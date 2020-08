Used 2008 Toyota Highlander for Sale Near Me

Ray Laks Honda - Orchard Park / New York

MAGNETIC GRAY METALLIC exterior and ASH interior, Limited trim. 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, PWR REAR HATCH W/JAM PROTECTION, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AM/FM STEREO W/CASSETTE/IN-DASH 6-DIS..., PWR TILT & SLIDE MOONROOF W/SUNSHADE, COLOR-KEYED SPORT STYLE REAR SPOILER, AUTOMATIC REAR AIR CONDITIONING, IIHS Top Safety Pick. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Heated Leather Seats. Leather Seats, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: PWR TILT & SLIDE MOONROOF W/SUNSHADE, AM/FM STEREO W/CASSETTE/IN-DASH 6-DISC CD CHANGER (9) JBL speakers, Bluetooth, AUTOMATIC REAR AIR CONDITIONING, HEATED FRONT SEATS, PWR REAR HATCH W/JAM PROTECTION, COLOR-KEYED SPORT STYLE REAR SPOILER integrated stop lamp. Toyota Limited with MAGNETIC GRAY METALLIC exterior and ASH interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 270 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Consumer Guide Recommended SUV. "With more room, more power and more conveniences than its predecessor, the redesigned Toyota Highlander is truly optimized for family use. If you're shopping for a midsize crossover SUV this year

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEES42A682056789

Stock: 82056789B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-25-2020