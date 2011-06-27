  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(37)
2002 Audi S4 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine, capable suspension and brakes, all-wheel drive.
  • Rear seat isn't up to hauling three people, shifter needs more precision, expensive.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Even though the S4 is due for a redesign next year, we recommend this car to driving enthusiasts without hesitation.

Vehicle overview

Although not cheap by any means, the S4 Sedan and Avant Wagon offer a mouth-watering array of features and improvements over the previous-generation A4 after which they are modeled.

Starting things out is a 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. Sporting twin intercoolers, dual-overhead cams, five valves per cylinder, variable valve timing for the intake camshaft and optimized combustion chambers, the engine generates 250 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Audi has designed the engine to provide much of its power low in the rev band. Consequently, the S4 makes quick work of freeway on-ramps and passing maneuvers. Audi gives buyers of the S4 a choice of transmissions: There's a six-speed manual transmission or a five-speed Tiptronic automanual.

All S4s come with Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system, which constantly monitors the grip of the tires. When one of them starts to lose traction, the quattro system automatically applies power to the tires with the most adhesion. Audi says this latest edition of the quattro all-wheel-drive system is capable of allowing the car to get underway even when only one wheel has reasonable traction.

The suspension and braking components of the S4 are well tuned. Major items of note are stiffer shocks and springs and unique 17-inch wheels with 225/45R17 tires. An Electronic Stabilization Program (ESP) is standard equipment.

The interior features attractive design and an adequate number of goodies. Special leather upholstery covers standard power seats, and contrasting color suede inserts can be had when ordering the Sport Interior package. Other options to consider include a sunroof, heated front seats, a six-disc CD changer and a Bose premium audio system. For safety, there are standard front and head protection airbags.

The S4 Avant includes such niceties as a retractable luggage cover, retractable dividing cargo net and aluminum-finish roof rails that beckon to SUV-weary drivers. It's perfect for anyone who needs utility but refuses to give up stellar sport-sedan performance.

Outside, the S4 exhibits subtle differences from 2001 A4s (which many of us prefer to the newer A4s). The aforementioned 17-inch wheels, a larger front air-intake opening and S4 badging are the only clues that this is the high-performance variant

The S4 driving experience is a pleasure. Softer than a BMW M3, the S4's forgiving nature comes at the expense of pure handling excellence. Taken as a whole, however, we think this racy Audi is quite the contender in the sport-sedan market.

2002 Highlights

Nothing new for 2002.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Audi S4.

5(84%)
4(13%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
37 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One great Audi!
EL,11/03/2005
This is an all around great car. It's an absolute blast to drive, and you can blow away most cars you'll encouter at the red light on your way home from the grocery store. Plus, it's just a little bit different, which is always good.
Best all around car
Dave Sanborn,05/17/2005
I recently went through the experience of having our 1st child and after 6 months realized that a stable of 2 Porsches wasn't working very well. I have always been a Porsche fanatic and owned a 930 turbo and a Boxster. Knowing that I needed to buy a more practical car but realizing I wouldn't be happy with less performance, I stumbled across the Audi S4. This car is the very best all around car that is on the market. It offers a stock 250hp twin turbo engine (which can easily be tuned to 310hp) with a max torque at 1850rpms. This thing shoots off the line and handles corners like a Porsche. It's also very comfortable, fits a baby seat in the backseat, has 4 doors, huge trunk, and can handle snow.
What a Delight!!
Nelson S.,04/12/2002
This car is awesome to drive. Worth the money to buy. Upgraded the ECU on this car, went up against a new 2002 Infiniti Q45 with 340HP and I beat him, not by much but goes to show what an Audi can do against a car with 300+ HP. Would highly recommend anyone interested in one to go down to your local dealer and test drive one today!!!
Great Audi
alan ross,05/04/2002
It goes very fast, feels very solid and all the while is very smooth. I received an A4 loaner and rode it all day..nice car but when I got my S4 back I realized what the 8K upcharge buys..all of the above. I will buy the next generation if they keep the computerized suspension to a minimum and hopefully they will put this CAR on a diet.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2002 Audi S4 features & specs
More about the 2002 Audi S4

Used 2002 Audi S4 Overview

The Used 2002 Audi S4 is offered in the following submodels: S4 Sedan, S4 Wagon. Available styles include quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A), Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A), quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6M), and Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6M).

