Used 2006 Toyota Highlander for Sale Near Me

  • 2006 Toyota Highlander in Black
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander

    150,837 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander Limited

    192,112 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,997

    $899 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander Sport
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander Sport

    150,864 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,395

    $1,719 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander

    171,400 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander Sport in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander Sport

    91,748 miles

    $8,998

    $2,537 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander

    242,475 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,865

    $368 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander Limited

    147,271 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander in Dark Green
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander

    78,467 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $8,988

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander Sport in Black
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander Sport

    178,865 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander

    146,817 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander

    222,366 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander

    126,023 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,998

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander Limited in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander Limited

    176,477 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander

    72,639 miles

    $9,100

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander

    176,700 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander

    96,565 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $10,988

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander Limited in Red
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander Limited

    185,862 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,750

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander

    61,912 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Highlander

See all 96 reviews
Best SUV value
Barbara F,08/01/2006
I bought this SUV late June after considering multiple sedans and other model SUVs. I test drove the Highlander and instantly fell in love with the drive and comfort. So far, gas mileage is OK (haven't really officially clocked city and highway) and the air conditioning system is great! (Cools the car within seconds.) Overall, this car is a great value for the money. The 4 cylinder engine has enough pep for both highway and city driving so I didn't see a need to purchase the V6 model.
