2005 Toyota Highlander Review
Pros & Cons
- Seats up to seven, carlike ride and handling, smooth and powerful V6 engine, fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine, lots of safety features.
- Limited towing and off-road ability, bland personality.
Other years
List Price Range
$5,000 - $10,195
Used Highlander for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its fuel-efficient engine lineup, full complement of safety features and available third-row seat, the Highlander is one of our top recommendations to those who need SUV utility but don't want any unnecessary bulk or fuel bills.
2005 Highlights
New standard features this year include a roof rack with cross bars, remote keyless entry and a cargo cover. Standard on the Limited and optional on the base is a new windshield wiper de-icer grid.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Toyota Highlander.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Maegan,09/30/2015
Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
My 2005 Toyota Highlander was my first car, and the best one I could've gotten! It has an amazing turning radius, sound system, climate control, etc. I could not say enough good things about this car! It looks like a big SUV but drives like a sedan. Braking and accelerating were not too sensitive but not too sluggish either. It was incredibly safe, and has almost no blind spots. If you are looking for a first car or just an older car that holds its value, this is the car.
WarrenG,04/07/2010
I bought this new in 2005 and now have 65k trouble-free miles on it. After 3 Explorers, it has been very nice not to have to meet on a regular basis with the service writer for a change. 4-cyl is strong enough and gives 20 mpg around town, 25 hwy. Only problem was with original Toyo tires - at 29k they looked great but couldn't keep the vehicle on the road in FL summer rains. New Michelin LTs solved that problem. Only costs have been oil changes, filter changes, and a new battery. Very satisfied.
shasta4,02/14/2011
135K miles. Bought 8/04. Most options, 3rd row. V6, 3.3, AWD. I've had big 3, BMW (3), Volvo (2), Jag V12 sedan, Audi and this is the best of them all in terms of overall satisfaction. I can find small design grips like the vague sunroof switch, tight 3 row seat, but very little problems and outstanding reliability. Orig. Bridgestones 50K. Rear brakes 60K. Front brakes 130K ! All lamps except highs original. High beams 120K. Tow a 2,000 lb travel trailer cross 3,000 miles averaging 20.5mpg. Mileage town 18, highway 23. No leaks, amazing tranny, great power, tows trailer beautifully (after easy lift). One problem. At 50K rear bushing worn. Probably do to trailer towing.
A Smith,08/06/2015
Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
My wife and I had a 2004 FWD 4cyl Highlander for over 8 years. Ran and performed fantastic the whole time. Gave it to a family member with a need for 3rd row seating. Just bought a used 2005 Highlander with the 3.3 V-6. Just as nice, just as dependable. These Highlanders are clean basic SUV's with an outstanding service and dependability rating. The ones I have owned have been more base model type units, and we were not looking for lots of bells and whistles.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Toyota Highlander features & specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Highlander
Related Used 2005 Toyota Highlander info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019