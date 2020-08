Used 2013 Toyota Highlander for Sale Near Me

Baytown Hyundai - Baytown / Texas

2013 Toyota Highlander Base Plus V6 equipped with Power Sunroof, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Delay-off headlights, Easy Clean Fabric Seat Trim, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Power windows, AM/FM/CD Display Audio, Rear air conditioning, Rear Lift-Up Glass Hatch, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Jarryd says pay the Least, On I-10 East!!! Conveniently Located between Beltway and the Grand Parkway!! Baytown Hyundai Top 5 Certified Pre-Owned Dealers in Texas and Houston's Fastest Growing Hyundai Dealership!!! 4.6 Google rated (Check out our Reviews)!! 5 years of Consecutive growth! Members of the Better Business Bureau Online Reliability Program and Proud Recipients of the BBB AA Gold Star Award and Hyundai's President's Award. Baytown Hyundai Also specializes in Lifted Truck and Jeeps working together with Premium Local Businesses like Maxxed Performance!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Toyota Highlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDBK3EH6DS254740

Stock: C254740

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-04-2020