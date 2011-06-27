Vehicle overview

When it debuted 10 years ago, the Toyota Highlander blazed the trail for midsize crossover SUVs. At the time, we wondered whether people would like this "Camry wagon" (the Highlander typically has had a lot of Camry in its DNA) or continue to stick with truck-based SUVs. Well, the last decade has pretty much proven that refined carlike crossovers have prevailed.

Thanks to a quiet, fairly roomy cabin, a V6 engine that is both smooth and comfortable and a reputation for reliability, the Highlander has remained one of the most popular midsize crossovers. A refresh for the 2011 Highlander brings updated styling and additional standard features. A new third-row seat has a 50/50-split folding design that makes it easier to configure the vehicle for passenger use or cargo hauling.

Otherwise, the 2011 Toyota Highlander stays the course. This means a smooth, quiet ride and comfortable seating for up to seven passengers (though the third row is a bit tight compared with some of the Highlander's competition). The Highlander also boasts a 40/20/40-split second-row seat with a removable center seat that allows walk-through access to the third row, not to mention the comfort of captain's chairs with fold-down armrests in the second row.

While the midsize 2011 Toyota Highlander has a lot going for it, this crossover faces some stiff competition. The larger crossovers from General Motors -- the 2011 Buick Enclave, 2011 Chevrolet Traverse and 2011 GMC Acadia -- offer more cavernous interiors with seating for up to eight passengers. The 2011 Ford Flex and 2011 Mazda CX-9 also have their own distinct advantages, as do the totally redesigned Dodge Durango and Ford Explorer. We suggest checking out these models, but in general we still believe the Highlander hits the sweet spot between passenger-car comfort and SUV-style utility.