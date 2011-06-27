  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(90)
2005 Audi S4 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Broad power band, confident handling, high-quality materials and attractive cabin design, available as a sedan, wagon or convertible.
  • Not the tire smoker you would expect, small backseat, priced close to more established rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though not quite as enthralling as BMW's frenetic M3, the S4 still offers entertaining performance along with a more livable personality.

2005 Highlights

For 2005, the S4 gets a new satellite/navigation/AM/FM antenna.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Audi S4.

5(82%)
4(18%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
90 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The best car for a smart man
Jim,03/20/2010
I've owned my S4 for over 30k miles now, so I think I can properly review it as a used car. It's a blast to drive if you drive it like it wants to be driven. You honestly have to take care to drive it slowly. I commute 3 hours round trip to DC everyday and while I hate my commute, if I just stomp on the gas in 3rd gear at 3k revs, it makes you smile like a teenager watching American Pie during a certain scene. Gun it in first and you almost feel uncomfortable. It throws you back and takes some getting used to. I typically drive conservatively, but if you downshift in this car and hear the growl, it just makes you smile. I give my car to my wife when I'm out of town, and it scares her.
Is there a perfect car?This is may be it
Biagio,01/29/2009
Thanks to most of the reviewers here, I made the decision to purchase a used S4 (along with Audi's pure protection additional warranty). I have to say it is the most amazing car I've ever owned--even over my 67 Mustang fastback. As another reviewer said "it does everything right". A pleasure to drive, doesn't look fast but runs like a refined rocket, handles like a track car and is great in snowy terrain of the north west. Highway MPG is doable, and for those that lament about city MPG, realize it's 340HP w/over 300lb ft torque...in the same engine compartment as the A4 (which I've owned 1.8t) and also liked. This is like a supermodel love affair in comparison. Gracious, powerful, refined
If I could marry this car, I would!
SSG_Wells,10/06/2009
I bought this car when I was home on R&R leave from Afghanistan back in February. I had been researching the A4 for about 7 months and had every intention of buying that once I got to the dealership. As the Carmax dealer was walking me to the A4's I saw my knight in shining armor out of the corner of my eye. The girl opened the driver's side door and I was sold. I didn't even test drive the thing, and it was a manual so I had to teach myself, but trust me it was WELL worth it. I took a look at the A4's once I was done drooling over my soon-to-be new car and there was absolutely no comparison; the A4 looked like a grandma car compared to what I was about to roll home in!
Updated review of my 2005 S4
jnicho1,03/29/2014
I previously wrote a review on my car at about 70k miles and she was still an awesome car (I bought her used in 2007 with 28k miles). I say still because at about 84k miles my timing tensioners started to fail and my timing chain had the infamous rattle at start up. At first, not a big deal, but the check engine light came on and the rattle became worse and worse. I knew the repairs would cost thousands, so I had to get rid of her. It was bitter sweet because I got a new S4, but I miss the V8. The suspension isn't meant for bad roads, so beware of suspension work if you live in a city of anywhere the roads aren't great. That was several thousand $$$ too.
See all 90 reviews of the 2005 Audi S4
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
340 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Audi S4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
