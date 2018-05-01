2019 Ford Flex
What’s new
- There are no new changes for 2019
- Part of the first Flex generation introduced for 2009
Pros & Cons
- Interior is spacious and versatile for cargo or passengers
- Outward visibility is excellent for such a large vehicle
- Turbocharged V6 engine has an abundance of power
- Standard second-row bench does not slide
- Advanced safety features have limited availability
- Difficult to use some controls
Which Flex does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.0 / 10
Contrary to rumors or predictions, the 2019 Ford Flex is still around. This large wagon is undeniably aging, having been carrying on without a full redesign since its debut for the 2009 model year. Yet, we're just fine with that. We like the distinctive exterior styling and its interior that is spacious, flexible, and easy to configure for passengers and cargo.
Power continues to come from one of two engines. The standard 3.5-liter V6 produces 287 horsepower and 254 pound-feet of torque and is competitive within the traditional three-row SUV segment. And if you want more power, the Flex's optional turbocharged engine produces a stout 365 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque.
The Flex's interior seats seven, or you can load lots of cargo by folding down seatbacks as you need them. With its turbocharged engine, the Flex also has a stout tow rating of 4,500 pounds. And thanks to its reasonable ride height and large windows all around, all passengers get great views of the outside.
If you want the latest in vehicle design, though, the Flex probably isn't for you. Fuel economy is down compared to competitors — or rather, its competitors have improved over the years. The latest in advanced driver safety aids are available, but only on the most expensive trim level. And the Flex's interior design, while functional, lacks the cutting-edge styling and materials that modern cars have.
Still, for some buyers, namely those who prioritize function over form, the Flex still presents a worthy investment.
Ford Flex models
The 2019 Ford Flex is a large SUV-like wagon that can seat either six or seven passengers and is available in SE, SEL and Limited trim levels. The standard engine is a 3.5-liter V6 (287 horsepower, 254 pound-feet of torque) that is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. All-wheel drive is available for the SEL and Limited trims. The Limited trim is also eligible for a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (365 hp and 350 lb-ft) with standard all-wheel drive.
Standard feature highlights for the SE trim include 17-inch wheels, rear parking sensors, heated side mirrors, rear privacy glass, a keyless-entry keypad, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a six-way power driver's seat (with manual recline), 60/40-split folding second-row seats with an auto-folding passenger side, 50/50-split folding third-row seats, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 4.2-inch central display screen, voice controls, and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player and a USB port.
The SEL adds 18-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, foglights, keyless entry and ignition, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control with manual rear controls, wood-appearance interior trim, heated front seats, power-adjustable front seats, and the Sync 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, a USB port and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The SEL trim is eligible for the 202A option package, which adds a power liftgate, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, power-adjustable pedals, driver-seat memory settings, leather upholstery (vinyl for the third row), a 110-volt household power outlet and an upgraded seven-speaker audio system.
The range-topping Limited trim includes all of the above plus 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED taillights, power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, additional metallic exterior trim, upgraded wood interior trim, ambient interior lighting, a navigation system (optional on the SEL), and a 12-speaker Sony premium audio system with HD radio. The Limited trim is eligible for the 301A package that adds an automatic parallel parking system, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, a heated and power-adjustable steering wheel, ventilated front seats and power-folding third-row seats.
Additional options are dependent on trim and include 20-inch wheels, roof rails, a tow package, a panoramic sunroof, black exterior and interior trim, upgraded leather upholstery and inflatable second-row outboard seat belts.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Ford Flex Limited Wagon (turbo 3.5L V6 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Ford Flex has received some minor revisions, including the addition of the latest Sync 3 infotainment interface. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Flex, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.0 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|9.0
Driving7.0
Acceleration8.0
Braking7.0
Steering6.0
Handling7.0
Drivability6.0
Comfort6.5
Seat comfort6.5
Ride comfort6.5
Noise & vibration6.0
Interior7.5
Ease of use5.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Roominess6.5
Visibility8.5
Quality5.5
Utility9.0
Technology
Most helpful consumer reviews
Rented an almost-new Flex for three weeks while my car was in the shop. It won't win a beauty contest, and it's not exactly macho, but that's pretty much where my complaints end. It handles better than a big SUV, has plenty of power in town and on the road, and is really easy to enter and exit. The third row is easily accessed and there were no complaints by the two adult passengers back there during a 30-minute trip. Seats are a little flat, but comfortable. They heat up quickly. I live in a town of Mercedes, BMWs, Lexuses and Porsches, so it was fun asking the valets to retrieve the black Flex. This is a moderately-priced all-around workhorse of a car that will handle the snow and rain as well as most of the more expensive, less comfortable, clunkier trucks and crossovers. And as far as looks go, you don't notice them when you're inside.
This is our second Ford Flex the first was a 2012 Limited EcoBoost. The size is perfect and the power and handling are both impressive. The flex drives and handles like a much smaller vehicle. That is the good however rhe difference in interior quality from 2012 to 2019 is noticeable. The 2019 was delivered with the headliner hanging out on the edges, the interior plastic pieces don't quite fit together and the trim around the doors was wrinkled. Even the steering wheel feels cheap on the 2019 compared to the 2012. Ford may legally be able to call it leather but clearly they are pushing the definition. Its a great driving vehicle but looking at how the quality dropped from 2012-2019 on the parts you can touch or see makes me wonder about the parts I cant see.
I just leased a brand new Flex. I am a new mom with a 7 month old and my husband and I are extremely happy with the comfort of this car. It fits in our garage and fits the car seat with room to spare in the driver seat. We had a amazing experience with our dealership and the sales team. We went to Airport Marina Ford in Los Angeles, CA. I would definitely suggest this car for a new family.
I really love the Flex. This is my second Ford Flex in a row. I just turned in my 2017 and upgraded to a 2019. This car has been reliable and convenient and that is a necessity with my 4 kids and 3 dogs. I can easily get people and equipment in and out quickly. We love road trips and the seat configuration works well for our family. The Flex's low profile height makes loading supplies and kids less strenuous. It also makes parking in parking garages and drive thru's easier than a taller SUV. Along with the ease of getting everyone from point A to point B, the Flex is also quite sharp looking. The lines are attractive and I think it's a great looking vehicle. I appreciate all that the Flex offers and I think it's an incredible value.
Features & Specs
|SEL 4dr Wagon
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$33,290
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|287 hp @ 6500 rpm
|SEL 4dr Wagon AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$35,240
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|287 hp @ 6500 rpm
|SE 4dr Wagon
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$30,575
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|287 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Limited 4dr Wagon AWD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$43,590
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Flex safety features:
- BLIS with Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns you if a car is lurking in your blind spot or approaching from the sides when backing up.
- Forward Collision Warning with Brake Support
- Warns you if a potential front collision is detected and applies the brakes if you don't act in time.
- MyKey
- Keeps teen drivers safer by restricting the top speed, limiting audio volume, and disabling the stereo until the seat belt is buckled.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Ford Flex vs. the competition
Ford Flex vs. Ford Explorer
With nearly identical powertrains and cargo volume, the big difference between the Flex and the Explorer will be where you can go and how comfortable your passengers will be. The Flex features more street-oriented handling and stability thanks to its lower ride height and longer wheelbase. Third-row passengers will enjoy the Flex's roomier third-row seats. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford Explorer.
Ford Flex vs. Honda Pilot
The Pilot has a crossover SUV design, unlike the Flex and its more wagonlike look. It also gets better gas mileage and can carry one more passenger. In general, the Pilot is newer and more up-to-date. Otherwise, both people haulers have similar layouts. The Flex's main advantage is its optional turbocharged V6. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Pilot.
Ford Flex vs. Chevrolet Traverse
For those who will be consistently transporting more than five people, the Traverse may make more sense. It can seat up to eight passengers. Also, the Traverse has more interior space for cargo and, like the Pilot, is a newer design. But the Traverse's V6 can't match up to the Flex's optional EcoBoost turbocharged V6.
FAQ
Is the Ford Flex a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ford Flex?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ford Flex:
- There are no new changes for 2019
- Part of the first Flex generation introduced for 2009
Is the Ford Flex reliable?
Is the 2019 Ford Flex a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ford Flex?
The least-expensive 2019 Ford Flex is the 2019 Ford Flex SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,575.
Other versions include:
- SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $33,290
- SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $35,240
- SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $30,575
- Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $43,590
- Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $38,790
- Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $40,740
What are the different models of Ford Flex?
More about the 2019 Ford Flex
If you need to transport up to seven passengers, a whole bunch of cargo or a mix of both, the 2019 Ford Flex is a smart choice for a three-row family hauler. A blend of large wagon and crossover, the Flex has a boxy shape that's both versatile and distinctive.
The standard feature highlights for the base SE trim include rear parking sensors, heated mirrors with integrated blind-spot sections, a keyless-entry keypad, air conditioner, cloth upholstery, 50/50-split folding third-row seats, a rearview camera, a 4.2-inch central display screen and Sync voice activation. We recommend stepping up to the SEL trim, which will get you 18-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, keyless entry and ignition, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control with manual rear controls, heated front seats, a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and the Sync 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
To that, we suggest adding the 202A option package, which includes a power liftgate, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery, a 110-volt household power outlet and an upgraded audio system. The range-topping Limited trim includes all of the above plus 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, power-folding mirrors, a navigation system and a premium audio system. The Limited trim is eligible for a more powerful turbocharged V6 as well as the 301A package that adds an automatic parallel parking system, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats and power-folding third-row seats.
Additional options are dependent on trim and include all-wheel drive, 20-inch wheels, roof rails, a tow package, a panoramic sunroof, black exterior and interior trim, upgraded leather upholstery and inflatable second-row outboard seat belts.
The Flex is showing its age after eight years without a major redesign. It's particularly dated on the inside, with an out-of-vogue design and an abundance of hard plastics. It's unclear at this point if we'll see a redesigned Flex within the next year or two or if this generation will be the end of the line. We're hoping for a return since this alternative to the traditional large SUV or minivan was a staff favorite. Use all of Edmunds' tools to help you find the perfect Flex for you.
2019 Ford Flex Overview
The 2019 Ford Flex is offered in the following submodels: Flex Wagon. Available styles include SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Ford Flex?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford Flex and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Flex 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Flex.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford Flex and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Flex featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Ford Flex?
2019 Ford Flex SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The 2019 Ford Flex SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,670. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford Flex SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is trending $1,526 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,526 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,144.
The average savings for the 2019 Ford Flex SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is 4.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Ford Flex SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Ford Flexes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Ford Flex for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2019 Flexes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $31,975 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Ford Flex. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $9,064 on a used or CPO 2019 Flex available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Ford Flexs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford Flex for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,798.
Find a new Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,507.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ford Flex?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
