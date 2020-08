Used 2004 Toyota Highlander for Sale Near Me

Twin Motors - Madison / Ohio

Toyota reliability, one owner vehicle, need I say more? Just one look at this one owner accident free vehicle in and out and you will know it was loved and well taken care of. This one is remarkably clean and runs and drives excellent. We had it looked over and did some basic maintenance. This one has had its timing belt changed about 9000 miles ago and they at that time replaced the water pump as well. We replaced the brakes all the way around, this vehicle is really exceptional. Come check it out!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEEP21A340066161

Stock: 2512

Certified Pre-Owned: No