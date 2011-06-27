A few months ago I bought my used 1992 S4. This car is so amazing! I drive it daily and have minimal modifications on it from previous drivers, only things changed was to bring it up to date anyway. Car handles amazing! Drives like a dream! It does have a little turbo lag, but that just makes it more fun to drive. I high recommend finding a good/prime example of one of these and holding onto it! *UPDATE* I've now owned the car for 3+ years and drive it daily. I haven't done any modifications on the car so it's mostly stock. She drives great and looks great! For reliability, I am only doing general maintenance, nothing special, and she's cheap to dive if you can do the work yourself! Excellent car!

