Used 2007 Toyota Highlander for Sale Near Me
5,666 listings
- 148,609 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995$1,724 Below Market
- 141,148 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,750$1,250 Below Market
- 106,093 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,499$1,766 Below Market
- 186,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,495$826 Below Market
- 169,167 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$223 Below Market
- 149,393 miles
$6,995$832 Below Market
- 221,499 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,980
- 182,308 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,975
- 99,389 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,500
- 125,033 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,488
- 91,241 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,990
- 182,183 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,994
- 200,379 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,408
- 128,342 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,999
- 163,599 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,980
- 143,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,477
- 188,188 miles
$9,899
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Highlander
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Highlander
Metro Atlanta,09/19/2006
My wife and I were shopping for a small/medium size SUV for our off-work vehicle. We were looking at several other SUVs out there before settling for the Highlander. It was not the best of the bunch but it was the best deal of them all. The RAV4 V6 and Murano definitely had more punch and characteristics. But the Highlander had the best value of the bunch. As expected, the fit & finish is excellent. The V6 is more than adequate for everyday driving. The handling is better than I expected. It is quite balanced for a fwd. Great ergonomics all around. The chrome enhancement on the Sport model really freshens up the dull look of the base model. Can't beat the deal at 0% for 48 months.
