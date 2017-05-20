Used 2017 Toyota Highlander for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 37,769 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,400$7,557 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Toyota Highlander 4dr features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Predawn Gray Mica with a Saddle Tan interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJZRFH0HS469965
Stock: 469965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 38,075 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,900$5,681 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Toyota Highlander 4dr LE Plus V6 AWD . It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Midnight Black Metallic with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Highlander LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZARFH6HS024513
Stock: 024513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 33,556 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,500$6,606 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Toyota Highlander 4dr XLE V6 AWD . It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blizzard Pearl with a Ash interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJZRFH6HS398108
Stock: 398108
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 41,451 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,200$6,158 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Toyota Highlander 4dr features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Midnight Black Metallic with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Highlander LE Plus with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBZRFHXHS381879
Stock: 381879*
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 29,228 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,900$5,793 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Toyota Highlander 4dr XLE V6 AWD . It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alumina Jade Metallic with a Ash interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKZRFH0HS508770
Stock: 508770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 16,410 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,500$3,377 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1624491 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKZRFH0HS525052
Stock: c192145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 18,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,745$3,259 Below Market
Prestige Toyota of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
$4,700 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Toyota Certified, GREAT MILES 18,651! XLE trim. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER PACKAGE. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Toyota XLE with PREDAWN GRAY MICA exterior and BLACK interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 295 HP at 6600 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER PACKAGE All Weather Floor Liners, Cargo Liner. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release. EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com explains "Heated leather front seats are as comfy as furniture and offer tons of adjustment, including extendable thigh support.". EXCELLENT VALUE: This Highlander is priced $4,700 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Certified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty, 1 Year Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, lockouts, fuel delivery, flat tire service and more, Free CarFax Vehicle History Report included Price(s) include(s) all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJZRFHXHS443826
Stock: T20778S
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 30,190 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,100$5,677 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Toyota Highlander 4dr XLE V6 AWD . It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Predawn Gray Mica with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJZRFH6HS404232
Stock: 404232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 41,930 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,765$4,991 Below Market
Toyota of Massapequa - Seaford / New York
*All pricing is subject to financing through our primary lender and can't be combined with special offers. Details and price are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle information. All specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Prices and payments do not include tax, titles, tags, finance charges, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law, vehicle sellers or lending organizations. Based on 2015 EPA mileage estimates, reflecting new EPA fuel economy methods beginning with 2008 models. Use for comparison purposes only. Do not compare to models before 2008. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data, the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. Accessories and color may vary. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. The vehicle photo displayed may be an example only. Vehicle Photos may not match exact vehicles. Please confirm vehicle price with Dealership. See Dealership for details.Seating for 8; 2nd Row 60:40 Bench Seat Seating (No Cost Option) F FE 50 State Emissions F PC Special Color P BM Body Side Molding P D5 Door Edge Guard P EF Rear Bumper Applique MECHANICAL & PERFORMANCE 3.5L DOHC V6 D-4S Engine with Dual VVT-i Direct Shift - 8AT (8 Speed Automatic) 5,000-lb Tow Capacity Front Independent McPherson Strut & Rear Double Wishbone Suspension Power Assisted 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 18 Alloys w/P245/60R18 Tires;Temp Spare Stop and Start Engine System (S&S) Dynamic Torque Control All-Wheel Drive Hill-Start & Downhill Assist Control SAFETY & CONVENIENCE Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P): includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD), Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA), Auto High Beams (AHB) and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) Star Safety System 8 Airbags: Dr & Fr Pgr Adv Airbag Sys,Dr & Fr Pgr Seat-Mounted Side, Dr Knee, Pgr Seat-Cushion & 3-Rw Side Curtain Airbags Blind Spot Monitor w/Rr Cross Trfc Alert Smart Key; Alarm & Engine Immobilizer 2 LATCH-Lwr Anchor & Tether for CHildren EXTERIOR SmokdChrome Auto On/Off Hdlghts;FogLghts Adj Power Liftgate w/Flip-Up Rear Window Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof with Sunshade INTERIOR Seating for 7; Lthr Htd Fr Seats, 8-way Pwr Dr w/Lumbar, 4-way Psgr, Captain 2nd Rw, 3rd Rw 60/40 Split Fold-Flat Seats Integrated 2nd Row Side-Window Sunshades Backup Camera with 8 Display Entune Prem w/8 Touch-Screen:Nav,AM/FM CD/MP3/USB/AUX,HD,& SXM All Access 3-mo Trial, Bluetooth Phone/Music, App Suite 4.2 Color Nav-linked Multi-Info Display 5 Total USB Ports: 3 Front, 2 Second Row Homelink; 3-Zone Auto A/C; Lthr Steering Whl w/Aud, Phn & VRec Ctrls, Conv Mirror 8 Cup/4 Btl Hldrs; 2-12V & 1-120V Outlet, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE 4D Sport Utility Wh 8-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJZRFHXHS516838
Stock: U3352P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 31,543 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,500$4,696 Below Market
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
The internet advertised price excludes all other offers and discounts and does not include: (1)applicable taxes/fees, including sales, use and tire taxes/fees; (2) title/license plate/registration/DMV fees; (3) vehicle inspection fees (4) vehicle destination and transportation costs; (5) repair/reconditioning costs and fees incurred by the dealer, including but not limited to brakes, tires, and fluids; (6) dealer document/service fees; (7) finance charges; and (8) any additional fees required by law. Prices also exclude any additional charges included with the cost of closing/financing, including any governmental charges and taxes, any finance charges, documentation, preparation or VSC. The internet advertised price for this vehicle is a reflective after $1995 down payment @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+), must be financed through dealer and subject to primary lenders approval. With the exception of CarGurus and True car Customers. Cash Buyers are also welcomed. All internet advertised Vehicles are special promotion prices and offered on a first come first serve basis. Vehicle availability, inventory, pricing, and description are subject to change without prior notice. The internet advertised price represents the Vehicle in its current AS IS condition and subject to change depending on any additional costs incurred and/or market fluctuations. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous certified and backed inspection. Some of our vehicles may be subject to a government and/or manufacturer safety recalls. To check for a vehicles recalls, visit http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ All Pre-Owned Vehicles have been Certified for an additional cost of CPO.,($1995-$4995) depending on year, make, model and mileage. Dealer prep/Reconditioning ($995). Up to 10 Year 100,000-mile coverage available with CPO. Some High Line cars do not qualify. Cash purchases will be charged up to 20% additional to the selling price as a dealer convenience adjustment. Dealer not responsible for availability of any vehicle due to the high demand of a particular vehicle also due to prior sales, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting title and ownership confirmation. Please be advised we cannot extend special internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line advertisement. Our in-store price may exceed our special on-line advertisement. While we make a reasonable effort to adequately represent the condition and features of all inventory including vehicle information, pictures, pricing, and status, there may be inaccuracies. Updates may be delayed. We assume no responsibility for errors, omissions, inaccuracies in online information. We cannot guarantee a vehicle will be available for delivery when requested. We cannot guarantee a recall-free vehicle. Please verify vehicle information, availability and pricing with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at 516-673-4784 or by visiting us at the dealership. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol. All internet prices expire at 12:01 AM. Please verify any information with our sales manager.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Highlander SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJZRFH8HS434736
Stock: 4736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 41,980 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,500$5,657 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Toyota Highlander 4dr XLE V6 AWD . It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Ooh La La Rouge Mica with a Saddle Tan interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJZRFH8HS416026
Stock: 416026
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 46,020 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,777$4,463 Below Market
Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia
Looking for a family vehicle? This Toyota Highlander is great for kids and adults. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT have the title records to prove this SUV is a one-owner vehicle. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this Highlander's mileage reads low at 46,020. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available as well, so you can be sure that it has had all required maintenance and servicing since it was new. We here at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck.Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Toyota Highlander's 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V gives you the gas mileage that you want. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this SUV. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Toyota Highlander. Compare and see for yourself.The SUV is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. One way to judge how well a SUV has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition.We know you want the CARFAX report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car we sell comes with a CARFAX report. According to their latest, this SUV is a one-owner vehicle. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the AutoCheck report to prove that this SUV has had only one owner.Rest assured knowing that this SUV comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY. Call us or stop by for more information. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. Want a great deal? This SUV has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long.With amazing deals at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Stafford.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJZRFH8HS387966
Stock: 387966
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Toyota Highlander SE43,336 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,988$4,790 Below Market
Toyota of Massapequa - Seaford / New York
*All pricing is subject to financing through our primary lender and can't be combined with special offers. Details and price are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle information. All specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Prices and payments do not include tax, titles, tags, finance charges, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law, vehicle sellers or lending organizations. Based on 2015 EPA mileage estimates, reflecting new EPA fuel economy methods beginning with 2008 models. Use for comparison purposes only. Do not compare to models before 2008. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data, the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. Accessories and color may vary. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. The vehicle photo displayed may be an example only. Vehicle Photos may not match exact vehicles. Please confirm vehicle price with Dealership. See Dealership for details.MECHANICAL & PERFORMANCE 3.5L DOHC V6 D-4S Engine with Dual VVT-i Direct Shift - 8AT (8 Speed Automatic) 5,000-lb Tow Capacity Sport Tuned Front Independent McPherson Strut & Rear Double Wishbone Suspension Power Assisted 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 19 Alloys w/P245/55R19 Tires;Temp Spare Stop and Start Engine System (S&S) Dynamic Torque Control All-Wheel Drive Hill-Start & Downhill Assist Control SAFETY & CONVENIENCE Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P): includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD), Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA), Auto High Beams (AHB) and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) Star Safety System 8 Airbags: Dr & Fr Pgr Adv Airbag Sys,Dr & Fr Pgr Seat-Mounted Side, Dr Knee, Pgr Seat-Cushion & 3-Rw Side Curtain Airbags Blind Spot Monitor w/Rr Cross Trfc Alert Smart Key; Alarm & Engine Immobilizer 2 LATCH-Lwr Anchor & Tether for CHildren EXTERIOR DarkPainted Auto On/Off Hdlghts;FogLghts Projector-beam Halogen Dark-black Accent Headlights w/LED DRL Adj Power Liftgate w/Flip-Up Rear Window Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof with Sunshade INTERIOR Seating for 7; Lthr Htd Fr Seats, 8-way Pwr Dr w/Lumbar, 4-way Psgr, Captain 2nd Rw, 3rd Rw 60/40 Split Fold-Flat Seats Integrated 2nd Row Side-Window Sunshades Backup Camera with 8 Display Entune Prem w/8 Touch-Screen:Nav,AM/FM CD/MP3/USB/AUX,HD,& SXM All Access 3-mo Trial, Bluetooth Phone/Music, App Suite 4.2 Color Nav-linked Multi-Info Display 5 Total USB Ports: 3 Front, 2 Second Row, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2017 Toyota Highlander SE 4D Sport Utility Black 8-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Highlander SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJZRFH4HS391707
Stock: U3342P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- certified
2017 Toyota Highlander LE Plus35,908 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,188$3,437 Below Market
Tustin Toyota - Tustin / California
Tustin Toyota, Giant Used Car Outlet of Orange County, serving Anaheim, Cypress, Tustin, Santa Ana, Irvine, Westminster, Orange, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Fullerton, San Juan Capistrano, Lake Forest, as well as all surrounding cities. Wide variety Used Car Department with over 100 vehicles in stock! Located at 44 Auto Center Drive, Tustin, Ca 92782 (We are in a separate building from our New car lot) with knowledgeable Product Specialists to assist with a hassle free experience and enjoyment of the vehicle you are seeking! Our Representatives will be glad to assist you, call us today (877) 360-7744 Pre-Owned / Used / Certified Near Tustin, CA 92782 Orange County Irvine Santa Ana Anaheim Cypress Buena Park Costa Mesa Fullerton Brea Yorba Linda Placentia Garden Grove Westminster Stanton Huntington Beach Midway City
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Highlander LE Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZZRFH2HS214477
Stock: P12041
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 81,191 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,277$4,076 Below Market
Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Toyota Highlander. It is a super clean one-owner SUV, one of the best that we have ever seen. Want a SUV with low miles? This Toyota Highlander has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 81,191. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. This SUV and our other inventory goes through a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before it is put on our lot to be sold. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck.If getting noticed is what you are after, then this SUV is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine and people will know you've arrived. The 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. Grip the road like never before with this sports tuned suspension. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Toyota Highlander. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Toyota Highlander. Compare and see for yourself.This SUV has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. One way to judge how well a SUV has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips.Want to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. We are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by CARFAX. Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the CARFAX report to prove that this SUV has had only one owner. You want the AutoCheck report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Every car we sell comes with an AutoCheck report. According to their latest, this SUV is a one-owner vehicle.Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this SUV. If you're interested in our extended warranty options please don't hesitate to call or stop in to speak with a sales associate. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. With approved credit we can provide you a vehicle with low monthly payments and no hassle. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast.With amazing deals at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Gainesville.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJZRFH5HS374513
Stock: 374513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Toyota Highlander LE Plus20,941 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,734
Pat Lobb's Toyota of McKinney - Mckinney / Texas
**160 Point Inspection**, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, THIRD-ROW SEATING OPTION, BENCH SEATING second row, POWER LIFTGATE, RUNNING BOARDS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE, STAR SAFETY SYSTEM(VSC,TRAC,ABS,EBD,BA,SST), PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE CONTROL, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT WITH STEERING ASSIST, AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, REAR BACKUP CAMERA, LOCAL TRADE, NEW TIRES, FRESH OIL CHANGE, SERVICE RECORDS, FULLY DETAILED, SUPER CLEAN, FULL TANK OF GAS, RENTAL CAR ASSISTANCE, ***TOYOTA CERTIFIED***, **7YR 100,000 MILE WARRANTY**, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, LE Plus Package, Low tire pressure warning, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio, Traction control. Certified. Certification Program Details: 12-month/12,000 mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty 7-year/100,000-mile Limited Powertrain Warranty 1-year of Roadside Assistance Towing reimbursement up to $50 per occurrence Substitute Transportation Transferable 160-point inspection CARFAX Vehicle History Report Financing at New Vehicle Rates and Terms Toyota Highlander 2017 LE Plus FWD 3.5L V6 8-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i Predawn Gray MicaEasy access from anywhere, 75 and 121!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Highlander LE Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZZRFH8HS230621
Stock: 505899A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 33,856 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,900$4,169 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Toyota Highlander 4dr features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Predawn Gray Mica with a Ash interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Highlander LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBZRFHXHS408966
Stock: 408966
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 28,959 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,858$3,744 Below Market
Toyota of Massapequa - Seaford / New York
*All pricing is subject to financing through our primary lender and can't be combined with special offers. Details and price are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle information. All specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Prices and payments do not include tax, titles, tags, finance charges, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law, vehicle sellers or lending organizations. Based on 2015 EPA mileage estimates, reflecting new EPA fuel economy methods beginning with 2008 models. Use for comparison purposes only. Do not compare to models before 2008. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data, the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. Accessories and color may vary. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. The vehicle photo displayed may be an example only. Vehicle Photos may not match exact vehicles. Please confirm vehicle price with Dealership. See Dealership for details.Paint Protection Film P BM Body Side Molding P D5 Door Edge Guard P DK Preferred Owner's Portfolio P EF Rear Bumper Applique MECHANICAL & PERFORMANCE 3.5L DOHC V6 D-4S Engine with Dual VVT-i Direct Shift - 8AT (8 Speed Automatic) 5,000-lb Tow Capacity Front Independent McPherson Strut & Rear Double Wishbone Suspension Power Assisted 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 18 Alloys w/P245/60R18 Tires;Temp Spare Stop and Start Engine System (S&S) Dynamic Torque Control All-Wheel Drive Hill-Start & Downhill Assist Control SAFETY & CONVENIENCE Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P): includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD), Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA), Auto High Beams (AHB) and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) Star Safety System 8 Airbags: Dr & Fr Pgr Adv Airbag Sys,Dr & Fr Pgr Seat-Mounted Side, Dr Knee, Pgr Seat-Cushion & 3-Rw Side Curtain Airbags Blind Spot Monitor w/Rr Cross Trfc Alert Smart Key; Alarm & Engine Immobilizer 2 LATCH-Lwr Anchor & Tether for CHildren EXTERIOR SmokdChrome Auto On/Off Hdlghts;FogLghts Adj Power Liftgate w/Flip-Up Rear Window Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof with Sunshade INTERIOR Seating for 7; Lthr Htd Fr Seats, 8-way Pwr Dr w/Lumbar, 4-way Psgr, Captain 2nd Rw, 3rd Rw 60/40 Split Fold-Flat Seats Integrated 2nd Row Side-Window Sunshades Backup Camera with 8 Display Entune Prem w/8 Touch-Screen:Nav,AM/FM CD/MP3/USB/AUX,HD,& SXM All Access 3-mo Trial, Bluetooth Phone/Music, App Suite 4.2 Color Nav-linked Multi-Info Display 5 Total USB Ports: 3 Front, 2 Second Row Homelink; 3-Zone Auto A/C; Lthr Steering Whl w/Aud, Phn & VRec Ctrls, Conv Mirror 8 Cup/4 Btl Hldrs; 2-12V & 1-120V Outlet, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE 4D Sport Utility Gy 8-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJZRFH9HS463257
Stock: U3431I
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Highlander searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Highlander
- 5(56%)
- 4(19%)
- 3(12%)
- 2(7%)
- 1(6%)
Related Toyota Highlander info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Lexus GS 350 2015
- Used Ford Taurus 2018
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2017
- Used Toyota Prius 2015
- Used Jeep Compass 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used Subaru Impreza
- Used Toyota Celica
- Used BMW 4 Series
- Used BMW 7 Series
- Used Genesis G80
- Used Lincoln Navigator
- Used HUMMER H3
- Used Subaru Ascent
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Ram Dakota
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Highlander Virginia Beach VA
- Used Toyota Camry Lansing MI
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid Everett WA
- Used Toyota C-HR Fort Worth TX
- Used Toyota Highlander Raleigh NC
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Naperville IL
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Springfield MO
- Used Toyota Corolla Macon GA
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Ashburn VA
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Riverside CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010 Fontana CA
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012 Hollywood FL
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018 Tacoma WA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW M5 2020
- 2021 BMW M5 News
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- 2020 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 Lamborghini Aventador
- 2020 XF
- 2021 Canyon
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2021 Transit Connect
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2020 Prius Prime
- 2020 INFINITI Q60
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- 2019 e-Golf