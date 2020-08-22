Used 2006 Toyota Highlander for Sale Near Me
- 150,837 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
Contact Dallas Autos Direct today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2006 Toyota Highlander . Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Toyota Highlander is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. You can tell this 2006 Toyota Highlander has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 150,837mi and appears with a showroom shine. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGD21A760153209
Stock: 60153277
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 192,112 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,997$899 Below Market
KC Used Car Emporium - Merriam / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEEP21A560172310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,864 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,395$1,719 Below Market
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
2006 Green Toyota Highlander Clean CARFAX. NON SMOKER, ACCIDENT-FREE CARFAX, FINANCING AVAILABLE, BAD CREDIT OK, SUNROOF, AWD, 3.3L V6 SMPI DOHC, AWD. 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Highlander Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEEP21AX60160928
Stock: 13114
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,400 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
Wheels Auto Sales - Bloomington / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Highlander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEEP21A560141624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,748 miles
$8,998$2,537 Below Market
Byers Outlet - Columbus / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Highlander Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEEP21A960165246
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 242,475 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,865$368 Below Market
Parkway Auto Sales of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Limited Package. Clean CARFAX. Parkway Auto of Johnson City 423-282-2270. Check us out at www.parkwayautojc.com. Price does not include tax, tags, and title. 2006 Toyota Highlander FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHCRecent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 22/27 City/Highway MPGWe are the NO DOC FEE DEALER!! Parkway Auto Family of Dealerships, Family owned and operated since 1996 with 3 locations to serve you like family in Bristol and Johnson City area. We do business the right way and treat you like family!!! WE BUY CARS, we are glad to provide you with a cash offer on your vehicle regardless if you buy one from us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGD21A960152224
Stock: J-152224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,271 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
4X4, NAVIGATION, MOONROOF, DVD ENTERTAINMENT, CHILD LOCKS, NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, 39 SERVICE RECORDS FOUND ON CARFAX, 3RD ROW SEAT, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, Driven Only 12272 miles per year!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEEP21A460156423
Stock: 60156423
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 78,467 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$8,988
Bill Kidd's Timonium Toyota - Cockeysville / Maryland
Recent Arrival! **V6, Highlander V6, 4D Sport Utility, 3.3L V6 SMPI DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Green. CARFAX One-Owner. 2006 Toyota Highlander V6 Green FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.3L V6 SMPI DOHC Odometer is 44012 miles below market average! Bill Kidd's in Automotive in Cockeysville, MD treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern.Perhaps a pre-owned, certified pre-owned vehicle or one of the many other used cars in our Cockeysville lot is the best fit for you. Each is thoroughly inspected by a trained technician and must meet the high expectations of all Bill Kidd's vehicles. Even if we don't carry the precise make and model you really want, we can help you find it. CALL US AT 1-855-422-8115 OR VISIT US 24/7 ON THE WEB AT www.billkidds.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGP21A460119798
Stock: 22603A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 178,865 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
Hendrick Honda - Charlotte / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, 4 Wheel Drive, Cloth Seats. CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Local Trade, Fully Detailed and Inspected, "The Highlander has a carlike unibody design which leads to better handling, less cabin noise, improved crashworthiness and easier entry and exit for passengers." -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.BUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner 4 Wheel Drive, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. Toyota Sport with BLACK exterior and FA13 interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 215 HP at 5800 RPM*. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $29,200*.MORE ABOUT OUR TEAM5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERHendrick Honda in Charlotte, North Carolina has been recognized numerous times over many years for our dedication to quality service and community involvement. We have been certified Pre-Owned Champions in the Mid-Atlantic Zone for 21 consecutive years. Hendrick Honda has a newly renovated showroom with all the modern amenities. As part of Hendrick Automotive Group, we strive for excellence with every customer we encounter. We truly care to provide a world class buying experience.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Highlander Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHP21A160187187
Stock: 30030A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 146,817 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,495
C&K Auto Imports - Hasbrouck Heights / New Jersey
MSRP $27,840.00 INSTALLED OPTIONS [FE] 50 State Emissions $0 [HE] Preferred PKG 8-way pwr driver seat 4-way manual front passenger seat adjustment garage door opener engine immobilizer illuminated vanity mirrors $665 [AG] Appearance PKG (5) 16 aluminum wheels body color mudguards $600 [RL] Daytime Running Lamps $40 [EHN] Cold Weather PKG retractable heated pwr mirrors windshield de-icer $60 Side Curtain Airbags $680 [LF] Fog Lamps $110 [SR] PWR Tilt & Slide Sunroof $900 [TO] Towing Prep PKG upgraded radiator transmission oil cooler 130-amp alternator trailer pre-wiring 160-watt fan coupling $160 Original Shipping Charge $645 RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW) $31,700.00 - Air Conditioning, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Roof Rack, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact sagi harari at 201-329-6330 or sagi@ckautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Highlander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEEP21A860148728
Stock: 36332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 222,366 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. Power Tilt & Slide Sunroof. Come and see only the finest Toyotas at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Highlander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHD21A760040199
Stock: TR040199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 126,023 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,998
Sheehy Nissan of Waldorf - Waldorf / Maryland
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER, POWER MOONROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, TRACTION CONTROL, NON SMOKER!, FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS VEHICLE PLEASE CALL SHEEHY NISSAN OF WALDORF AT (301) 843-5300, ***THIS VEHICLE IS LOCATED AT SHEEHY NISSAN OF WALDORF 2950 CRAIN HWY, WALDORF, MD 20601***.FINAL PRICE!!! HURRY!!!Sheehy Value Car located at Sheehy Nissan of Waldorf only! All our Sheehy Value Cars come with a 30 Day/1,000-mile warranty, upfront clear and Sheehy- It's Easy Pricing, Carfax history report, backed by our 3 day money-back guarantee and pass Maryland inspection. See Sheehy Nissan of Waldorf for details. This vehicle is non-transferable to other Sheehy Locations. Call (301) 843-5300 to find out more about this car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Highlander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEEP21A460160195
Stock: K146702A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 176,477 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
AutoNation Honda West Knoxville - Knoxville / Tennessee
3rd Row Seat Rear Spoiler Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. At AutoNation Honda West Knoxville our Internet Sales Consultants specialize in saving our customers both time and money by simplifying the process of locating and purchasing a Car, Truck, SUV, or Van. Our Market Based Pricing ensures that our customers always receive an excellent value without spending excessive amounts of time haggling over the price. We specialize in providing financing options to fit most budgets and personal situations (including credit challenges). Contact one of our Internet Sales Consultants TODAY at 865-730-0012 to schedule your personal appointment to come in and select your next vehicle, or visit our website at: www.autonationhondawestknoxville.com . You will be glad that you did! Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Get a complete and detailed history at no charge on this wonderfully maintained pre-owned vehicle. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. They say beauty is on the inside and once you experience the unbelievable options in this Toyota Highlander, you'll agree that this is one beautiful vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota Highlander Limited w/3rd Row. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Highlander Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDP21A860106278
Stock: 60106278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 72,639 miles
$9,100
City World Toyota - Bronx / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Highlander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEEP21A660160716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 176,700 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
Ron Tate Auto Sales - Bartlesville / Oklahoma
2006 Toyota Highlander Limited V6 w/ 176700 miles. Equipped with leather power windows power door locks power mirrors power seats sunroof cruise alloy wheels tint JBL stereo with CD player and steering wheel controls automatic headlights wood grain trim and and folding 3rd row seat. Carfax available showing clean history as a two owner vehicle. Reduced sale price $6595. Call or text 918-333-0444.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDP21A660094938
Stock: 62-20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,565 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$10,988
Bill Kidd's Timonium Toyota - Cockeysville / Maryland
Recent Arrival! **AWD, Highlander V6, 4D Sport Utility, 3.3L V6 SMPI DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2006 Toyota Highlander V6 Blue AWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.3L V6 SMPI DOHC Odometer is 20407 miles below market average! Bill Kidd's in Automotive in Cockeysville, MD treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern.Perhaps a pre-owned, certified pre-owned vehicle or one of the many other used cars in our Cockeysville lot is the best fit for you. Each is thoroughly inspected by a trained technician and must meet the high expectations of all Bill Kidd's vehicles. Even if we don't carry the precise make and model you really want, we can help you find it. CALL US AT 1-855-422-8115 OR VISIT US 24/7 ON THE WEB AT www.billkidds.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Highlander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEEP21A160179013
Stock: 22466A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 185,862 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,750
Performance Kings Honda - Cincinnati / Ohio
Features include: AWD, Leather, Recent Trade, Moonroof, 3rd Row Seat, Remote Entry.This 2006 Toyota Highlander Limited w/3rd Row features a Salsa Red Pearl exterior and a Ash Leather interior.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:*This Toyota Highlander Limited w/3rd Row includes Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Anti Theft System, Single-Disc CD Player, Cassette Player.*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Anti-Lock Brakes, Occupant sensing airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror. EPA rated fuel economy of 24.0 highway, 18.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)Some used vehicles come with a standard warranty, and some may still qualify under the Manufactures Warranty. Please see dealer for further warranty on specific models and years. We offer nearly 250 vehicles at our Kings AutoMall location plus a wide array of financing options. Plus convenient Sunday service hours from 12-5 for many maintenance items! To get our below market retail value price on this Toyota Highlander contact Kings Honda before this Toyota is gone! We will also give you top dollar for your trade!Kings Honda has been family owned business in Cincinnati serving Honda shoppers for over 40 years. We also serve Montgomery, Milford, Loveland, Maineville, Lebanon, Anderson, West Chester, Hyde Park, Madeira, Indian Hill, Kenwood, Blue Ash, and Mason. Please stop by Kings Honda in the Automall at 4521 Kings Water Drive or call (513) 793-7777 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEEP21A660148923
Stock: 60148923A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 61,912 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,999
Emmons Motor Company - Webster / Texas
This 2006 Toyota Highlander 4dr features a Unspecified 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Sonora Gold Pearl with a Ivory with Cloth Seat Trim or Leather Seat Trim Packa Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, Premium Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 215 hp horsepower, 3.3 L liter V6 DOHC engine with variable valve timing, Center Console - Full with covered storage, Front seat type - Bucket, Front-wheel drive, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 25 and EPA city (mpg): 19, Interior air filtration, Overhead console - Mini with storage, premium audio, Rear wiper, Reclining rear seats, Split-bench rear seats Rear Wipers - Contact Sales Department at 713-943-1958 or temmons@emmonsmotorcompany.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDP21A760094835
Stock: 34930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
