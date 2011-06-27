2005 Audi S4 Review
Pros & Cons
- Broad power band, confident handling, high-quality materials and attractive cabin design, available as a sedan, wagon or convertible.
- Not the tire smoker you would expect, small backseat, priced close to more established rivals.
List Price Estimate
$4,677 - $8,949
Edmunds' Expert Review
Though not quite as enthralling as BMW's frenetic M3, the S4 still offers entertaining performance along with a more livable personality.
2005 Highlights
For 2005, the S4 gets a new satellite/navigation/AM/FM antenna.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Audi S4.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Jim,03/20/2010
I've owned my S4 for over 30k miles now, so I think I can properly review it as a used car. It's a blast to drive if you drive it like it wants to be driven. You honestly have to take care to drive it slowly. I commute 3 hours round trip to DC everyday and while I hate my commute, if I just stomp on the gas in 3rd gear at 3k revs, it makes you smile like a teenager watching American Pie during a certain scene. Gun it in first and you almost feel uncomfortable. It throws you back and takes some getting used to. I typically drive conservatively, but if you downshift in this car and hear the growl, it just makes you smile. I give my car to my wife when I'm out of town, and it scares her.
Biagio,01/29/2009
Thanks to most of the reviewers here, I made the decision to purchase a used S4 (along with Audi's pure protection additional warranty). I have to say it is the most amazing car I've ever owned--even over my 67 Mustang fastback. As another reviewer said "it does everything right". A pleasure to drive, doesn't look fast but runs like a refined rocket, handles like a track car and is great in snowy terrain of the north west. Highway MPG is doable, and for those that lament about city MPG, realize it's 340HP w/over 300lb ft torque...in the same engine compartment as the A4 (which I've owned 1.8t) and also liked. This is like a supermodel love affair in comparison. Gracious, powerful, refined
SSG_Wells,10/06/2009
I bought this car when I was home on R&R leave from Afghanistan back in February. I had been researching the A4 for about 7 months and had every intention of buying that once I got to the dealership. As the Carmax dealer was walking me to the A4's I saw my knight in shining armor out of the corner of my eye. The girl opened the driver's side door and I was sold. I didn't even test drive the thing, and it was a manual so I had to teach myself, but trust me it was WELL worth it. I took a look at the A4's once I was done drooling over my soon-to-be new car and there was absolutely no comparison; the A4 looked like a grandma car compared to what I was about to roll home in!
jnicho1,03/29/2014
I previously wrote a review on my car at about 70k miles and she was still an awesome car (I bought her used in 2007 with 28k miles). I say still because at about 84k miles my timing tensioners started to fail and my timing chain had the infamous rattle at start up. At first, not a big deal, but the check engine light came on and the rattle became worse and worse. I knew the repairs would cost thousands, so I had to get rid of her. It was bitter sweet because I got a new S4, but I miss the V8. The suspension isn't meant for bad roads, so beware of suspension work if you live in a city of anywhere the roads aren't great. That was several thousand $$$ too.
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
340 hp @ 7000 rpm
