My 2005 Toyota Highlander was my first car, and the best one I could've gotten! It has an amazing turning radius, sound system, climate control, etc. I could not say enough good things about this car! It looks like a big SUV but drives like a sedan. Braking and accelerating were not too sensitive but not too sluggish either. It was incredibly safe, and has almost no blind spots. If you are looking for a first car or just an older car that holds its value, this is the car.

Read more