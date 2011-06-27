  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander
  4. Used 2005 Toyota Highlander
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(199)
Appraise this car

2005 Toyota Highlander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seats up to seven, carlike ride and handling, smooth and powerful V6 engine, fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine, lots of safety features.
  • Limited towing and off-road ability, bland personality.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Toyota Highlander for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Range
$5,000 - $10,195
Used Highlander for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its fuel-efficient engine lineup, full complement of safety features and available third-row seat, the Highlander is one of our top recommendations to those who need SUV utility but don't want any unnecessary bulk or fuel bills.

2005 Highlights

New standard features this year include a roof rack with cross bars, remote keyless entry and a cargo cover. Standard on the Limited and optional on the base is a new windshield wiper de-icer grid.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Toyota Highlander.

5(77%)
4(16%)
3(2%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.6
199 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 199 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My first car!
Maegan,09/30/2015
Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
My 2005 Toyota Highlander was my first car, and the best one I could've gotten! It has an amazing turning radius, sound system, climate control, etc. I could not say enough good things about this car! It looks like a big SUV but drives like a sedan. Braking and accelerating were not too sensitive but not too sluggish either. It was incredibly safe, and has almost no blind spots. If you are looking for a first car or just an older car that holds its value, this is the car.
2005 Toyota Highlander Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L
WarrenG,04/07/2010
I bought this new in 2005 and now have 65k trouble-free miles on it. After 3 Explorers, it has been very nice not to have to meet on a regular basis with the service writer for a change. 4-cyl is strong enough and gives 20 mpg around town, 25 hwy. Only problem was with original Toyo tires - at 29k they looked great but couldn't keep the vehicle on the road in FL summer rains. New Michelin LTs solved that problem. Only costs have been oil changes, filter changes, and a new battery. Very satisfied.
In love after all these years.
shasta4,02/14/2011
135K miles. Bought 8/04. Most options, 3rd row. V6, 3.3, AWD. I've had big 3, BMW (3), Volvo (2), Jag V12 sedan, Audi and this is the best of them all in terms of overall satisfaction. I can find small design grips like the vague sunroof switch, tight 3 row seat, but very little problems and outstanding reliability. Orig. Bridgestones 50K. Rear brakes 60K. Front brakes 130K ! All lamps except highs original. High beams 120K. Tow a 2,000 lb travel trailer cross 3,000 miles averaging 20.5mpg. Mileage town 18, highway 23. No leaks, amazing tranny, great power, tows trailer beautifully (after easy lift). One problem. At 50K rear bushing worn. Probably do to trailer towing.
2nd One owned
A Smith,08/06/2015
Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
My wife and I had a 2004 FWD 4cyl Highlander for over 8 years. Ran and performed fantastic the whole time. Gave it to a family member with a need for 3rd row seating. Just bought a used 2005 Highlander with the 3.3 V-6. Just as nice, just as dependable. These Highlanders are clean basic SUV's with an outstanding service and dependability rating. The ones I have owned have been more base model type units, and we were not looking for lots of bells and whistles.
See all 199 reviews of the 2005 Toyota Highlander
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2005 Toyota Highlander features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2005 Toyota Highlander

Used 2005 Toyota Highlander Overview

The Used 2005 Toyota Highlander is offered in the following submodels: Highlander SUV. Available styles include AWD 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Limited AWD 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Fwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Limited Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Toyota Highlander?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Toyota Highlander trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Toyota Highlander V6 is priced between $7,490 and$7,985 with odometer readings between 169175 and187256 miles.
  • The Used 2005 Toyota Highlander Base is priced between $5,000 and$5,000 with odometer readings between 152129 and152129 miles.
  • The Used 2005 Toyota Highlander Limited is priced between $6,995 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 105032 and105032 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Toyota Highlanders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Toyota Highlander for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2005 Highlanders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,000 and mileage as low as 105032 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Toyota Highlander.

Can't find a used 2005 Toyota Highlanders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Highlander for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,044.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,466.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Highlander for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,201.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,427.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Toyota Highlander?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Highlander lease specials

Related Used 2005 Toyota Highlander info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles