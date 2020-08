Used 2006 Toyota Highlander for Sale Near Me

Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas

Contact Dallas Autos Direct today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2006 Toyota Highlander . Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Toyota Highlander is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. You can tell this 2006 Toyota Highlander has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 150,837mi and appears with a showroom shine. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Finance available with applicable fees.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEGD21A760153209

Stock: 60153277

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020