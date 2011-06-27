  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander
  4. Used 2016 Toyota Highlander
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(156)
Appraise this car

2016 Toyota Highlander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined interior appointments
  • quiet, compliant ride
  • smooth and strong V6 engine
  • seating for up to eight, functional cabin design.
  • Lackluster four-cylinder engine
  • third-row seat isn't as roomy as those in some other top rivals.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Toyota Highlander for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Range
$17,966 - $39,300
Used Highlander for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Comfortable and pleasing to drive, the 2016 Toyota Highlander is a no-brainer pick for a three-row family crossover. It also earns our top rating.

Vehicle overview

The 2016 Toyota Highlander, which represents the third year of the model's current generation, remains a top contender among family-friendly crossover SUVs. For buyers repelled by minivans or those who don't need a V8-powered toy-hauling behemoth, the three-row Highlander hits the sweet spot, offering front- or all-wheel-drive, a choice of four-cylinder or V6 engines, and five distinct trim levels, each with a successively longer list of features.

Regardless of trim level, the Highlander stands out by virtue of its spacious and comfortable cabin. Second-row seating is a choice of three-across bench seating or captain's chairs with a side table. The refined V6 and smooth six-speed automatic transmission deliver effortless acceleration and make the Highlander one of the quickest big crossovers around. There are also plenty of contemporary tech tools and smartphone-integrated services, anchored by an 8-inch high-resolution touchscreen display in the higher trim levels.

For 2016, Toyota keeps the Highlander essentially unchanged. There's a new standard towing package that makes all V6 models capable of towing up to 5,000 pounds (previously this was an option).

The Highlander packs enough goodness that we've made it one of our top picks for a three-row crossover this year. But it's not the only model worth checking out. The Highlander's main rival, the Honda Pilot, is fully redesigned this year and is more upscale and carlike than in prior years. The Ford Explorer is also updated this year and offers a similar range of prices and features plus a strong turbocharged V6 option. There's also the handsome-looking Dodge Durango or the three-row Hyundai Santa Fe, the latter of which stacks up nicely against the Highlander across the board. All of them are competent family vehicles, but the Highlander certainly earns its well-deserved reputation for all-around goodness.

2016 Toyota Highlander models

The 2016 Toyota Highlander is a three-row midsize crossover offered in LE, LE Plus, XLE, Limited and Limited Platinum trim levels. Eight-passenger seating is standard on the LE, LE Plus and XLE, while seven-passenger seating (featuring second-row captain's chairs instead of a three-person bench) is optional on the XLE and standard on the Limited and Limited Platinum. Note that the related Highlander Hybrid is reviewed separately.

The base LE starts with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated exterior mirrors, a rear spoiler, cruise control, a rearview camera, cloth seating, manually adjustable front seats (six-way driver, four-way passenger), a sliding and reclining 60/40-split second-row seat, a 60/40-split third-row seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 6.1-inch central touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system with voice control, a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB interface.

Picking the LE Plus adds foglights, a flip-up rear hatch window, an adjustable-height power liftgate, tri-zone automatic climate control, upgraded upholstery with synthetic leather (SofTex) accents, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), a leather-wrapped steering wheel, satellite radio and HD radio, and an eight-inch display monitor.

The XLE further adds a sunroof, roof rails, keyless entry and ignition, leather upholstery for the first and second rows (SofTex for the third), heated front seats, an upgraded driver information display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 110-volt power outlet in the second row, retractable second-row sunshades, driver voice amplification for communicating with rear passengers (Driver Easy Speak), an 8-inch central touchscreen, a navigation system and smartphone app integration (Entune App Suite).

Nearing the top, the Limited comes with 19-inch wheels, LED running lights, LED ambient interior lighting, second-row captain's chairs, heated and ventilated front seats, driver memory functions, a four-way power passenger seat, a blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert, rear parking sensors and a 12-speaker JBL audio system.

There are no factory options available for the LE or LE Plus trim levels. The XLE can be outfitted with the second-row captain's chairs. An optional rear-seat entertainment package for the XLE and Limited includes a Blu-ray player with 9-inch display, RCA jacks and wireless headphones.

On the Limited you can also select the Driver Technology package, which fits the Highlander with automatic high-beam control headlights, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, frontal collision warning, a frontal impact crash mitigation system (with automatic braking) and Toyota's Safety Connect telematics (emergency assistance, stolen vehicle location and automatic collision notification).

Finally, the top-shelf Highlander Limited Platinum reaps all of the above as standard and further includes a panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, a heated steering wheel and heated second-row seats.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Toyota Highlander is essentially unchanged from last year's model. Minor upgrades include a standard towing package on all V6 models.

Performance & mpg

The base Highlander LE comes standard with front-wheel drive and a 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 185 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The only transmission is a six-speed automatic. Fuel economy is an EPA-estimated 22 mpg combined (20 mpg city/25 mpg highway), which is barely better than the ratings for the stronger V6 engine.

That 3.5-liter V6 is optional on the LE and standard on all other trims. It's rated at 270 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque. The transmission is again a six-speed automatic and either front- or all-wheel drive is available (Limited Platinum comes with standard AWD). The front-wheel-drive V6 configuration achieves an EPA-estimated 21 mpg combined (19 mpg city/25 mpg highway), while the AWD V6 drops a tick to 20 mpg combined (18 mpg city/24 mpg highway). We easily met these estimates when we recorded a real-world 23 mpg on Edmunds' 120-mile mixed-driving evaluation loop in an XLE AWD.

At the Edmunds test facility, we recorded a 7.3-second 0-60-mph time in that same XLE AWD, which is about a second quicker than the average for this segment. A Limited with front-wheel drive still outpaced most competitors with a run to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds.

The four-cylinder Highlander LE is rated to tow up to 1,500 pounds. All V6 models are now equipped with a standard tow package (with a heavy-duty radiator, alternator and supplemental oil cooler) and rated to tow up to 5,000 pounds.

Safety

The 2016 Toyota Highlander comes standard with traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, front seat side airbags, a driver knee airbag, a front passenger seat-cushion airbag and full-length side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is also standard.

The Limited trim gets a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, and its optional Driver Technology package (standard on Limited Platinum) adds a frontal collision warning and mitigation system (with automatic braking), lane-departure warning and Toyota's Safety Connect telematics (emergency assistance, stolen-vehicle location and automatic collision notification). Unfortunately, these items are unavailable on lesser Highlander trims.

In a simulated panic stop from 60 mph conducted at the Edmunds test facility, a Highlander XLE AWD managed a braking distance of 116 feet, a very good distance for this class.

In government crash testing, the Highlander received a five-star overall rating (out of a possible five), with four stars for total frontal impact protection and five stars for total side impact protection. During testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Highlander received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. In the small-overlap frontal-offset impact test, the Highlander received the second-highest rating of "Acceptable." Its seat and head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Most 2016 Toyota Highlander buyers end up with the tried-and-true V6 engine, and it's easy to see why: You get almost the same fuel economy as with the base four-cylinder, along with an extra 85 hp and some of the smoothest acceleration in any crossover at this price. The six-speed automatic transmission works well and provides quick downshifts in most situations.

The meaty three-spoke steering wheel is precise, and if you drive quickly around a tight turn, the Highlander remains secure, with a decent amount of grip. As long as you're not looking for athletic handling (not many people are in this class, honestly), you'll likely find the Highlander sharp enough. Of course, the Highlander's bread and butter is ferrying passengers around in comfort, and it certainly excels in that regard. The cabin remains hushed at speed, and road impacts are generally shrugged off by the compliant suspension, though the Limited's 19-inch wheels make it feel slightly less accommodating.

Interior

Hard plastics that were once the bane of the Highlander have since been supplanted by supple surfaces with fancy stitching at the seams. The gauge cluster has a contemporary look thanks in part to the multifunction information display that sits in the middle (especially the XLE and Limited's larger color version). Although the base 6.1-inch central touchscreen is a bit basic in both form and function, the available 8-inch unit is more satisfying with its improved graphics and functionality.

Toyota has baked a number of handy storage features into the Highlander's interior. There's a unique built-in shelf on the dashboard, for instance, that can serve as a resting place for phones and other small personal items. The shelf's short height, however, can make it hard to fit your hand in there to place or retrieve those items. Vastly more spacious is the storage box under the console armrest that's big enough for a large purse.

If you're expecting big-time space in the way back, we should warn you that adults will still find the third row cramped relative to some rivals. Kids will be fine, though, and the three-across seating bolsters the Highlander's credentials as a minivan substitute. Behind that third row is nearly 14 cubic feet of cargo-carrying capacity, which when the rear seats are lowered maxes out at 83.7 cubic feet, an average figure for this class of vehicle. The available height-adjustable power liftgate with memory height settings is also a boon in garages with low ceilings.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Toyota Highlander.

5(58%)
4(24%)
3(12%)
2(3%)
1(3%)
4.3
156 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 156 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still lovin' the Highlander
Debra Handley,05/01/2016
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This is my second Highlander. The first was an 2003 LE. I recently gave it to my daughter with 139000 miles on it. Because I loved my 03 so much, we decided the new car would also be a Highlander. This time we went all out and purchased the Limited Platinum. This car has 4 owners manuals! I've made it through them all. This car has all the bells and whistles! I particularly am enjoying the blind spot warning, lane departure and the cruise control feature that keeps you a safe distance from the car in front of you. I must admit this took a little getting used to, but now I truly appreciate the way the car speeds up or slows down on its own while using the cruise feature. The lift gate is also easy to operate. You must use the operating handle, but you don't need to manually unlock the door first if you are keeping the key in your purse. I do like the easy lock/unlock features on the doors as well. The interior is very attractive, spacious and comfortable. I love that I can fit my tote style handbag safely away in the deep storage unit between the front seat! It's also wide enough for me to fish around for anything I need in my bag, and there is also roo, for me to store all my favorite CDs in there as well. The back seat captains chairs are very comfortable and ride very well. There are retractable window shades for added comfort. This is great for traveling with babies! We haven't even used the third row seats, but they are ready when needed. The cargo area without the third row is very spacious! Four adults could easily travel with all their luggage for at least a week or more including beach chairs and coolers! The entune system is great! It has local weather, traffic,Bluetooth pairing for listening to your favorite music on your phone, or on the apps you can install such as i❤️radio, Pandora, and others. You get a three month subscription to Sirius. The navigation system will not allow you to get lost! It reconfigures if you miss a turn without making you feel bad, it simply and redirects you without that annoying "recalculating" you get with other system. I love the sunny interior when you unshaded the cabin with the panoramic moon roof. I just love my new car, and am looking forward to many years of pleasurable driving!
4Runner for Highlander
Lawrence C. Reardon,02/11/2016
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I needed to replace my 2007 4Runner Trail with a new vehicle that would get me, passengers, the dog, and goods, through the snow, the mud, and the dust to my camp in central Maine. I also needed a safe car that I could maneuver on the highways up and down the East Coast, get decent mileage, and have a solid array of safety features. Unfortunately the 2016 4Runner did not have adaptive cruise control, blind spot/cross lane warnings, crash avoidance systems, etc. I refused to pay an extra $10,000 for the Lexus. So I ended up with the AWD Highlander Platinum Limited and its extensive array of safety features. Obviously, there is a big difference between driving a truck-based and a car based SUV, such as the Highlander. In this respect, I don't miss the 4Runner Trail. We'll see when I'm stuck in high snow whether I miss the 4WD. But for now, I'm thrilled driving the Highlander. While the interior looks massive, it isn't a big car. While I thought about the Ford Explorer for a couple of days, as I liked the parking assist and the safety features involving the front of the car, I opted for the Toyota because of quality assurance and the cheaper price. I have driven it for nearly four years, including nine-hour trips up and down the East Coast. I have stopped worrying about changing lanes because of the safety features. I was able to carry more goods than the 4Runner. And on the last trip North during a cold winter's day, I averaged over 25 mpg...with only 1500 miles on the odometer. During the summer I can get 26-27 on the highway. My personal list of likes besides all the safety items: a comfortable seat, a decent sounding audio system, a nice interior design, especially the shelf in the front to carry wallets, phones, etc., the flip-up back window, the car handling, the automatic headlights/bright beams, and the automatic windshield wipers. I only wish they had included front parking radar. I am disappointed with the Entune system, which should be updated to have Android/Apple capabilities. While I miss the rugged 4Runner capability, but I now have AWD and all types of safety mechanisms that will keep me safe. It continues to exceed expectations.
A good buy
Ed Reilly,08/04/2016
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Bought the car 3 weeks ago. Paid 37,400 on a 40,840 sticker XLE white with leather.Car is comfortable AC is cold both front and rear . Have owned toyota before and played a big part in the purchase. Dependable and reliable. Turned off the ECO button feels the car is being pulled with it on. Gas mileage about 22 hwy 18 city could be better.touch screen has many features takes a few days to get used to. Side mirrors seems large and sometimes block view on turns.
Lexus in Toyota Clothing (with sportier handling)
Thomas from Westchester Cty, NY,07/31/2016
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Pros: Rock solid look, feel and handling. Calm-instilling, smooth, quiet ride. Sensible, simple, intuitive controls. Luxury car look, feel and performance at a below-luxury price and with lower cost regular fuel! Safe, effective all wheel drive and active safety systems. Cons: Smaller than ideal cargo space. Very tight third row -- for young children or emergency, short trips only. Lane departure sensor is a little too sensitive. Navigation slightly less intuitive and useful than other controls and systems in this vehicle and than navigation systems in other vehicles and after-market or cell phone based systems. Overall: An easy 5 out of 5 stars! This vehicle should be on anyone's list for a mid-size SUV with a third row seat. There is a wide variety of option levels with corresponding wide variety in cost so it can fit into many budgets whether you choose the top end to compete with luxury vehicles as we ultimately did or a "lower" level which can compete with almost any but the smallest, compact SUVs on price (which we also considered).
See all 156 reviews of the 2016 Toyota Highlander
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2016 Toyota Highlander features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Toyota Highlander

Used 2016 Toyota Highlander Overview

The Used 2016 Toyota Highlander is offered in the following submodels: Highlander SUV. Available styles include XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Toyota Highlander?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Toyota Highlander trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Toyota Highlander XLE is priced between $22,995 and$30,000 with odometer readings between 27495 and91712 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Toyota Highlander Limited is priced between $21,083 and$30,995 with odometer readings between 10073 and126950 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum is priced between $24,777 and$39,300 with odometer readings between 31035 and82012 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Toyota Highlander LE is priced between $17,966 and$30,995 with odometer readings between 31304 and89478 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Toyota Highlander LE Plus is priced between $23,500 and$24,983 with odometer readings between 42266 and55274 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Toyota Highlanders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Toyota Highlander for sale near. There are currently 60 used and CPO 2016 Highlanders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,966 and mileage as low as 10073 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Toyota Highlander.

Can't find a used 2016 Toyota Highlanders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Highlander for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,122.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,384.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Highlander for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,905.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,364.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Toyota Highlander?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Highlander lease specials

Related Used 2016 Toyota Highlander info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles