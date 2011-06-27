  1. Home
2021 Audi S6

MSRP range: $74,400 - $81,100
2021 Audi S6 Prestige Sedan Exterior Shown
MSRP$75,445
Edmunds suggests you pay$69,826
Other years
Audi S6 for Sale

2021 Audi S6 Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Attractive and refined interior
  • Lots of high-tech features
  • Impressively quick acceleration
  • Smooth ride
  • Infotainment interface can be challenging to use
  • Short on in-cabin storage and trunk space
  • 21-inch wheels with high-performance summer tires are now standard
  • Standard equipment now includes Virtual Cockpit Plus, a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel
  • Minor changes to available advanced driver aids
  • Based on the fifth A6 generation introduced for 2019
2021 Audi S6 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Audi S6.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$74,400
MPG & Fuel
18 City / 28 Hwy / 22 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 19.3 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: all wheel drive
Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
V6 cylinder
Horsepower: 444 hp @ N/A rpm
Torque: 443 lb-ft @ N/A rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 195.0 in. / Height: 56.9 in. / Width: 74.3 in.
Curb Weight: 4486 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 13.7 cu.ft.
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover8.9%

FAQ

Is the Audi S6 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 S6 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Audi S6 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the S6 gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the S6 has 13.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi S6. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Audi S6?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Audi S6:

Is the Audi S6 reliable?

To determine whether the Audi S6 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the S6. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the S6's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Audi S6 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Audi S6 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 S6 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Audi S6?

The least-expensive 2021 Audi S6 is the 2021 Audi S6 Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $74,400.

Other versions include:

  • Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $74,400
  • Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $81,100
What are the different models of Audi S6?

If you're interested in the Audi S6, the next question is, which S6 model is right for you? S6 variants include Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of S6 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2021 Audi S6

2021 Audi S6 Overview

The 2021 Audi S6 is offered in the following submodels: S6 Sedan. Available styles include Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).

What do people think of the 2021 Audi S6?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Audi S6 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 S6.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Audi S6 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 S6 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Audi S6?

2021 Audi S6 Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

The 2021 Audi S6 Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $75,445. The average price paid for a new 2021 Audi S6 Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $5,619 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,619 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $69,826.

The average savings for the 2021 Audi S6 Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 7.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2021 Audi S6 Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2021 Audi S6 Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

The 2021 Audi S6 Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $82,145. The average price paid for a new 2021 Audi S6 Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $5,810 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,810 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $76,335.

The average savings for the 2021 Audi S6 Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 7.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2021 Audi S6 Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2021 Audi S6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Audi S6 for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2021 S6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $81,335 and mileage as low as 8 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Audi S6. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,864 on a used or CPO 2021 S6 available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2021 Audi S6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Audi for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,636.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Audi S6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

