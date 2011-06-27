Estimated values
2009 Audi S4 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,630
|$13,143
|$15,241
|Clean
|$8,759
|$11,956
|$13,857
|Average
|$7,015
|$9,583
|$11,091
|Rough
|$5,272
|$7,210
|$8,325
Estimated values
2009 Audi S4 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,718
|$11,897
|$13,795
|Clean
|$7,929
|$10,823
|$12,543
|Average
|$6,350
|$8,674
|$10,040
|Rough
|$4,772
|$6,526
|$7,536