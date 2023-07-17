To start, the automaker says scaling up of production at its Rouge Electric Vehicle manufacturing center in Dearborn, Michigan, is helping to churn out more trucks to meet demand. The company intends on expanding production threefold later this year, up to an annual total of 150,000 Lightnings. Cheaper raw materials, including those used directly in the truck's sizable battery packs, are also helping make this EV cheaper to build and, as a consequence, cheaper to sell.

And let's not forget with the greater availability of microchips used in all sorts of vehicles, both gas and electric, the average price of a new car ticked (slightly) downward from a peak of more than $47,000 earlier this year. Recent price increases were even more acute in the markets for full-size trucks and large SUVs, where transactions of more than $60,000 accounted for the majority of sales.

“Shortly after launching the F-150 Lightning, rapidly rising material costs, supply constraints and other factors drove up the cost of the EV truck for Ford and our customers,” stated Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer, Ford Model e, in the company's news release. “We’ve continued to work in the background to improve accessibility and affordability to help to lower prices for our customers and shorten the wait times for their new F-150 Lightning.”

In its pricing announcement, Ford also mentioned a $1,000 bonus for Lightning shoppers who build a Lariat, XLT or Platinum model online or at a dealership between July 6 and 31. And in terms of keeping your Lightning rolling down the road, Ford also took this opportunity to provide a gentle reminder that, beginning early next year, its electric pickup can be charged at Tesla's nationwide Supercharger network.