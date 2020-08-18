Used 2007 Toyota Highlander for Sale Near Me

Churchland Auto And Truck - Portsmouth / Virginia

This Highlander we have here at CHURCHLAND AUTO AND TRUCK is in great shape and runs terrific. It is clean, has the Limited Package, with leather and a sunroof, New Tires, 3rd Row Seating and alloy wheels. This package includes all of the standard power equipment. The truck comes with a 3000 mile warranty, but ask about the 5 year policy that is available. Call the office for details. Driver Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Air Conditioning, Passenger Air Bag, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Tinted Glass, Tilt Wheel, Limited Package, Leather, New Tires, Sunroof, 3rd Row Seating, Alloy wheels. WARRANTIES are available for all makes and models under 200K miles, for up to 5 YEARS or unlimited MILES. There are many warranty companies we work with. Choose the best one for your vehicle. We believe the used car buyer is just as important as the new car buyer, and we are determined to give each customer the finest quality vehicle at the best possible price. CHURCHLAND AUTO has a large family of customers who return because they know that integrity, and assurance of quality are passwords here. CARFAX reports are available upon request. Comments DMV fees such as taxes, title, tags, registration and processing fee are not included in the sale price. Depending on the age of the vehicle, normal wear and tear should be anticipated. Disclaimer Price excludes processing fee and freight or destination charge.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEEP21AX70231742

Stock: 6034

Certified Pre-Owned: No

