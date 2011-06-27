Used 2006 Toyota Sienna Consumer Reviews
Best van ever!
It took me nine months of research before buying my van new. I got a great deal and I have never regretted my decision. My van now has over 305,000 miles on it and I have never broke down anywhere! I get all of the regular servicing and repairs done at the dealership (always using their coupons) and have spent less than $1,500 on repairs over the years including: a/c blower, wheel bearing, new callipers and drums, as well as recently a new starter. I can only hope and pray that the next vehicle I purchase will be as reliable!
Automotive MVP
This van does everything I've ever asked it to do; and with grace and poise. It's a very composed and comfortable highway cruiser; and I can ferry my 70+ year old Mother (with severe back problems) around town with no complaints. I've used it for annual ski vacations to very snowy & hilly upstate NY and north of Quebec City. I had no trouble on the roads nor in hilly unplowed parking lots. The Sienna also works well as a car-camper: roll up the back seats, inflate an air mattress and go to sleep! And it isn't a bore to drive. My other car is a Honda S2000; the Sienna isn't all THAT. But, the V6 accelerates confedently in traffic and it can haul a full load of adults through the mountains (at or above the speed limit) at normal revs. It goes where you point it. And, brakes without drama. Maintenance has consisted of changing the oil and changing and rotating the tires. I have a great deal of appreciation for this vehicle and the people who designed it. GREAT vehicle. I'd buy another.
Best van I've ever purchased!
This van has been a fantastic vehicle for almost seven years, ferrying our family from the Atlantic to the Pacific without fail. The 3.3 seems stronger than the 215 hp rating, and the mileage is consistently 20 mpg in town, and 26 mpg regularly on the highway. In 114K miles, I've done 2 front brake jobs, 3 sets of tires, 1 timing belt service, 2 top-offs of the A/C system for a slow leak,and a shock that was replaced under warranty at 38K - that's it. In thirty years of owning vehicles, both domestic and imported, the Sienna has been the most trouble-free of all of them.
Great Buy
I never thought I would own a mini van. But having a sedan with 2 kids just wasn't working out. The sienna offers so much room for the kids. It drives a lot better than I thought. My wife loves it. I like the fact of how safe I feel with her driving her and the kids around. I test drove a lot of mini vans and this by far was the best. I got the lower end model and it has everything you need and more.
After BMWs & Saabs, didn't expect to love this van
I love driving. Always have. When, professionally my hauling needs exceeded the Saab and BMW wagons I've had, I hunted for a van. Ultimately, the combo of power folding mirrors, gated shifting, sunroof and no run-flats was what sold me. Not passion. I just needed those things to be content. I found a CPO 40,000 mile XLE that had been well taken care of. Then I added a Diamond Certified Toyota warranty when I found out they were pretty cheap. It was a total surprise to realize this rig is a great driver. You have to shift it manually to really use the transmission best, both for accelleration and braking but carving HWY 1 in rural Marin County is a blast. at 125k now, it's still super. Update, 6/27/16 The Sienna now has 178,000 miles. Still quite stunning. We also bought a newer 2011 Sienna Limited. I think I still like the '06 better. In hindsight, the seats are better, acceleration feels matched and the van at this high mileage is still in rattle-y compared to the 2011 which has low grade rattles all over. We do need to replace some expensive a/c systems but after a recent fluid chance and safety checkup, the mechanic couldn't stop raving about how tight and strong it is. We agree. A very solid automobile. I've never owned anything with this many miles and I still trust it implicitly. Update: 8/17 We have sold the fan to Carmax and got an astounding price for it, despite the mileage and a few needed repairs. A testimony that the Sienna is a sold investment. We now have the 2011 Sienna with 108,000 miles and still strong as a horse and used like a mule (a luxury mule). And now we've added a 2014 Nissan NV2500 V8 High-Roof van, which is certainly no Miata but it's fun in its own way- and it's a great rig as well.
