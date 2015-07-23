Used 2004 Toyota Highlander for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 108,078 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,990$2,330 Below Market
Twin Motors - Madison / Ohio
Toyota reliability, one owner vehicle, need I say more? Just one look at this one owner accident free vehicle in and out and you will know it was loved and well taken care of. This one is remarkably clean and runs and drives excellent. We had it looked over and did some basic maintenance. This one has had its timing belt changed about 9000 miles ago and they at that time replaced the water pump as well. We replaced the brakes all the way around, this vehicle is really exceptional. Come check it out!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEEP21A340066161
Stock: 2512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,904 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,755$2,524 Below Market
Nissan of Turnersville - Turnersville / New Jersey
2004 Toyota Highlander V6 CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 4302 miles below market average!VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS IS, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, RECENT TURNERSVILLE TRADE IN, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, FRESH OIL CHANGE, RECENTLY DETAILED, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, ***This AS-IS 2004 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER V6 AWD *** is in unbelievable condition. It runs great and drives like new***WITH ONLY 131,898 MILES*** It is the perfect vehicle FOR THE FIRST TIME CAR BUYER***Buy with confidence it is very reliable***It has been very well maintained***Do not pass this one up***The interior is immaculate***The carpets look good***The exterior is like new***You must see this one to believe it***Contact Internet Sales Manager Amanda Ross at 856-516-6335 to schedule your VIP Experience*** Internet price reflects $500 Nissan of Turnersville College Grad and all Financing Rebates/Incentives up to $500***Innovation That Excites*** DOES NOT INCLUDE DEALER INSTALLED OPTIONS., Highlander V6, 4D Sport Utility, AWD, Black.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Highlander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEEP21A240009076
Stock: N09076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 160,915 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,998$3,281 Below Market
Car-Fi Auto Group of Warrenton - Warrenton / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Highlander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEEP21A440016806
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 178,116 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,645$758 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Irvine - Irvine / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Leather Trim Pkg Pwr Sunroof Side Curtain Airbags Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Heated Front Seats AM/FM Stereo W/Cassette/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer Rear Spoiler Limited Pkg This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. * At AutoNation Toyota Irvine we have over 1000 vehicles to choose from on both New and Used vehicles that are backed by the LARGEST dealership group in the United States. Our sales professionals will ensure that you have a great buying experience along with answering all of your questions along the way, CALL NOW (949) 585-6801!!!!! * Passed Rigorous 50 Point Inspection * Replaced Cabin and Air Filter * Performed Oil and Filter Change * AUTONATION TOYOTA IRVINE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE REGARDLESS IF YOU PURCHASE ONE FROM US OR NOT!!! CALL NOW (949)585-6801 PAYING TOP DOLLAR AND PROVIDING A CHECK TO YOU IMMEDIATELY!! 9101 RESEARCH DRIVE IRVINE, CA 92618 (CORNER OF BAKE PKWY AND RESEARCH DRIVE, WHERE THE 5 FWY AND 405 FWY MEET). We look forward to serving you soon. THANKS!!! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEEP21A340011502
Stock: 40011502
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 101,792 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,995$277 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Honda Murray - Murray / Utah
CHECK OUT OUR EASY "BUY FROM HOME" Express Purchase on our home web page lhmhonda.com! We make it easy for all our customers!Get behind the wheel of our 2004 Toyota Highlander 4WD that looks gorgeous in Gray. Powered by a 3.3 Liter V6 generating 230hp while connected to the 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive SUV's drive is balanced and refined, earning you nearly 25mpg on the highway. Turn heads with its alloy wheels, roof rails, a rear spoiler, and privacy glass.Our Highlander has everything you need for a comfortable and safe ride. Premium audio with a CD/Cassette player, power accessories, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, cruise control, 3 rows of seating, and much more await you in this versatile SUV.Safety equipment from Toyota is ample, including front airbags, ABS, and traction/stability control. You can head out on the road with peace of mind. Whether it is running errands, shuttling kids, or facing a daunting commute, our Highlander can handle it. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!Power Accessories | CD Player | Power Mirrors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Highlander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEEP21A440065133
Stock: T065133
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 164,599 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,499
Orland Toyota - Tinley Park / Illinois
2004 Toyota Highlander V6 **LOCAL TRADE, **1 OWNER, **CLOTH SEATS, **POWER MOONROOF, **LIKE NEW TIRES, **A MUST SEE, **NON-SMOKER, 16" x 6.5J Aluminum Wheels, 8-Way Power Driver/4-Way Manual Passenger Seat, Appearance Package, Color-Keyed Mudguards, Convenience Package, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Illuminated entry, Immobilizer, Power Tilt & Slide Sunroof, Preferred Package, Rear Side Dark Tint Privacy Glass. CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDP21A640013661
Stock: 399542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 168,165 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,995
Orland Toyota - Tinley Park / Illinois
2004 Toyota Highlander Limited **LOCAL TRADE, **BLACK BEAUTY, **LEATHER SEATS, **HEATED SEATS, **POWER MOONROOF, **REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, **SPORTY, **NON-SMOKER, **ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 8-Way Power Driver/4-Way Power Passenger Seat, Alloy wheels, Color Keyed Rear Spoiler, Color-Keyed Mudguards, Daytime Running Lights, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Foldable Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Keyless Entry, Leather Seat Trim Package, Leather Seat Trim w/Heated Seats, Limited Package, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Tilt & Slide Sunroof, Premium 3 in 1 Audio w/CD/8 JBL Speakers, Rear Side Dark Tint Privacy Glass, Remote keyless entry, Roof Rack System, Tonneau Cover, Towing Prep Package w/3500 Pounds Torque Converter. CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Highlander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEEP21A940033844
Stock: 403961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 201,175 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,244
Kendall Toyota Of Bend - Bend / Oregon
This outstanding example of a 2004 Toyota Highlander is offered by Kendall Toyota of Bend. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. On almost any road condition, this Toyota Highlander offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. At home in the country and in the city, this 2004 4WD Toyota Highlander has been wonderfully refined to handle any occasion. Smooth steering, superior acceleration and a supple ride are just a few of its qualities. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Toyota Highlander makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Highlander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEEP21A340046895
Stock: XUZ7622A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 185,622 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999
AutoSource Motors Boise - Boise / Idaho
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Foldable Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Keyless Entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.This vehicle has a Clean Title. AutoSource is known for being the nation's largest dealer of branded title vehicles but occasionally we find clean title vehicles, like this one that also offer our customers tremendous value.How has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Highlander Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDP21A140016788
Stock: TC016788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- Not Provided3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS. ORDER YOURS NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEEP21A740047077
Stock: s7358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2004 Toyota Highlander automatic 4WD with the 4.0L V6 engine. Heated leather seats; sunroof; tow package. One owner no accidents. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Highlander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEEP21A140040111
Stock: 25604
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,750
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
Featured is a 2004 Toyota Highlander has the 3.3L V6 coupled to an automatic overdrive transmission. Options include a tow packagealloy wheelstinted glass and cloth interior.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Highlander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEEP21AX40042908
Stock: 21719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 235,347 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,986
Kohls Weelborg Chevrolet - New Ulm / Minnesota
Weelborg Chevrolet is proud to present this 2004 Toyota Highlander Limited. 2nd Row Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seating, Highlander Limited AWD, 4D Sport Utility, 3.3L V6 SMPI DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, Sonora Gold Pearl, Ivory w/Cloth Seat Trim or Leather Seat Trim Package, 3rd row seats: bench, 8-Way Power Driver/4-Way Power Passenger Seat, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Keyless Entry, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Premium 3 in 1 Audio w/CD/8 JBL Speakers, Rear window defroster, Reclining 3rd row seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2004 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD Weelborg Chevrolet...Sweet Wheels Great Deals... contact us at WWW.MYKWCHEVY.COM or 507-233-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEEP21A140045891
Stock: 9177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 184,252 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,976
Folsom Lake Toyota - Folsom / California
We are excited to offer this 2004 Toyota Highlander. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Toyota Highlander gives you everything you need an automobile to be. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Toyota Highlander. A rare find these days. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. At Folsom Lake Toyota, you can be sure that your experience is our #1 priority. We will always do business in a manner that represents our core values of integrity, transparency, professionalism and teamwork. You can also reach us at 916-355-1544 or by visiting us online at www.folsomlaketoyota.com. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDP21A840037542
Stock: 40037542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 208,383 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
Independent Auto Sales - Spokane Valley / Washington
2004 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER SPORT UTILITY 4X4: THIS IS A GREAT RUNNING LITTLE SUV. HAS POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, C.D. STEREO, TOW PACKAGE, AND MORE. YOU WILL NOT BE DISSAPOINTED. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS AND TO SET UP A TEST DRIVE. THANKS AND HAVE A GREAT DAY. NDEPENDENT AUTO SALES 3728 E SPRAGUE SPOKANE, WA, 99212 (509) 934-1106 TUE-FRI 10AM-6PM SAT 10AM-5PM CASH DEALS MADE HERE TRADE INS WELCOME FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. NEGOTIABLE DOC FEE KEY: TOYOTA RAV 4, HIGHLANDER, 4 RUNNER, TACOMA, CAMRYLEXUS, HONDA, FORD, DODGE, CHRYSLER, BMW, AUDI, SUBARU, RAV4, , X5, X3, ESCAPE, EXPLORER, EQUINOX, TRAVERSE, ACADIA, TERRAIN, GMC, CHEVY, JOURNEY, CALIBER, PACIFICA, NISSAN, ROGUE, ARMADA, XTERRA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Highlander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHD21A140031477
Stock: 031477A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 173,063 miles4 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,950
Buy- Rite Auto Sales - Shakopee / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEEP21A940023833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 205,428 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,975
Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2004 Toyota Highlander 4dr V6 features a 3.3L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Ivory Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, 6 Speakers, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Power door mirrors, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Overhead console, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear seat center armrest, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Front Bucket Seats, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Rear window wiper, 3.08 Axle Ratio Overhead Console, Rear Wipers - Contact Sales Team at 757-600-0498 or sales@neptuneautosales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDP21A240007923
Stock: 880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 171,292 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
Capitol Auto Sales - San Jose / California
-Family Car!-Reliable!-Priced To Sell!-Two Previous Owners!-Clean CarFax Report!-Affordable!-Well Maintained!This is a 2004 Toyota Highlander 2WD with Automatic Transmission that comes in with 171k on the miles.It is very clean inside and out; mechanically sound and without any issues.It comes in with options like Leather Seats Alloy Wheels 3rd Row Seat Cruise Control and much more.This is a nice and reliable family stop by and check it out today.It is also an affordable car that will last you for a long time.If you are looking for a mid-size SUV then this is a good choice.It has Two Previous Owners and a Clean CarFax report.There are 15 service records available on the history report.It has been maintained very well by the previous owners.You can send us a text at 408-375-1204 and we will get back to you as soon as possible. Come visit us locally at 3111 Monterey Hwy San Jose CA and let Capitol Auto Sales be your next and last stop for a vehicle! Customers are welcome to come in and test drive our vehicles at any time. Rates as low as 1.49 percent on approved credit and on selected vehicles only. We finance bad/good credit no license first time buyers and much more. Financing Available. We Accept Trade-Ins..We Accept Visa Mastercard and Discover. For more pictures and information about this vehicle please visit cas408.com or capitol408.com! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices may not include additional fees such as government fees and taxes title and registration fees finance charges dealer document preparation fees processing fees and emission testing and compliance charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDP21A440041992
Stock: 100504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Highlander searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Highlander
- 5(83%)
- 4(14%)
- 3(2%)
- 2(0%)
- 1(1%)
Related Toyota Highlander info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Nissan Titan 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2018
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2014
- Used FIAT 500 2012
- Used Nissan Maxima 2012
- Used Ford Taurus 2016
- Used Hyundai Accent 2013
- Used Audi A6 2014
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2015
- Used Audi Q5 2014
- Used Porsche 911 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2016
- Used MINI Countryman 2018
- Used Subaru Impreza 2017
- Used Volvo S60 2018
- Used Honda Odyssey 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Corolla Oklahoma City OK
- Used Toyota Corolla Sarasota FL
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Paterson NJ
- Used Toyota C-HR Fort Myers FL
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Tempe AZ
- Used Toyota C-HR Santa Ana CA
- Used Toyota C-HR Laredo TX
- Used Toyota Celica Charlotte NC
- Used Toyota Avalon Colorado Springs CO
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Milwaukee WI
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota RAV4 2017 Saint Paul MN
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2013 Hialeah FL
- Used Toyota Tundra 2012 Houston TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i8 2019
- 2019 BMW X1
- 2019 Volvo XC90
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 2020 Defender
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- BMW 2 Series 2019
- 2019 Renegade
- 2019 Toyota Prius c
- Kia Cadenza 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Audi S8 2020
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2020 GLE-Class
- Kia K900 2019
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- BMW X3 2019