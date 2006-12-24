Used 2007 Audi S4 for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 Audi S4 quattro in Black
    used

    2007 Audi S4 quattro

    122,230 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2006 Audi S4 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Audi S4 quattro

    148,648 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2008 Audi S4 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Audi S4 quattro

    43,257 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2008 Audi S4 quattro in Gray
    used

    2008 Audi S4 quattro

    69,847 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,495

    Details
  • 2006 Audi S4 quattro in Gray
    used

    2006 Audi S4 quattro

    104,754 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2006 Audi S4 quattro in Black
    used

    2006 Audi S4 quattro

    111,170 miles
    Frame damage, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2008 Audi S4 quattro in Black
    used

    2008 Audi S4 quattro

    73,085 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2008 Audi S4 quattro in Black
    used

    2008 Audi S4 quattro

    116,089 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,152

    Details
  • 2005 Audi S4 quattro in Gray
    used

    2005 Audi S4 quattro

    221,231 miles
    2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $4,980

    Details
  • 2005 Audi S4 quattro in White
    used

    2005 Audi S4 quattro

    141,604 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,991

    Details
  • 2005 Audi S4 Avant quattro in Black
    used

    2005 Audi S4 Avant quattro

    117,175 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2005 Audi S4 quattro
    used

    2005 Audi S4 quattro

    71,484 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,930

    Details
  • 2005 Audi S4 Avant quattro in Silver
    used

    2005 Audi S4 Avant quattro

    146,950 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2009 Audi S4 quattro in Silver
    used

    2009 Audi S4 quattro

    101,076 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,987

    Details
  • 2005 Audi S4 quattro
    used

    2005 Audi S4 quattro

    62,206 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,855

    Details
  • 2005 Audi S4 quattro in Black
    used

    2005 Audi S4 quattro

    114,935 miles

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2010 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2010 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    49,426 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $17,995

    $2,721 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2010 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    118,802 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $14,873

    Details

Road Machined
Road Machine,12/24/2006
This is my second S4; a black on black automatic sedan with carbon fibre trim; bluetook; parktronic; premium sound; navigation and front heated seats. The car is sensational - even better than the first. The combination of the handling with the steering wheel controlled tiptronic transmission is fantastic. The navigation is a first for me and is a fascinating feature as in the bluetooth cell phone feature which is a must option in my view. This is a great road and highway vehicle; it comes close to handling as well as my 2004 40th Anniversary Porsche 911 coupe with short shifter, sport exhaust and H&R springs. The AWD with snows makes for year-round fun in the northeast. In short, worth the $$.
