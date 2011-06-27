Estimated values
2006 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,271
|$3,189
|$3,712
|Clean
|$2,135
|$2,996
|$3,480
|Average
|$1,861
|$2,611
|$3,014
|Rough
|$1,588
|$2,225
|$2,549
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Sienna XLE Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,167
|$4,589
|$5,398
|Clean
|$2,976
|$4,312
|$5,060
|Average
|$2,595
|$3,757
|$4,383
|Rough
|$2,215
|$3,202
|$3,707
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,415
|$3,496
|$4,111
|Clean
|$2,270
|$3,285
|$3,853
|Average
|$1,979
|$2,862
|$3,338
|Rough
|$1,689
|$2,440
|$2,823
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,547
|$3,500
|$4,046
|Clean
|$2,393
|$3,288
|$3,792
|Average
|$2,087
|$2,865
|$3,285
|Rough
|$1,781
|$2,442
|$2,778
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Sienna CE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,179
|$3,081
|$3,596
|Clean
|$2,048
|$2,895
|$3,371
|Average
|$1,786
|$2,522
|$2,920
|Rough
|$1,524
|$2,150
|$2,469
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,140
|$4,210
|$4,825
|Clean
|$2,951
|$3,956
|$4,523
|Average
|$2,574
|$3,447
|$3,918
|Rough
|$2,196
|$2,938
|$3,313
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,815
|$3,934
|$4,572
|Clean
|$2,646
|$3,696
|$4,285
|Average
|$2,308
|$3,220
|$3,712
|Rough
|$1,969
|$2,745
|$3,139
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Sienna CE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,103
|$2,917
|$3,381
|Clean
|$1,977
|$2,740
|$3,169
|Average
|$1,724
|$2,388
|$2,745
|Rough
|$1,471
|$2,035
|$2,322
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Sienna XLE Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,273
|$4,598
|$5,354
|Clean
|$3,076
|$4,320
|$5,018
|Average
|$2,683
|$3,764
|$4,347
|Rough
|$2,289
|$3,208
|$3,676