2012 Toyota Tundra Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,565$16,150$18,174
Clean$12,864$15,309$17,202
Average$11,464$13,626$15,258
Rough$10,064$11,944$13,315
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,837$21,777$24,092
Clean$17,864$20,643$22,804
Average$15,920$18,374$20,227
Rough$13,975$16,105$17,651
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,920$14,672$16,818
Clean$11,304$13,908$15,919
Average$10,074$12,379$14,120
Rough$8,843$10,851$12,321
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,104$22,074$24,412
Clean$18,118$20,925$23,107
Average$16,146$18,625$20,496
Rough$14,174$16,325$17,885
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,034$23,090$25,497
Clean$19,000$21,888$24,133
Average$16,932$19,482$21,406
Rough$14,864$17,077$18,680
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,261$17,800$19,795
Clean$14,473$16,873$18,736
Average$12,897$15,018$16,619
Rough$11,322$13,164$14,502
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,264$17,715$18,884
Clean$15,425$16,793$17,874
Average$13,746$14,947$15,855
Rough$12,067$13,102$13,835
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,731$19,218$21,179
Clean$15,867$18,217$20,047
Average$14,140$16,215$17,782
Rough$12,413$14,213$15,517
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,325$18,984$21,073
Clean$15,482$17,995$19,946
Average$13,797$16,017$17,693
Rough$12,112$14,040$15,439
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,860$21,730$23,991
Clean$17,887$20,599$22,709
Average$15,940$18,335$20,143
Rough$13,993$16,071$17,577
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr CrewMax SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,751$18,321$20,341
Clean$14,938$17,367$19,254
Average$13,312$15,458$17,078
Rough$11,686$13,549$14,903
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,363$17,912$19,915
Clean$14,570$16,979$18,850
Average$12,984$15,113$16,720
Rough$11,398$13,247$14,590
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,453$23,435$25,787
Clean$19,397$22,215$24,408
Average$17,286$19,773$21,650
Rough$15,175$17,332$18,893
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,226$25,158$27,479
Clean$21,079$23,848$26,009
Average$18,785$21,227$23,071
Rough$16,490$18,606$20,132
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,382$15,695$17,510
Clean$12,691$14,878$16,574
Average$11,310$13,243$14,701
Rough$9,928$11,608$12,829
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,238$16,845$18,886
Clean$13,503$15,967$17,876
Average$12,033$14,212$15,857
Rough$10,563$12,458$13,837
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,967$17,479$19,451
Clean$14,195$16,568$18,411
Average$12,650$14,747$16,330
Rough$11,104$12,927$14,250
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,382$14,979$17,008
Clean$11,743$14,199$16,099
Average$10,464$12,638$14,280
Rough$9,186$11,078$12,461
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,397$19,007$21,060
Clean$15,551$18,017$19,934
Average$13,858$16,037$17,681
Rough$12,165$14,057$15,429
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,083$25,171$27,609
Clean$20,943$23,860$26,133
Average$18,663$21,238$23,180
Rough$16,384$18,616$20,227
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,843$18,796$21,108
Clean$15,025$17,817$19,979
Average$13,389$15,859$17,722
Rough$11,754$13,901$15,464
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,033$21,030$23,385
Clean$17,102$19,934$22,135
Average$15,240$17,744$19,634
Rough$13,379$15,553$17,133
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,277$23,335$25,744
Clean$19,231$22,120$24,367
Average$17,137$19,689$21,614
Rough$15,044$17,258$18,861
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,090$17,445$19,299
Clean$14,311$16,537$18,267
Average$12,753$14,719$16,203
Rough$11,195$12,902$14,139
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,156$12,524$13,609
Clean$10,580$11,871$12,881
Average$9,428$10,567$11,426
Rough$8,277$9,262$9,971
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,103$16,979$18,468
Clean$14,323$16,095$17,480
Average$12,764$14,326$15,505
Rough$11,205$12,557$13,530
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,799$16,234$18,144
Clean$13,086$15,389$17,174
Average$11,662$13,697$15,233
Rough$10,237$12,006$13,293
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,421$17,976$19,983
Clean$14,625$17,040$18,914
Average$13,033$15,167$16,777
Rough$11,441$13,294$14,640
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Toyota Tundra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,304 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,908 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tundra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,304 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,908 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Toyota Tundra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,304 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,908 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Toyota Tundra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Toyota Tundra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Toyota Tundra ranges from $8,843 to $16,818, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Toyota Tundra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.