2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger First Look: Wait, Ram Did What With Its Truck?

So what the heck is a Ramcharger?

While the Ramcharger name used to belong to a boxy SUV and was sold by Dodge, this iteration belongs to Ram (and it takes the charger portion of its name quite literally, but we'll come to that). From the outside, the Ramcharger looks a lot like the refreshed 2025 Ram 1500 with extra lighting details on the front and rear. Only the most eagle-eyed would spot the eight-lug wheel hubs and the cutout in the front fender for the charging port. Even on the inside, there are few hints that this is more than just another Ram — in fact, it looks pretty much identical to a top-trim 1500 Limited powered by the brand's new twin-turbo inline six-cylinder engine. It's what's under the skin that makes the biggest difference.

For starters, the Ramcharger is built on the new STLA Frame platform. That means it has the same bones as the Ram 1500 Rev (the automaker's upcoming fully electric pickup) that features a ladder frame 8 inches wider in the middle compared to the gas-powered Ram's. This is because the Ram 1500 Rev needs room to accommodate a massive battery pack — which ranges between 168 and 229 kWh. The Ramcharger's 92-kWh unit has less capacity but is still a sizable pack, and it feeds two electric motors, one at the front of the truck and one at the rear. Together they make 663 horsepower and 615 lb-ft of torque.

But the Ramcharger's party trick — the thing that sets it apart from the Rev — is the 3.6-liter gasoline V6 that sits under the hood. The V6 isn't connected to the wheels in any way and as such this isn't a conventional plug-in hybrid. Instead the V6 acts exclusively as a 130-kW onboard charger for that 92-kWh battery pack. (According to Ram, that 130 kW figure is its continuous output, with peak output reaching 190 kW.) It's a different take on an EV that Ram says will satisfy customers who need to travel long distances and live in places where charging infrastructure is scarce.