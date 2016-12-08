  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
4.0 / 5
Consumer Rating
(132)
Appraise this car

2017 Toyota Highlander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Just-right exterior and interior size for many families
  • Standard high-tech safety features
  • Strong V6 engine with improved fuel economy
  • Quiet and compliant ride
  • Third-row seat isn't as roomy as those of many competitors
  • Touchscreen and other controls may require an extra-long reach
  • Undesirable base four-cylinder engine
Which Highlander does Edmunds recommend?

For starters, we do not recommend the base LE with its standard four-cylinder engine, which is much slower than the V6 and less efficient, too. Although you can specify the V6 on the LE, our favorite model is the one-step-up LE Plus. It includes the V6 and all the necessities, as well as niceties such as a flip-up rear window, tri-zone climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen and a power liftgate. Fancier models provide garnishes such as leather upholstery and heated front seats, but we'd only wish for keyless entry and ignition (XLE and up).

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.0 / 5

The well-rounded 2017 Toyota Highlander does just about everything you're probably looking for in a three-row family SUV. It's one of our top choices in a tough segment devoid of stinkers and should definitely be on your must-drive list.

The Highlander has a just-right size for many families. It's not too cumbersome to maneuver, yet its interior should offer more than enough space for growing broods. Its new V6 engine — standard on most trims — also impresses with capable acceleration and comparatively good fuel economy, while the driving experience strikes a good balance between comfort, isolation and driver feedback. You're also likely to appreciate the Highlander's well-made, versatile cabin, which gains an additional four USB ports for 2017 — your power-hungry kids will certainly approve. Then there's the newly standard Safety Sense package, with technologies such as autonomous braking to help avoid or mitigate collisions.

At the same time, with so many appealing three-row alternatives on the market, we highly recommend cross-shopping the Highlander with top competitors. The Toyota's many virtues — including its strong reliability reputation and resale value — may make it seem like a slam dunk, but this vehicle class is just too strong for a one-and-done shopping process. Try a few out and see which one feels best to you.

2017 Toyota Highlander models

The 2017 Highlander is a large three-row crossover SUV with seating for eight, but optional second-row captain's chairs reduce capacity to seven. There are LE, LE Plus, XLE, SE, Limited and Limited Platinum trim levels. The LE isn't a stripped-down model, but its standard four-cylinder engine is a bummer. The LE Plus has key upgrades such as the V6 engine (optional on LE), a power liftgate and tri-zone automatic climate control, while the XLE, Limited and Limited Platinum essentially slather on luxury feature content. The SE stands out with unique styling and sportier driving dynamics.

The base LE comes standard with a 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine (185 horsepower, 184 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. The 3.5-liter V6 that's standard on all other trims (295 hp, 263 lb-ft) is optional on the LE and comes paired with an eight-speed automatic. All-wheel drive can be added to the V6 as an option. Other standard feature content includes 18-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, rear privacy glass, the Toyota Safety Sense bundle (automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, lane departure intervention, and forward collision mitigation with automatic emergency braking), a rearview camera, rear air-conditioning, a six-way manually adjustable driver seat, cloth upholstery, a 60/40-split second-row seat (slides, reclines, folds), a 60/40-split third-row seat (reclines, folds), five USB ports, a 6.1-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and a media player interface.

The LE Plus adds a height-adjustable power liftgate, a flip-up rear window, foglights, tri-zone automatic climate control, upgraded upholstery and trim, an eight-way power driver seat with lumbar adjustment, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a higher-resolution 8-inch touchscreen, satellite and HD radio, and a variety of smartphone-connection apps.

The XLE adds a sunroof, roof rails, keyless entry and ignition, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, an upgraded instrument panel, leather upholstery (first and second rows), simulated leather third-row upholstery, heated front seats, a four-way power passenger seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, second-row window sunshades, Driver Easy Speak (carries the driver's voice through the rear speakers to distant passengers) and a navigation system.

The SE is equipped similarly to the XLE but has LED running lights, sport-themed styling elements and suspension tuning, 19-inch wheels and sporty interior trim.

The Limited starts with the XLE's content and adds LED running lights, different 19-inch wheels, rear parking sensors, a rear cargo cover, heated and ventilated front seats, driver memory settings, second-row captain's chairs (optional on the XLE) and a 12-speaker JBL audio system.

The Limited Platinum gains a panoramic sunroof, automatic wipers, a 360-degree parking camera, front parking sensors, Safety Connect emergency communications, a heated steering wheel and heated second-row seats.

The Limited and Limited Platinum can be optionally equipped with the second-row bench. A rear-seat entertainment system (9-inch display, DVD player, RCA jacks, wireless headphones) is optional on all but the LE and LE Plus.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 Toyota Highlander XLE (3.5L V6 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Highlander has received some revisions, including a new V6 engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission and additional feature content. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Highlander.

Driving

5.0
An appealing combination of a powerful V6, proficient brakes and intuitive, precise steering, plus good handling and decent towing and off-road credentials place the Highlander among the class best.

Acceleration

The Highlander's V6 already provided impressive acceleration in 2014, and the new V6 only improves upon that. The new eight-speed automatic is smooth and reasonably responsive.

Braking

5.0
Despite a vague-feeling pedal, the Highlander provides substantial braking effectiveness — the panic-stop distance from 60 mph in Edmunds testing ranks among the class best — and very good fade resistance.

Steering

5.0
About as good as it gets for a large SUV. It has intuitive response and reassuring feedback when cornering and isolated straight-line stability on the highway. And it's a cinch to park.

Handling

4.0
A confident and competent handler, right up to the relatively low limit set by the stability control system, which really lets you know when you're asking too much. The new SE model's sport-tuned suspension provides a firmer ride but only minor handling improvements.

Drivability

5.0
The Highlander feels bigger than some competitors when behind the wheel, so tighter parking maneuvers may feel hairy. It has nice-and-easy steering for parking lots, though, and indeed this is a very easy SUV to drive in general.

Off-road

4.0
No low-range gearing, but a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, 8 inches of ground clearance, hill hold and hill descent control, and advantageous approach/departure angles give the Highlander admirable off-road capabilities for a family hauler.

Comfort

5.0
Lexus-lite. The Highlander's seats, ride comfort and utterly silent atmosphere are nearly as good as you'll find in SUVs from corporate cousin Lexus.

Seat comfort

5.0
Heated leather front seats are as comfy as furniture and offer tons of adjustment, including extendable thigh support. Second-row seats are firmer, but they slide and recline in a wide range. The third row is merely acceptable; certain competitors are better.

Ride comfort

5.0
One of the Highlander's best qualities is its ride comfort. This crossover is highly isolated and confident without feeling like a floating barge. Few if any road irregularities intrude.

Noise & vibration

5.0
One of the quietest SUVs we've ever measured. Only an occasional wisp of wind noise is evident on a gusty highway pass.

Interior

4.0
With only a couple of exceptions (e.g., some long reaches for controls), the Highlander's interior is highly competitive in terms of access, space and ergonomics.

Ease of use

3.5
Some controls, specifically those for the audio system, are located too far away. Otherwise, Toyota's typical array of controls is easy to use.

Getting in/getting out

4.0
It can be difficult to reach the third row, as the second row (be it captain's chairs or the bench) doesn't provide a wide path to the way back. The doors are large, though, and the seats are of a reasonable height.

Driving position

Abundant seat adjustments, including power-adjustable thigh support (a rare feature) on most trim levels. Sufficient seat and telescoping-wheel travel for taller drivers.

Roominess

3.5
As is true of most competitors, the first and second rows provide copious room for adult occupants. The third row is squishier than that of the Honda Pilot despite having three seat belts — only small kids are likely to fit three abreast back there.

Quality

5.0
Quality of materials is high, and during the course of our one-year long-term test of a Highlander, everything in the cabin remained nicely screwed together. Impressive.

Utility

4.0
Overall cargo capacity is average for this segment, which means that there should be abundant room for most families. Small item storage is very good.

Small-item storage

5.0
There's a unique built-in shelf on the dashboard that serves as a resting place for phones or other personal items. A vast amount of space is found under the sliding armrest cover — it's big enough to store a laptop or a sizable purse.

Cargo space

4.0
The Highlander offers an average amount of cargo capacity for the segment, regardless of how many rows are in place — nothing significantly outdoes it. Others are better behind the third row, however, notably the Ford Explorer.

Towing

5.0
A properly equipped Highlander V6 can tow up to 5,000 pounds, which is essentially the standard for the segment. To beat that, you'll need a more rugged alternative such as the Dodge Durango.

Technology

The 2017 Highlander's standard suite of safety technology is a nice plus, especially if you don't have the money for a range-topping model. The infotainment interface is is pleasantly easy to use.

Audio & navigation

Toyota's touchscreen interfaces aren't the flashiest or most feature-packed, but they are easy to use. The 8-inch version (standard on most models) is notably quick to respond to inputs and features large, easily pressed icons.

Driver aids

Every 2017 Highlander comes standard with forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, along with adaptive cruise control and lane departure intervention. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are included on the XLE on up.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall4.0 / 5
Driving5.0
Comfort5.0
Interior4.0
Utility4.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Toyota Highlander.

5(56%)
4(19%)
3(12%)
2(7%)
1(6%)
4.1
132 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Growing Appreciation and Satisfaction
Jim,05/20/2017
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
Bought this car as a downsize. Traded in my 17 mpg Sequioia. This car is MUCH smaller, much easier to drive, and much more "car like". This is my second review. The car is roughly 5 months old & has 3600 miles. No mechanical problems thus far. The ride is comfortable. The front & middle seats are very spacious and comfortable. The dashboard display is clear & intuitive. Ride comfort is very good, but to be fair, roads where I live are very smooth. Those who have criticized this car's acceleration are misguided. We drive with the car in "eco" mode. Acceleration is MORE THAN ADEQUATE!!!! Step on the gas, and the car moves. Overall mileage has been spot on EPA estimates: roughly 22 mpg, with a bias of 65% to 75% city driving. As for highway mileage, we took our first "semi-long" highway drive the other day, 300 miles round trip, 95% highway driving, set the cruise control at 68 mpg, and realized 28.4 mph upon fill up. So, a 290 hp 3 row SUV, with full time all wheel drive, with air conditioning running the whole time, returned 28.4 mpg over a 300 mile trip. Need I say anymore about fuel efficiency? Pretty impressive, in my opinion. If this car holds up like previous Toyotas, it's a no brainer, and should be on anyone's short list of 3 row. mid-sized SUVs. 11 months and 9,000 into ownership, we have only grown to appreciate this car more.
Spacious cabin and features for the little ones!
Rustin Shakelford,12/19/2016
LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
This is the only vehicle I've ever owned that I've enjoyed more than my '69 El Camino. The roominess is perfect to those long drives to Florida from Virginia and the suspension seems incredibly smooth. Also, it has 5 USB chargers which judging by the lack of bickering between my grand kids, is a great thing for keeping them pre occupied on their I-Andriods and bluetooth players. The engine is also smooth as silk and has the peppiness I need when pulling out into Florida traffic (people drive like animals)!
Very Disappointing At This Point!
Greg,01/10/2017
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
Our new Toyota Highlander with the XLE package has been in the shop even before we received our license plates! We did have 5 1/2 weeks of "new car happiness". Then, while out of town, the tailgate would no longer close (automatically or manually). Then the automatic open/close completely ceased working as well. It is designed so you can manually move the tailgate up and down, but with the latch in locked position and refusing to open, we could no longer secure the door closed. I removed the access panel for the latch and tried to open it, unsuccessfully After calling and speaking with service departments at two dealerships and to a Toyota phone rep, we were still unable to resolve closing the tailgate. In fairness, the service departments did several steps of troubleshooting with me over the phone. But to no avail, - during our 140 mile trip back home, I secured the tailgate with a rope connected to the locked latch. I visited the dealership after returning home. They said the latch has malfunctioned. They also could not open it. The electronics for the auto opening & closing tailgate and the struts (lifters) may also need replacing. They ordered a new latch and said they would replace one thing at a time and troubleshoot until resolved. No time estimate was given since they couldn't tell how many components would need replacing. I asked about a loaner vehicle, while the work was to be done. The dealership said that they don't have loaners, but they do have rentals. They said they were unwilling to "loan" me a rental, because they'd have to bill Toyota for the rental fee. How's that for taking care of your customers!!
The wind noise!
Wayne,02/17/2017
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
Love my new Highlander except for one thing. When I go past 45 or there is a strong crosswind, there is a whistling noise on the front passenger window, nothing on the driver sider. Dealer said it's a "normal characteristic" of the car because it occurred in a 2015 Highlander also and there is nothing they can do till Toyota issues a "TSB, " Technical Service Bulletin, on how to fix it. Wind noise would be ok but whistling noise is fairly annoying, especially at highway speed. If a quiet cabin is not an important criteria then this is a great car. Otherwise, I would stay away till it's fixed.
See all 132 reviews of the 2017 Toyota Highlander
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2017 Toyota Highlander features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Highlander models:

Forward Collision Warning/Auto-Brake
Can detect and automatically brake for other cars and pedestrians.This standard feature is optional on its competitors.
Lane Departure Alert and Steering Assist
Helps keep you in your lane. Another typically optional feature that is standard.
Driver Knee & Passenger Cushion Airbags
Not every competitor has these extra airbags for front occupants. They are standard.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Toyota Highlander

Used 2017 Toyota Highlander Overview

The Used 2017 Toyota Highlander is offered in the following submodels: Highlander SUV. Available styles include XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A), LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Toyota Highlander?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Toyota Highlander trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE is priced between $23,277 and$35,000 with odometer readings between 9488 and85959 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Highlander LE is priced between $23,000 and$29,000 with odometer readings between 22010 and67535 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Highlander Limited is priced between $27,990 and$35,998 with odometer readings between 10889 and87007 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Highlander SE is priced between $26,990 and$34,990 with odometer readings between 16573 and62620 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Highlander LE Plus is priced between $26,500 and$33,750 with odometer readings between 18463 and56677 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum is priced between $29,494 and$38,965 with odometer readings between 14171 and51050 miles.

