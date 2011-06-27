  1. Home
2011 Toyota Highlander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful yet fuel-efficient V6
  • user-friendly cabin with innovative second-row seat design
  • easy to maneuver.
  • Less overall passenger and cargo space than some competitors
  • carlike refinement though not SUV utility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Toyota Highlander's V6 engine, versatile interior and carlike maneuverability make it a good choice as a do-all family vehicle, though several competitors offer more interior space and utility.

Vehicle overview

When it debuted 10 years ago, the Toyota Highlander blazed the trail for midsize crossover SUVs. At the time, we wondered whether people would like this "Camry wagon" (the Highlander typically has had a lot of Camry in its DNA) or continue to stick with truck-based SUVs. Well, the last decade has pretty much proven that refined carlike crossovers have prevailed.

Thanks to a quiet, fairly roomy cabin, a V6 engine that is both smooth and comfortable and a reputation for reliability, the Highlander has remained one of the most popular midsize crossovers. A refresh for the 2011 Highlander brings updated styling and additional standard features. A new third-row seat has a 50/50-split folding design that makes it easier to configure the vehicle for passenger use or cargo hauling.

Otherwise, the 2011 Toyota Highlander stays the course. This means a smooth, quiet ride and comfortable seating for up to seven passengers (though the third row is a bit tight compared with some of the Highlander's competition). The Highlander also boasts a 40/20/40-split second-row seat with a removable center seat that allows walk-through access to the third row, not to mention the comfort of captain's chairs with fold-down armrests in the second row.

While the midsize 2011 Toyota Highlander has a lot going for it, this crossover faces some stiff competition. The larger crossovers from General Motors -- the 2011 Buick Enclave, 2011 Chevrolet Traverse and 2011 GMC Acadia -- offer more cavernous interiors with seating for up to eight passengers. The 2011 Ford Flex and 2011 Mazda CX-9 also have their own distinct advantages, as do the totally redesigned Dodge Durango and Ford Explorer. We suggest checking out these models, but in general we still believe the Highlander hits the sweet spot between passenger-car comfort and SUV-style utility.

2011 Toyota Highlander models

The 2011 Toyota Highlander is a midsize seven-passenger crossover offered in base, SE and Limited trim levels.

The entry-level Highlander comes equipped with 17-inch cast-aluminum wheels, rear privacy glass, cloth upholstery, a 40/20/40-split-folding second-row seat that both reclines and slides fore and aft, a 50/50-split-folding third-row seat, air-conditioning (with rear controls), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a six-speaker CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack.

Step up to the SE and you get a sunroof, power tailgate (with a separate glass hatch), roof rails, foglamps, windshield wiper de-icer, leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cargo area-mounted releases for folding down the second-row seats, a back-up camera, and an upgraded audio system (optional on base) with satellite radio, a USB port and Bluetooth connectivity/streaming audio.

The Limited adds 19-inch cast-aluminum wheels, additional chrome exterior trim and power-folding/heated outside mirrors with puddle lamps. The cabin also gets upgraded leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition/entry, a 10-way power driver seat, a four-way power passenger seat and wood-grain accents.

The Highlander's options list varies by trim level and region, but those available include a towing prep package, an upgraded JBL sound system (with six-disc CD changer and subwoofer), a navigation system (includes the JBL sound system but with a four-disc CD changer) and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Toyota Highlander receives a refresh that includes restyled front and rear ends and a few more standard features. Among the latter are a 50/50-split-folding third-row seat and rear climate controls for base and SE trims. Lastly, the Sport trim level has been dropped.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Toyota Highlander is available with a choice of two engines. The Base model can be had with a 2.7-liter inline-4 engine that puts out 187 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. EPA fuel economy estimates are 20 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined.

Optional for the base and SE and standard for the Highlander Limited is a 3.5-liter V6 that's rated at 270 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic and front-wheel drive are standard; all-wheel drive is optional. A Highlander Limited AWD tested by Edmunds sprinted from zero to 60 mph in just 7.5 seconds, performance that makes it one of the quickest crossovers on the road.

Properly equipped, a Highlander V6 can tow up to 5,000 pounds, another healthy number for this category. With front-wheel drive, the Highlander V6 returns EPA estimates of 18 city/24 highway/20 combined; adding all-wheel drive drops these numbers to 17/22/19.

Safety

The Highlander comes with a long list of standard safety features including antilock disc brakes, stability control and hill-start assist. All-wheel-drive models also come with hill-descent control, which electronically intervenes with the antilock brakes to control speed on steep, slick surfaces like snow-covered driveways.

The Highlander's cabin is fitted with a total of seven airbags, including side-impact airbags for front seat passengers, side curtain airbags that cover all three rows of seats and a driver-side knee airbag. Whiplash-reducing active front head restraints are also standard.

In government crash tests, the Highlander earned five stars (the highest possible) for the driver and four stars for the front passenger in frontal impacts, and five stars for side impacts. In tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Highlander received "Good" ratings (the highest possible) in both frontal-offset and side impact tests.

Driving

If you're used to the lumbering trucklike feel of a traditional SUV, the 2011 Toyota Highlander will be a pleasure to drive. The fully independent suspension delivers decent handling, at least by family-hauler standards, and the ride quality is surprisingly smooth. The steering feels light enough for easy parking-lot maneuverability, though it is rather numb and uninspiring compared to its crossover rivals.

The 3.5-liter V6 adds to the appeal by providing strong acceleration that makes this 4,000-pound crossover seem smaller than it is. The fact that this powertrain is also among the most fuel-efficient in the category is an added bonus.

Interior

The 2011 Toyota Highlander features an attractive cabin, especially the top-of-the-line Limited model. Visibility is excellent, while the straightforward layout of gauges and controls makes for refreshingly intuitive operation.

The front- and second-row seats are plenty comfortable, but the third-row seat's lack of legroom makes it best suited to pre-teen passengers. The Highlander's second-row bench slides fore and aft and reclines for greater comfort. This seat's unique 40/20/40-split design, which has a removable center section that stows neatly in a special compartment beneath the center console, also makes it easy to access the way-back bench even with a pair of child car seats strapped into the second row.

When you've got cargo to haul, the Highlander offers a healthy 95.4 cubic feet of space with the second- and third-row seatbacks folded down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Toyota Highlander.

Most helpful consumer reviews

3rd Toyota purchase
rma581,04/01/2011
I purchased this SUV 5 days ago. after driving 390 miles I calculated 27.8 MPG after my 1st tank fill, 70% hy 30% city driving. The 4cyl is a little noisy in the lower gears as oppose to the v6 however it performs well. I purchased the base model with the tech package option. (a must to have if you own a IPOD) I have 3 kids & decided to choose this model when Toyota changed the 3rd row on the 2011 Highlander from a single row to a split. This allows my son to sit in the back with the other seat down for more storage.
The nicest Toyota yet.
bajarainny,03/05/2011
Having traded in our '04 Camry, this Highlander is our 5th Toyota. The styling for 2011 is much improved over the '08-'10 version and can actually be called a "looker". After 2 weeks of owning it, I've had two strangers stop me and ask about it. Having a great time with the navigation system and bluetooth phone set up and the entertainment system seems to work well (kids and grandchild). At first, I was a little daunted by all the electronics and technology, but I'm one of those guys who does read the manuals (no fewer than 6 came with the car) and learning how to use everything is fun. The best part is, it's a Toyota and everything works as it was designed to.
Perfect!
methodistbill,05/23/2011
I finally decided to give up on Honda. The road noise in my last Honda was just too pronounced! But my Highlander is one quiet ride! The V6 provides outstanding acceleration too. Though, it doesn't handle like a sports car and have great off-road manners, it does exactly what I want -- provide a stable, quiet ride. It also provides great flexibility with seating and the seats are quickly and easily folded in order to haul more cargo.
Best Purchase Yet!
mcduv87,07/07/2011
We previously had an '07 Tahoe and realized that our family didn't need all of the extra girth, nor did we want to keep paying $85 for a tank of gas. The Highlander so far has been a great vehicle! We're averaging close to 22 MPG which includes a good deal of stop-and-go in-town driving. The third row seat shouldn't be counted on unless you're in a pinch. The DVD entertainment system has kept the kids happy in the back seat on longer rides. We opted for the Limited edition to get all of the tech-options, but still managed to get a good deal -- close to 10% below MSRP.
See all 57 reviews of the 2011 Toyota Highlander
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 Toyota Highlander

Used 2011 Toyota Highlander Overview

The Used 2011 Toyota Highlander is offered in the following submodels: Highlander SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and SE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Toyota Highlander?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Toyota Highlander trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Toyota Highlander Base is priced between $9,625 and$16,680 with odometer readings between 85108 and177043 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Toyota Highlander SE is priced between $11,200 and$11,500 with odometer readings between 170369 and213660 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Toyota Highlanders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Toyota Highlander for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2011 Highlanders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,625 and mileage as low as 85108 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Toyota Highlander.

Can't find a used 2011 Toyota Highlanders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Highlander for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,309.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,876.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Highlander for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,748.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,532.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Toyota Highlander?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Highlander lease specials

