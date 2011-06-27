Vehicle overview

The successful recipe for a family-friendly crossover SUV goes something like this. To a platform with carlike handling and ride qualities add roomy passenger and cargo accommodations, bake in reliability and refinement, sprinkle liberally with convenience features and wrap in attractive though conservative styling. Follow this formula and you get the 2013 Toyota Highlander, a crossover that will satisfy the appetites of countless savvy consumers.

Once you're on the road, the not-too-big, not-too-small Highlander is easygoing, and it can even be spirited if you opt for the powerful V6. Everything you'd want in an ideal family hauler is here, notably a quiet, roomy cabin that seats up to seven passengers, plus features such as keyless ignition/entry and a back-up camera that make running all those errands easier on Mom and Dad. While the Highlander's third row is less spacious than that of some rivals, it's easy to reach thanks to a nifty 40/20/40-split second row with a removable center seat that facilitates walk-through access. This Toyota crossover also has strong fuel efficiency to its credit, with both the inline-4 and V6 delivering impressive mileage.

Still, this is a highly competitive segment, and the 2013 Toyota Highlander isn't the only well-rounded choice out there. General Motors offers a trio of larger crossovers -- the Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia -- that offer roomier interiors. Other solid bets include the muscular Dodge Durango, the distinctive Ford Flex and the all-new Hyundai Santa Fe and Nissan Pathfinder. These rivals are certainly worthy, but for many shoppers, the Highlander's versatility and friendly disposition make it an ideal choice.