Used 2000 Audi S4 for Sale Near Me
255 listings
- 124,036 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$8,830
- 129,404 miles
$10,900
- 142,389 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,990
- 107,568 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,595
- 221,231 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$4,980
- 141,604 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,991
- 117,175 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,995
- 71,484 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,930
- 146,950 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988
- 62,206 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$12,855
- 114,935 miles
$8,995
- 148,648 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495
- 104,754 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,495
- 111,170 milesFrame damage, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,990
- 122,230 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
- 43,257 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$21,995
- 69,847 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,495
- 73,085 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
Joseph R.,03/27/2006
Looks, performance, practical body style, reasonable price, and all- weather capability. Reliability of mine has been much better than some of the stories I have heard. Currently 103 kmi on it and the following has happened: water temperature sending unit replaced, three rear wheel bearings replaced (one twice), ABS module rebuilt, three rear Bose speakers replaced (one twice), cruise control needed electrical cleaner, headlight washers were fixed, front brakes replaced twice (normal), timing belt changed, along with all- associated hardware and a failing water pump (normal, but expensive repair), battery replaced (normal) and MAF sensor replaced. Up to 28 mi/gal achieved.
