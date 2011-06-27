Estimated values
2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,990
|$15,611
|$18,158
|Clean
|$11,052
|$14,391
|$16,732
|Average
|$9,175
|$11,950
|$13,879
|Rough
|$7,298
|$9,510
|$11,027
Estimated values
2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,873
|$14,156
|$16,466
|Clean
|$10,022
|$13,049
|$15,173
|Average
|$8,320
|$10,836
|$12,586
|Rough
|$6,618
|$8,624
|$9,999