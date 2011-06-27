Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,565
|$16,150
|$18,174
|Clean
|$12,864
|$15,309
|$17,202
|Average
|$11,464
|$13,626
|$15,258
|Rough
|$10,064
|$11,944
|$13,315
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,837
|$21,777
|$24,092
|Clean
|$17,864
|$20,643
|$22,804
|Average
|$15,920
|$18,374
|$20,227
|Rough
|$13,975
|$16,105
|$17,651
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,920
|$14,672
|$16,818
|Clean
|$11,304
|$13,908
|$15,919
|Average
|$10,074
|$12,379
|$14,120
|Rough
|$8,843
|$10,851
|$12,321
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,104
|$22,074
|$24,412
|Clean
|$18,118
|$20,925
|$23,107
|Average
|$16,146
|$18,625
|$20,496
|Rough
|$14,174
|$16,325
|$17,885
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,034
|$23,090
|$25,497
|Clean
|$19,000
|$21,888
|$24,133
|Average
|$16,932
|$19,482
|$21,406
|Rough
|$14,864
|$17,077
|$18,680
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,261
|$17,800
|$19,795
|Clean
|$14,473
|$16,873
|$18,736
|Average
|$12,897
|$15,018
|$16,619
|Rough
|$11,322
|$13,164
|$14,502
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,264
|$17,715
|$18,884
|Clean
|$15,425
|$16,793
|$17,874
|Average
|$13,746
|$14,947
|$15,855
|Rough
|$12,067
|$13,102
|$13,835
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,731
|$19,218
|$21,179
|Clean
|$15,867
|$18,217
|$20,047
|Average
|$14,140
|$16,215
|$17,782
|Rough
|$12,413
|$14,213
|$15,517
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,325
|$18,984
|$21,073
|Clean
|$15,482
|$17,995
|$19,946
|Average
|$13,797
|$16,017
|$17,693
|Rough
|$12,112
|$14,040
|$15,439
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,860
|$21,730
|$23,991
|Clean
|$17,887
|$20,599
|$22,709
|Average
|$15,940
|$18,335
|$20,143
|Rough
|$13,993
|$16,071
|$17,577
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr CrewMax SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,751
|$18,321
|$20,341
|Clean
|$14,938
|$17,367
|$19,254
|Average
|$13,312
|$15,458
|$17,078
|Rough
|$11,686
|$13,549
|$14,903
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,363
|$17,912
|$19,915
|Clean
|$14,570
|$16,979
|$18,850
|Average
|$12,984
|$15,113
|$16,720
|Rough
|$11,398
|$13,247
|$14,590
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,453
|$23,435
|$25,787
|Clean
|$19,397
|$22,215
|$24,408
|Average
|$17,286
|$19,773
|$21,650
|Rough
|$15,175
|$17,332
|$18,893
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,226
|$25,158
|$27,479
|Clean
|$21,079
|$23,848
|$26,009
|Average
|$18,785
|$21,227
|$23,071
|Rough
|$16,490
|$18,606
|$20,132
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,382
|$15,695
|$17,510
|Clean
|$12,691
|$14,878
|$16,574
|Average
|$11,310
|$13,243
|$14,701
|Rough
|$9,928
|$11,608
|$12,829
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,238
|$16,845
|$18,886
|Clean
|$13,503
|$15,967
|$17,876
|Average
|$12,033
|$14,212
|$15,857
|Rough
|$10,563
|$12,458
|$13,837
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,967
|$17,479
|$19,451
|Clean
|$14,195
|$16,568
|$18,411
|Average
|$12,650
|$14,747
|$16,330
|Rough
|$11,104
|$12,927
|$14,250
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,382
|$14,979
|$17,008
|Clean
|$11,743
|$14,199
|$16,099
|Average
|$10,464
|$12,638
|$14,280
|Rough
|$9,186
|$11,078
|$12,461
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,397
|$19,007
|$21,060
|Clean
|$15,551
|$18,017
|$19,934
|Average
|$13,858
|$16,037
|$17,681
|Rough
|$12,165
|$14,057
|$15,429
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,083
|$25,171
|$27,609
|Clean
|$20,943
|$23,860
|$26,133
|Average
|$18,663
|$21,238
|$23,180
|Rough
|$16,384
|$18,616
|$20,227
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,843
|$18,796
|$21,108
|Clean
|$15,025
|$17,817
|$19,979
|Average
|$13,389
|$15,859
|$17,722
|Rough
|$11,754
|$13,901
|$15,464
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,033
|$21,030
|$23,385
|Clean
|$17,102
|$19,934
|$22,135
|Average
|$15,240
|$17,744
|$19,634
|Rough
|$13,379
|$15,553
|$17,133
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,277
|$23,335
|$25,744
|Clean
|$19,231
|$22,120
|$24,367
|Average
|$17,137
|$19,689
|$21,614
|Rough
|$15,044
|$17,258
|$18,861
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,090
|$17,445
|$19,299
|Clean
|$14,311
|$16,537
|$18,267
|Average
|$12,753
|$14,719
|$16,203
|Rough
|$11,195
|$12,902
|$14,139
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,156
|$12,524
|$13,609
|Clean
|$10,580
|$11,871
|$12,881
|Average
|$9,428
|$10,567
|$11,426
|Rough
|$8,277
|$9,262
|$9,971
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,103
|$16,979
|$18,468
|Clean
|$14,323
|$16,095
|$17,480
|Average
|$12,764
|$14,326
|$15,505
|Rough
|$11,205
|$12,557
|$13,530
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,799
|$16,234
|$18,144
|Clean
|$13,086
|$15,389
|$17,174
|Average
|$11,662
|$13,697
|$15,233
|Rough
|$10,237
|$12,006
|$13,293
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,421
|$17,976
|$19,983
|Clean
|$14,625
|$17,040
|$18,914
|Average
|$13,033
|$15,167
|$16,777
|Rough
|$11,441
|$13,294
|$14,640