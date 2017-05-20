Used 2017 Toyota Highlander for Sale Near Me

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

Looking for a family vehicle? This Toyota Highlander is great for kids and adults. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT have the title records to prove this SUV is a one-owner vehicle. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this Highlander's mileage reads low at 46,020. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available as well, so you can be sure that it has had all required maintenance and servicing since it was new. We here at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck.Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Toyota Highlander's 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V gives you the gas mileage that you want. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this SUV. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Toyota Highlander. Compare and see for yourself.The SUV is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. One way to judge how well a SUV has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition.We know you want the CARFAX report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car we sell comes with a CARFAX report. According to their latest, this SUV is a one-owner vehicle. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the AutoCheck report to prove that this SUV has had only one owner.Rest assured knowing that this SUV comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY. Call us or stop by for more information. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. Want a great deal? This SUV has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long.With amazing deals at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Stafford.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDJZRFH8HS387966

Stock: 387966

Certified Pre-Owned: No

