Consumer Rating
(6)
1992 Audi S4 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

200 designation dropped in favor of S4. Driver airbag and ABS standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Audi S4.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this car!!
draky,08/15/2013
quattro Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD
A few months ago I bought my used 1992 S4. This car is so amazing! I drive it daily and have minimal modifications on it from previous drivers, only things changed was to bring it up to date anyway. Car handles amazing! Drives like a dream! It does have a little turbo lag, but that just makes it more fun to drive. I high recommend finding a good/prime example of one of these and holding onto it! *UPDATE* I've now owned the car for 3+ years and drive it daily. I haven't done any modifications on the car so it's mostly stock. She drives great and looks great! For reliability, I am only doing general maintenance, nothing special, and she's cheap to dive if you can do the work yourself! Excellent car!
Awesome Car!!!!
TurboAudiS4,03/02/2003
The original S4 is an awesome car, especially the '92. it has a rear sway bar, which every other year lacked, it also was the only year to offer the boost gauge and wood interior. It has great potential to be a realy fast car (400 hp+). the only downside is that the parts are hard to find due to the very limited production run of the S4/S6 (aprox. 5,000 made it to the US and Canada)but they are a great all around car, definatly the best of its day, and still a great car by todays standards.
A True quality built car. Blast to drive
Todd,06/28/2005
Wished it a had a shorter nose. Fully electrical w/voice recognition phone (who else had that standard in '92). Cornering is pure adrenaline and the turbo will defintely put you back in your seat. However, that's the only problem I've had with my car. The Turbo has been somewhat on-again, off-again. Ride is very comfortable with fully adjustable heated seats, yet when the heat is on the suspension gets stiff. Very quiet inside the car.
Best performance car for the $$$
Tim Miller,03/05/2002
I bought the car from a private party in Chicago and drove it back to Denver in 1996. the car had 42,000 miles at the time and now has 110,000. I have had very few problems with the car and the power/acceleration is outstanding. Values hold well on these cars due to the rarity of them, especially the 1992.
See all 6 reviews of the 1992 Audi S4
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
227 hp @ 5900 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Audi S4 Overview

The Used 1992 Audi S4 is offered in the following submodels: S4 Sedan. Available styles include quattro Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD.

