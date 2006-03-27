Used 2000 Audi S4 for Sale Near Me

Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York

Manhattan Motorcars is excited to offer this 2008 Audi S4 . Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2008 Audi S4 is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Audi S4 makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi S4 . More information about the 2008 Audi S4: Audi spans a very wide array of uses--and prices--with its 2008 A4 family. The A4 can range from an affordable, economical four-cylinder sport sedan or wagon to the sunny-day Cabriolet model, all the way up to performance-oriented S4 models. The availability of quattro all-wheel drive with any of the body styles and with any of the engines can turn each of these variants into a safe all-weather vehicle, and the Cabriolet ranks as one of the safest convertibles on the market. This model sets itself apart with assured handling, all-weather traction with quattro., attractive interior, and Powerful direct-injection engines All of our pre owned vehicles at Manhattan Motorcars are safety checked by our certified technicians. Please stop by one of our showrooms or call us, we are happy to help!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Audi S4 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUGL78E78A165111

Stock: PO3126

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020