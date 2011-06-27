1992 Audi S4 Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
200 designation dropped in favor of S4. Driver airbag and ABS standard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Audi S4.
Most helpful consumer reviews
draky,08/15/2013
quattro Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD
A few months ago I bought my used 1992 S4. This car is so amazing! I drive it daily and have minimal modifications on it from previous drivers, only things changed was to bring it up to date anyway. Car handles amazing! Drives like a dream! It does have a little turbo lag, but that just makes it more fun to drive. I high recommend finding a good/prime example of one of these and holding onto it! *UPDATE* I've now owned the car for 3+ years and drive it daily. I haven't done any modifications on the car so it's mostly stock. She drives great and looks great! For reliability, I am only doing general maintenance, nothing special, and she's cheap to dive if you can do the work yourself! Excellent car!
TurboAudiS4,03/02/2003
The original S4 is an awesome car, especially the '92. it has a rear sway bar, which every other year lacked, it also was the only year to offer the boost gauge and wood interior. It has great potential to be a realy fast car (400 hp+). the only downside is that the parts are hard to find due to the very limited production run of the S4/S6 (aprox. 5,000 made it to the US and Canada)but they are a great all around car, definatly the best of its day, and still a great car by todays standards.
Todd,06/28/2005
Wished it a had a shorter nose. Fully electrical w/voice recognition phone (who else had that standard in '92). Cornering is pure adrenaline and the turbo will defintely put you back in your seat. However, that's the only problem I've had with my car. The Turbo has been somewhat on-again, off-again. Ride is very comfortable with fully adjustable heated seats, yet when the heat is on the suspension gets stiff. Very quiet inside the car.
Tim Miller,03/05/2002
I bought the car from a private party in Chicago and drove it back to Denver in 1996. the car had 42,000 miles at the time and now has 110,000. I have had very few problems with the car and the power/acceleration is outstanding. Values hold well on these cars due to the rarity of them, especially the 1992.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
227 hp @ 5900 rpm
Safety
