I have owned my dark green on ecru leather S4 for over 2 years now, and I love it. It is costly to maintain, but it is very safe and fun to drive. Roomy for everyone and comfortable. The 5 spd is beautiful and the turbo makes this car Porsche fast! I have 107k on it now, perhaps I will keep it forever. I get about 22 mpg. It is lowered and has 17 inch BBS wheels on it. It stops, corners, and drives excellent. ***** star crash rating keeps me driving this with ease and poise. A few AMGs, WRXs, and R32s know what these are, but for most it is a sleeper. I have only had it up to 125 mph, but I have heard it will go 165 mph easily if you had the space to do it! IA chip, fun car, find one-love it.

Read more