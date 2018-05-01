More about the 2019 Ford Flex

If you need to transport up to seven passengers, a whole bunch of cargo or a mix of both, the 2019 Ford Flex is a smart choice for a three-row family hauler. A blend of large wagon and crossover, the Flex has a boxy shape that's both versatile and distinctive. The standard feature highlights for the base SE trim include rear parking sensors, heated mirrors with integrated blind-spot sections, a keyless-entry keypad, air conditioner, cloth upholstery, 50/50-split folding third-row seats, a rearview camera, a 4.2-inch central display screen and Sync voice activation. We recommend stepping up to the SEL trim, which will get you 18-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, keyless entry and ignition, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control with manual rear controls, heated front seats, a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and the Sync 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. To that, we suggest adding the 202A option package, which includes a power liftgate, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery, a 110-volt household power outlet and an upgraded audio system. The range-topping Limited trim includes all of the above plus 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, power-folding mirrors, a navigation system and a premium audio system. The Limited trim is eligible for a more powerful turbocharged V6 as well as the 301A package that adds an automatic parallel parking system, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats and power-folding third-row seats. Additional options are dependent on trim and include all-wheel drive, 20-inch wheels, roof rails, a tow package, a panoramic sunroof, black exterior and interior trim, upgraded leather upholstery and inflatable second-row outboard seat belts. The Flex is showing its age after eight years without a major redesign. It's particularly dated on the inside, with an out-of-vogue design and an abundance of hard plastics. It's unclear at this point if we'll see a redesigned Flex within the next year or two or if this generation will be the end of the line. We're hoping for a return since this alternative to the traditional large SUV or minivan was a staff favorite. Use all of Edmunds' tools to help you find the perfect Flex for you.

2019 Ford Flex Overview

The 2019 Ford Flex is offered in the following submodels: Flex Wagon. Available styles include SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Ford Flex ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford Flex and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Flex 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Flex.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford Flex and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Flex featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Ford Flex ?

2019 Ford Flex SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

The 2019 Ford Flex SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,670 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford Flex SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is trending $1,526 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,526 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,144 .

The average savings for the 2019 Ford Flex SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is 4.8 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 1 2019 Ford Flex SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

