, USB Cables, Wheels: 20" Audi Sport 5-Dble-Spoke Titanium Matte, 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Bose Surround Sound System w/Subwoofer, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated Front S6 Sport Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, HVAC memory, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Valcona Leather Seating Surfaces, Variably intermittent wipers, ABS brakes, Black Optic Package, Carbon Atlas Inlays, Cold Weather Package, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Round Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel, High Gloss Black Pkg w/Exterior Body Color Mirrors, Illuminated entry, LED Headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, USB Cables, Wheels: 20" Audi Sport 5-Dble-Spoke Titanium Matte. Odometer is 13602 miles below market average!Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.Reviews: * Plenty of smooth, easily accessible power from the standard V8 engine; fuel economy is surprisingly good if you can practice restraint; roomy interior is finished in top-shelf materials like diamond-stitched leather, ash wood trim and aluminum accents. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC2HN051687
Stock: 334231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-21-2020
- 34,563 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$45,500$5,543 Below Market
Mark Kia - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**BUY ONLINE - AVAILABLE HOME DELIVERY**4.0T PRESTIGE**QUATTRO**TURBO**COMFORT SEATING PACKAGE**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE**PRESTIGE PACKAGE**BLIND-SPOT ALERT**NAVIGATION**SUNROOF**BACKUP CAMERA**PARKING SENSORS**PREMIUM SOUND**HEATED SEATS**CLEAN CARFAX**ONE OWNER**REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY**ASE CERTIFIED TOP TO BOTTOM SERVICE INSPECTION**TRADES WELCOME**)) 2017 Audi S6 4.0T Prestige quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hp 18/27 City/Highway MPG Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Air Conditioning, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Dynamic Steering, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Auto-leveling suspension, Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Comfort Seating Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assistance Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Red Brake Calipers, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, High-Beam Assistant, Individual Contour Front Seats, LED Headlights, LED Interior Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Open & Close Power Trunk, Passenger vanity mirror, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power Rear & Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Power steering, Prestige Package, Quattro Sport Rear Differential, Rear air conditioning, Rear seat center armrest, S6 Sport Package, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers, Steering wheel memory, Tachometer, Top View Camera System. Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in theadvertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHFAFC8HN095458
Stock: KP5990
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,606 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$37,985$3,850 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFC4HN128740
Stock: 2902A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
