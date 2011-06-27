Vehicle overview

What do you get when you cross a sport-utility vehicle with a sedan? Something that looks an awful lot like the 2010 Toyota Highlander. One of the first of a new breed of crossovers when it debuted almost a decade ago, the midsize Highlander quickly carved out a niche for itself by combining the shape and practicality of a traditional SUV with the more refined ride and handling qualities of a passenger car.

Representing the model's second generation, the 2010 Highlander remains a standout in an increasingly crowded segment. One of the Highlander's better attributes is what you'll find under its hood. Though a passable 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine was introduced in the base model last year, it's the 3.5-liter V6 that's the real attraction because of the nice balance it offers between zippy performance and relatively good fuel economy.

The conservatively styled Highlander also scores on the inside. There you'll find comfortable seating for up to seven passengers, though accommodations in the standard third row are on the tight side compared to other three-row crossovers. However, the unique 40/20/40-split second-row seat with a center section that can be removed to provide easy walk-through access to the third-row seats is an especially bright idea.

While the 2010 Toyota Highlander has a lot to recommend it, it faces some stiff competition. The midsize crossovers from General Motors -- including the Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia -- are appealing alternatives by virtue of their cavernous interiors with seating for up to eight passengers. The capable Ford Flex, the luxurious Hyundai Veracruz and sporty Mazda CX-9 also have their own distinct advantages. That said, we still think the Highlander hits an ideal sweet spot between SUV utility and passenger car comfort.