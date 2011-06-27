  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander
  4. Used 2012 Toyota Highlander
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(40)
Appraise this car

2012 Toyota Highlander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful yet fuel-efficient V6
  • user-friendly cabin with innovative second-row seat design
  • easy to maneuver.
  • Less overall passenger and cargo space than some competitors.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Toyota Highlander for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Range
$10,419 - $21,500
Used Highlander for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Toyota Highlander is an excellent choice for a do-all family vehicle, though several competitors offer more interior space and utility.

Vehicle overview

Crossover SUVs like the 2012 Toyota Highlander owe their appeal to the canny mix of traits they present. The best of the bunch handle like cars while delivering the family-friendly features and boundless utility that made their truck-based SUV forebears such hot tickets back in the day.

In many respects, the Highlander gets this formula just right. It feels spry on the road and is easy to drive, with especially brisk acceleration from the V6 engine. On hand are all the amenities you'd expect from a solid family hauler, starting with a quiet, roomy cabin that seats up to seven passengers. While the Highlander's third row is less spacious than that of some rivals, it's easy to reach thanks to a nifty 40/20/40-split second row with a removable center seat that facilitates walk-through access. This crossover also has fuel efficiency to its credit, with both the inline-4 and V6 delivering impressive mileage.

Still, this segment is highly competitive, and the 2012 Toyota Highlander isn't the only pick to strike a compelling balance. General Motors offers a trio of crossovers -- the Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia -- that have a size advantage. If you want a larger crossover with a roomier interior, any one of these three will be a better match. Other solid bets include the muscular Dodge Durango, the athletic Mazda CX-9, the distinctive Ford Flex and the upscale Ford Explorer. These rivals are certainly worthy, but for many shoppers, the Highlander's versatility and friendly disposition will no doubt make it an ideal choice.

2012 Toyota Highlander models

The 2012 Toyota Highlander is a seven-passenger crossover offered in base, SE and Limited trim levels. The related Highlander Hybrid is reviewed separately.

The entry-level Highlander comes equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, cloth upholstery, a 40/20/40-split-folding second-row seat that both reclines and slides fore and aft, a 50/50-split-folding third-row seat, air-conditioning (with rear controls), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a six-speaker CD sound system with an auxiliary audio jack.

Step up to the SE and you get a sunroof, a power liftgate (with a separate glass hatch), roof rails, foglamps, windshield wiper de-icer, leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cargo area-mounted releases for folding down the second-row seats, a back-up camera and an upgraded audio system (optional on base) with satellite radio, a USB port and Bluetooth connectivity/streaming audio.

The Limited adds 19-inch alloy wheels, additional chrome exterior trim and power-folding/heated outside mirrors with puddle lamps. The cabin also gets upgraded leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition/entry, a 10-way power driver seat, a four-way power passenger seat and wood-grain accents.

The Highlander's options list varies by trim level and region, but those available include a towing prep package, an upgraded JBL sound system (with six-disc CD changer and subwoofer), a navigation system (includes the JBL sound system but with a four-disc CD changer) and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system.

2012 Highlights

The Toyota Highlander sails into 2012 unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Toyota Highlander is available with a choice of two engines. The base model can be had with a 2.7-liter inline-4 engine that puts out 187 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. EPA fuel economy estimates are 20 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined.

Optional for the base and SE and standard for the Highlander Limited is a 3.5-liter V6 that's rated at 270 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic and front-wheel drive are standard; all-wheel drive is optional. A Highlander Limited AWD tested by Edmunds sprinted from zero to 60 mph in just 7.5 seconds, which makes it one of the quicker crossovers on the road. With front-wheel drive, the Highlander V6 returns EPA estimates of 18 city/24 highway/20 combined; adding all-wheel drive drops these numbers to 17/22/19. Properly equipped, a Highlander V6 can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

Safety

The Highlander comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, side-impact airbags for front seat passengers, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver-side knee airbag and active front head restraints. Hill-start assist is also standard. All-wheel-drive models also gain hill-descent control.

In government crash tests, the Highlander earned an overall rating of four stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side-impact protection. In tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Highlander received "Good" ratings (the highest possible) in both frontal-offset and side impact tests.

Driving

When it comes to driving dynamics, the 2012 Toyota Highlander is one of the more well-rounded choices in its segment. You get decent handling from the fully independent suspension, and the ride quality is surprisingly smooth. Being a bit smaller than other larger crossovers, the Highlander is easier to maneuver, particularly in tight parking lots. The light-effort steering also helps here, though it is rather numb and uninspiring compared to some of its rivals.

The Highlander grows even more appealing with the 3.5-liter V6, thanks to that engine's strong acceleration; the V6 moves the 4,000-pound crossover with a briskness that makes this Toyota seem smaller than it is. The fact that this powertrain is also among the most fuel-efficient in the category is an added bonus. The four-cylinder engine gets slightly better fuel economy, but we wouldn't recommend it for anybody except the most frugal-minded, given the sacrifice made in terms of performance.

Interior

The 2012 Toyota Highlander features one of the better-looking cabins in the segment, and this is especially true of the top-of-the-line Limited model. Gauges and controls boast a familiar and straightforward layout, making then a cinch to use. The cabin also offers superb visibility from most angles.

There's no lack of space in the front- and second-row seats, but legroom is cramped in the third row, and as such, it's suitable only for younger kids. Models like the Flex fare better in this regard. On the plus side, the Highlander's second-row bench slides fore and aft to alter the ratio of legroom to cargo capacity, and the seat also reclines for greater comfort. This seat's unique 40/20/40-split design, which has a removable center section that stows neatly in a special compartment beneath the center console, makes it easy to access the way-back bench even with a pair of child car seats strapped into the second row.

When you have cargo to haul, the Highlander offers 95.4 cubic feet of space with the second- and third-row seatbacks folded down. It's a robust figure and better than many competitors, but GM's full-size crossovers offer even more.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Toyota Highlander.

5(62%)
4(30%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(3%)
4.5
40 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great SUV BUT Some Very Annoying Design Features
srflifecoach,08/27/2012
Bought LTD AWD fully loaded except for tow package. Wonderful ride, fun to drive. Compared Honda Pilot but it's ride was more truck-like and driver seat didn't raise up high enough for spouse to see over dash "hump" on Pilot. But wondering what Toyota engineers were thinking?? Rain/water drip down on passenger seats when doors open (no drip edge). Bumper step/protector strip doesn't thus you get scratches on edges. Can't program GPS system while moving (not even passenger). Sirius radio reception terrible and doesn't show as much of the song/title/info as my $30 cheapie add-on in my other car. Love 2-yr free routine maintenance & 8-year/100,000mile/$0 ded extended warranty I bought.
Well Made SUV
johnoparsons,10/16/2012
I have owned this SUV for 9 months and already have over 16,000 miles on it, mostly highway. Mileage is good for this size vehicle and about as advertised (19/23). Build fit and finish is very good, and no major quality issues (so far). The vehicle does very well with long-distance highway cruising (minimal vibrations, very quiet, comfortable seats), and handles well around the city. No issues with hauling a boat -- plenty of power at the ramp and stable towing. Good cargo capacity with rear seats down.
A great car
toyloyalist,03/18/2012
After owning 2 other Toyota's in the past, and the last one an Avalon for 10 years, I purchased a new Highlander Limited. I dont get excited about cars, but I love this vehicle! Wonderful quiet ride, very smooth.. very user friendly when operating all the gadgets. Since my last Toyota was 10 years old, I was not used to all the latest features. (ex..nav, bluetooth, etc) I would highly recommend this vehicle to anyone who wants the comfort of a car, the room for 7 passengers, and the reliability of a Toyota.
Smart Choice
ahjok,07/30/2012
We have owned 2012 SE V6 for about a month, traded in a 2004 Lexus RX 330 which was the best car we have ever owned. We looked at a new RX 350 before deciding on the Toyota. Here's why: The Highlander is larger than the RX inside and out and has more legroom and cargo space. It is less stylish, but for about $8 grand less we decided we could live without the Lexus badge on the hood. The Toy has great power, decent if somewhat numb handling, and we're averaging 21 MPG in town, 24 MPG highway. The ride is very, very smooth with just a bit of jiggliness on the interstate. Very pleased overall.
See all 40 reviews of the 2012 Toyota Highlander
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2012 Toyota Highlander features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 Toyota Highlander

Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Overview

The Used 2012 Toyota Highlander is offered in the following submodels: Highlander SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and SE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Toyota Highlander?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Toyota Highlander trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Base is priced between $10,419 and$17,495 with odometer readings between 83291 and198095 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Toyota Highlander SE is priced between $10,990 and$14,500 with odometer readings between 96314 and148000 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Limited is priced between $15,950 and$21,500 with odometer readings between 28987 and100096 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Toyota Highlanders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Toyota Highlander for sale near. There are currently 18 used and CPO 2012 Highlanders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,419 and mileage as low as 28987 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Toyota Highlander.

Can't find a used 2012 Toyota Highlanders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Highlander for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $18,475.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,628.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Highlander for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,074.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,761.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Toyota Highlander?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Highlander lease specials

Related Used 2012 Toyota Highlander info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles