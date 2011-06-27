Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Consumer Reviews

I did way to much research ez2sell , 02/03/2013 90 of 93 people found this review helpful I researched every car in this class and kept coming back to the Highlander. In sales and I'm a road warrior so comfort, ride, handling and reliability are key. This car characteristics of a SUV but the ride of a luxury car. Very happy with my purchase. However Toyota should include at this price level blind spot sensing mirrors, back up sensors and memory seats. The nav system is a bit difficult to use and should come with lifetime free updates. Report Abuse

From Venza To Highlander luvtoyota10 , 12/21/2012 52 of 55 people found this review helpful I traded in my 2010 Toyota Venza for this Highlander because I wanted something more refined and comfortable. And I was right with choosing the Highlander. The ride is so quiet that when I had the radio off once, I only heard the A/C when I was going 40 mph. The ride is so smooth, reminds me of a 2011 Toyota Camry I drove. This car is so much more refined than my Venza. So Quiet. Its also easier to get out of, especially for my grandmother. I also feel safer in this. I've only had it for three weeks, So I will do another review after I drive through the snow with it. The car handles well, its not thrilling or bad. The steering is better than My Venzas. This is my 5th Toyota. Report Abuse

My Highlander luvtoyota10 , 04/13/2013 28 of 29 people found this review helpful I got this highlander on the first of december last year. Since then, it has been a great car. I know, it's not that exciting but it repays you with its great reliability. Everything has been fine, despite some issues with routine maintenance at my Toyota Dealer. The steering is unpredictable, it's not dangerous or scary. Sometimes it has a weightier feel (which I like) and other times, a light steering feel. On a trip to Indianapolis I averaged 24mpg there and back. I like the iPhone/iPod integration and back up camera. It does many things well. Quiet ride and handles like a car. It was fantastic in the snow. It went through 6 inches NO prob. Not sure If I like the 2014 Highlander design. Report Abuse

Built to Tow osos2 , 03/30/2014 16 of 16 people found this review helpful We bought our 2013 SE 4WD in January '14 to replace our '11 Murano as we had bought an Escape 17B trailer. It weighs appx. 2600 lbs. loaded, and the Murano wasn't really built for it. All SE's have the tow package included- a must for anyone towing regularly to properly cool engine & trans oil. Ours also came with hitch. The experience in towing is night and day. On paper both vehicles are somewhat similar, however with the 4WD (AWD really), and its extra curb weight. It pulls our trailer easily. Also, the Murano has a CVT trans, and am not sure about the durability of it with significant towing. Report Abuse