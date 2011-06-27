2021 Audi S6
MSRP range: $74,400 - $81,100
|MSRP
|$75,445
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$69,826
2 for sale near you
Other years
2021 Audi S6 Review
- Attractive and refined interior
- Lots of high-tech features
- Impressively quick acceleration
- Smooth ride
- Infotainment interface can be challenging to use
- Short on in-cabin storage and trunk space
- 21-inch wheels with high-performance summer tires are now standard
- Standard equipment now includes Virtual Cockpit Plus, a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel
- Minor changes to available advanced driver aids
- Based on the fifth A6 generation introduced for 2019
Safety
FAQ
Is the Audi S6 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 S6 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Audi S6 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the S6 gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the S6 has 13.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi S6. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 Audi S6?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Audi S6:
- 21-inch wheels with high-performance summer tires are now standard
- Standard equipment now includes Virtual Cockpit Plus, a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel
- Minor changes to available advanced driver aids
- Based on the fifth A6 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Audi S6 reliable?
To determine whether the Audi S6 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the S6. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the S6's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 Audi S6 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Audi S6 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 S6 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 Audi S6?
The least-expensive 2021 Audi S6 is the 2021 Audi S6 Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $74,400.
Other versions include:
- Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $74,400
- Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $81,100
What are the different models of Audi S6?
If you're interested in the Audi S6, the next question is, which S6 model is right for you? S6 variants include Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of S6 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
