2022 Toyota Highlander
Release Date
- Fall 2021
What to expect
- No major expected changes for 2022
- Part of the fourth Highlander generation introduced for 2020
What is the Highlander?
The Highlander is the most spacious crossover in the Toyota lineup (the Sequoia and Land Cruiser are larger, truck-based SUVs). Redesigned just two years ago, the Toyota Highlander feels sleek and modern on the inside. It's similar to the luxe Avalon sedan in overall design and materials, and the optional 12.3-inch touchscreen is the same one you'll find on expensive Lexus products. We'd even argue that the Toyota has a superior interface. Upper trims are loaded with features such as a hands-free liftgate, a digital rearview mirror and an intercom that broadcasts the driver's voice through the rear speakers. Pair these with the Highlander's comprehensive set of advanced driving aids, and you have a recipe for one of the better three-row SUVs on the market.
The Highlander's only true fault is its lack of interior room. The third row is suitable if you plan on only loading kids back there, but most adults will have a hard time fitting comfortably. Cargo space behind the third row is also lacking, so you'll have to pack light on family road trips.
The Toyota Highlander is a solid choice in the three-row midsize class, but rivals are more spacious or offer better value for the money. The Volkswagen Atlas is the champion of passenger space, with enough headroom and legroom to sit 6-foot-tall adults in each row. The Kia Telluride also offers a vast interior, and its relatively low price and upscale cabin materials help make it our favorite midsize three-row SUV by a fair margin. If you're still intent on the Highlander, know that we don't expect any significant updates for the 2022 model, so be sure to check out our review of the 2021 Toyota Highlander for all the details.
Edmunds says
It's no wonder the Toyota Highlander is one of the most popular midsize three-row SUVs on the market. With its emphasis on advanced tech features and a spiffy interior design, the Highlander has all the goodies you could want. But its tight third row and limited cargo capacity mean it's not the most ideal choice for growing families.
