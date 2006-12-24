Used 2007 Audi S4 for Sale Near Me
255 listings
- 122,230 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
- 148,648 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495
- 43,257 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$21,995
- 69,847 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,495
- 104,754 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,495
- 111,170 milesFrame damage, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,990
- 73,085 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
- 116,089 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,152
- 221,231 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$4,980
- 141,604 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,991
- 117,175 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,995
- 71,484 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,930
- 146,950 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988
- 101,076 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,987
- 62,206 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$12,855
- 114,935 miles
$8,995
- 49,426 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,995$2,721 Below Market
- 118,802 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,873
Consumer Reviews for the Audi S4
Read recent reviews for the Audi S4
Overall Consumer Rating4.815 Reviews
Road Machine,12/24/2006
This is my second S4; a black on black automatic sedan with carbon fibre trim; bluetook; parktronic; premium sound; navigation and front heated seats. The car is sensational - even better than the first. The combination of the handling with the steering wheel controlled tiptronic transmission is fantastic. The navigation is a first for me and is a fascinating feature as in the bluetooth cell phone feature which is a must option in my view. This is a great road and highway vehicle; it comes close to handling as well as my 2004 40th Anniversary Porsche 911 coupe with short shifter, sport exhaust and H&R springs. The AWD with snows makes for year-round fun in the northeast. In short, worth the $$.
