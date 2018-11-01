Used 2018 Audi S6 for Sale Near Me

155 listings
S6 Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    27,393 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $48,995

    $9,080 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    18,049 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $48,498

    $3,816 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    30,013 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $45,988

    $6,535 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    9,169 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $53,000

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Gray
    certified

    2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    3,513 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $65,988

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    14,214 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $52,990

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Gray
    certified

    2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    19,533 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $55,900

    $917 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Gray
    certified

    2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    32,143 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $53,880

    $368 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    18,229 miles

    $57,278

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    45,576 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $45,790

    $1,280 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    13,823 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $52,995

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    26,564 miles

    $51,690

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    29,046 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $56,999

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    34,115 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $48,990

    Details
  • 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    11,037 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $45,995

    $5,028 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    21,050 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $39,498

    $4,391 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2017 Audi S6 Prestige quattro

    34,563 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $45,500

    $5,543 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus quattro

    51,606 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $37,985

    $3,850 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Audi S6

  5
    (100%)
A car with self-confidence
Gordon,01/11/2018
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
Imagine spending 70k for a car and being glad you did. For the money, I think you would be hard pressed to beat the quality, functionality, and performance of this vehicle. The exterior is modest but handsome and understates what lies within. Most non-car people don't have any idea what this car is about. For me, that is appealing. I read all the reviews and most were spot on. The only downside is having to constantly watch your speed (although there is an alarm for that), as the car demands to be driven fast. Running errands is no longer a chore. If you are considering this vehicle and need something luxurious, practical, and a thrill to drive, buy it as the possibility of buyer's remorse is non-existent. This car won't let you down.
