1994 Audi S4 Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$742 - $1,638
Used S4 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
No changes for the final year of the S4 based on the 100 platform.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Audi S4.
Most helpful consumer reviews
S4 guy,08/30/2005
A great performance/luxury car that's a steal at the values it can be bought at now. Quattro never ceases to amaze me, even in the dead of Canadian winters. (4 wheel drifts in the snow are a lot of fun too!) Overall it's been a wonderful car.
Dcasanovas,01/24/2006
I have owned my pearl white '94 S4 for two years now and couldn't be happier. Prior I had owned a black '94 S4 which I also loved and I believe was instrumental to my survival of a serious accident. Based on that, I purchased my current S4. It is fun to drive, comfortable and, for a turbo charged car offers great gas mileage (I have gotten 500 miles/tank on long distance- highway drives). While my vehicle currently has 191,000 miles (it is my daily driver) and I realize I will need to purchase something newer at some point; I will never get rid of this car.
Brian,01/30/2007
I have owned my dark green on ecru leather S4 for over 2 years now, and I love it. It is costly to maintain, but it is very safe and fun to drive. Roomy for everyone and comfortable. The 5 spd is beautiful and the turbo makes this car Porsche fast! I have 107k on it now, perhaps I will keep it forever. I get about 22 mpg. It is lowered and has 17 inch BBS wheels on it. It stops, corners, and drives excellent. ***** star crash rating keeps me driving this with ease and poise. A few AMGs, WRXs, and R32s know what these are, but for most it is a sleeper. I have only had it up to 125 mph, but I have heard it will go 165 mph easily if you had the space to do it! IA chip, fun car, find one-love it.
agentblu,02/17/2003
When this car came out in 94 it was very far ahead of the competition in design, comfort performance and quality. This car still holds these values over many of todays new cars. The car is solid and fast just as if it were driven off the lot new. The performance in the rain is excellent and can't be beat. Interior is beautiful with leather and wood trim. The dash is beautifully rounded with racecar style gauges. The look of vehicle is still modern and many of my friends thought the car was on a few years old. This car has actually inspired three of my friends to purchase Audis, and that in itself says a great deal about these vehicles.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Audi S4 features & specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
227 hp @ 5900 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the S4
Related Used 1994 Audi S4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019