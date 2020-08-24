Used 2010 Toyota Highlander for Sale Near Me

Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio

1-OWNER CARFAX VERIFIED! *DESIRED FEATURES:* Rear Camera, Leather, Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Htd Seats, Fog Lights.This front wheel drive 2010 Toyota Highlander SE is one of those used cars Columbus, OH shoppers seek out for its Black exterior with a Gray Interior. With 110,953 miles this 2010 Highlander with a 3.5l engine is your best buy near Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, CD Changer, Auxiliary Audio Input, Garage Door Opener, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player. Your Black 2010 Toyota Highlander SE near Columbus, Ohio is available for immediate test drives in Columbus, OH.*Our Car Dealership near Columbus, Ohio:* Call Byers Imports today at *(888) 808-7202 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2010 Toyota Highlander SE! Byers Imports serves Columbus, OH. You can also visit us at, 341 N Hamilton Rd. Columbus OH, 43213 to check it out in person! Byers Imports Used car dealership only sells used cars Columbus, OH buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Toyota Highlander comes factory equipped with an impressive 3.5l engine, an 5-speed automatic transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Front Wheel Drive, Power Locks, Spare Tire (Full Size), Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering. Byers Imports is Central Ohio's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Ohio used car shoppers and owners drive to Byers Imports in Columbus for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Automatic Climate Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Window Defroster, Reading Light(s), Bench Seat, Vanity Mirrors*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Drivers Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee AirBag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Front Head Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag. This 2010 Toyota Highlander SE comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditionsThe Byers Imports used car dealership in Central Ohio is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just east of Columbus, OH where your 2010 Toyota Highlander SE will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.When shopping for used cars Columbus shoppers prefer the short drive to Columbus, OH. We're glad you found this pre-owned Toyota Highlander for sale at our used car dealership near Columbus, Ohio in Columbus, OH. Looking for Audi financing? Our Byers Imports finance specialist will find the best rates available for this pre-owned Toyota Highlander for sale. Byers Imports has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Columbus just east of Columbus. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Columbus, OH consider driving just past Bexley, OH to Columbus where you'll experience Central Ohio's preferred Audi dealer service, sales and the Byers Imports difference!Byers Imports Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Columbus, OH shoppers prefer like this 2010 Toyota Highlander SE stock # I211038A.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDKK3EH8AS021406

Stock: I211038A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020