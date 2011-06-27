  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S4
  4. Used 1994 Audi S4
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

1994 Audi S4 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2002
2001
2000
1994
1993
1992
Audi S4 for Sale
2018
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$742 - $1,638
Used S4 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

No changes for the final year of the S4 based on the 100 platform.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Audi S4.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

German Gem
S4 guy,08/30/2005
A great performance/luxury car that's a steal at the values it can be bought at now. Quattro never ceases to amaze me, even in the dead of Canadian winters. (4 wheel drifts in the snow are a lot of fun too!) Overall it's been a wonderful car.
D's S4
Dcasanovas,01/24/2006
I have owned my pearl white '94 S4 for two years now and couldn't be happier. Prior I had owned a black '94 S4 which I also loved and I believe was instrumental to my survival of a serious accident. Based on that, I purchased my current S4. It is fun to drive, comfortable and, for a turbo charged car offers great gas mileage (I have gotten 500 miles/tank on long distance- highway drives). While my vehicle currently has 191,000 miles (it is my daily driver) and I realize I will need to purchase something newer at some point; I will never get rid of this car.
94 UrS4 classic AWD performance/safety
Brian,01/30/2007
I have owned my dark green on ecru leather S4 for over 2 years now, and I love it. It is costly to maintain, but it is very safe and fun to drive. Roomy for everyone and comfortable. The 5 spd is beautiful and the turbo makes this car Porsche fast! I have 107k on it now, perhaps I will keep it forever. I get about 22 mpg. It is lowered and has 17 inch BBS wheels on it. It stops, corners, and drives excellent. ***** star crash rating keeps me driving this with ease and poise. A few AMGs, WRXs, and R32s know what these are, but for most it is a sleeper. I have only had it up to 125 mph, but I have heard it will go 165 mph easily if you had the space to do it! IA chip, fun car, find one-love it.
One of Audis best
agentblu,02/17/2003
When this car came out in 94 it was very far ahead of the competition in design, comfort performance and quality. This car still holds these values over many of todays new cars. The car is solid and fast just as if it were driven off the lot new. The performance in the rain is excellent and can't be beat. Interior is beautiful with leather and wood trim. The dash is beautifully rounded with racecar style gauges. The look of vehicle is still modern and many of my friends thought the car was on a few years old. This car has actually inspired three of my friends to purchase Audis, and that in itself says a great deal about these vehicles.
See all 6 reviews of the 1994 Audi S4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
227 hp @ 5900 rpm
See all Used 1994 Audi S4 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Audi S4

Used 1994 Audi S4 Overview

The Used 1994 Audi S4 is offered in the following submodels: S4 Sedan. Available styles include quattro Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Audi S4?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Audi S4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Audi S4 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Audi S4.

Can't find a used 1994 Audi S4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi S4 for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,998.

Find a used Audi for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $25,578.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi S4 for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,700.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $11,811.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Audi S4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi S4 lease specials

Related Used 1994 Audi S4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles