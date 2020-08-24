Used 2010 Toyota Highlander for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 273,338 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
AutoNation Chevrolet North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Rear Spoiler Black Sand Beige; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKK3EH2AS010434
Stock: AS010434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 173,942 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$1,959 Below Market
Lot 99 - Milwaukie / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZA3EH2AS006031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 190,375 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,460$2,859 Below Market
Elite Auto KC - Overland Park / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJK3EH6AS017902
Stock: 432
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,162 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995$1,837 Below Market
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* CLEAN CARFAX, 4X4, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER SEATS, MOONROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY, 3RD ROW SEAT, MP3 COMPATIBLE, ALUMINUM WHEELS, ALLOY WHEELS.This four wheel drive 2010 Toyota Highlander Limited features an impressive 3.50 Engine with a Black Exterior with a Ash Leather Interior. With only 98,162 miles this 2010 Toyota Highlander is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2010 Toyota Highlander in Columbus,OH Includes: Homelink System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Start, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Changer, Garage Door Opener, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# AS015739A* Toyota Direct has this 2010 Toyota Highlander Limited ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2010 Toyota Highlander Limited! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 23.0 Highway MPG and 17.0 City MPG! This Toyota Highlander comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.50 engine, an 5-speed automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Traction Control, Spare Tire (Full Size), Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Power Passenger Seat, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Telescoping Wheel, Rear Window Wiper, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Trip Computer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Dual Power Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Wood Trim, Compass, Power Moonroof, Overhead Console, Power Drivers Seat, Cargo Shade, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Rear Reading Lamps, Illuminated entry, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Tilt Steering Wheel, Bench Seat, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Split Folding Rear Seat, Reading Light(s)*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Fog Lights, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Delay-off headlights, Overhead airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Rear Head Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Knee AirBag, Dual Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 230 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 85 Toyota Highlander suvs like this Black 2010 Toyota Highlander Limited that we have in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDK3EH4AS015739
Stock: AS015739A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 109,872 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,980
Jack O Diamonds Lincoln - Tyler / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZK3EH5AS016369
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,827 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,457$1,137 Below Market
Palm Beach Toyota - West Palm Beach / Florida
This pre-auction vehicle is being offered to you at a wholesale price! Most dealerships ship their older higher mileage vehicles straight to the auction, here at Palm Beach Toyota we inspect them for safety and then offer them to you at wholesale pricing. A copy of our mechanical inspection report and suggested repair is available upon request. KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. Toyota Limited with Black exterior and Sand beige interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 270 HP at 6200 RPM*. Clean Carfax, AS IS, AS IS VEHICLE REVIEWSBased on the Camry, this popular crossover is a segment benchmark with carlike handling and a pillowy ride. A- -CarAndDriver.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. A GREAT TIME TO BUYWas $12,777. This Highlander is priced $1,400 below NADA Retail. WHY BUY FROM USPALM BEACH TOYOTA is the Palm Beaches' highest volume CERTIFIED PREOWNED TOYOTA dealership, winner of the prestigious Leaders of Excellence award for both 2013 and 2014 as well as being the only TOYOTA dealership in the Palm Beaches to be recognized by AUTOMOTIVE NEWS as one of the top 100 dealerships to work for. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - All advertised prices are with approved credit & exclude gvmt fees, FI fees, taxes, Lic, Title, Reg. Fees, State & Local Taxes & Dealer Fee of $999.95. DEALER makes no representations,expressed or implied,to any actual/prospective purchaser/owner of this vehicle as to the existence,ownership,accuracy,description or condition of listed vehicle's equipment,price,specials or warranties. Variations must be presented prior to sale. The efficiencies of e-commerce permit us to sometimes offer e-commerce consumer pricing benefits. Therefore, prices on this site may only be available to consumers who initiate their transactions via email or via this site's contact mechanism. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDK3EH0AS009615
Stock: AS009615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 151,056 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,700$1,316 Below Market
Infiniti of Macon - Macon / Georgia
2010 Toyota Highlander Limited Gray *NAVIGATION*, *SUNROOF*, *STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS*, *TRACTION CONTROL*, *DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL*, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY*, *AM/FM/CD PLAYER*, *ALLOY WHEELS*.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK3EH0AS020874
Stock: TEL20874
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 145,833 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988
DeMontrond Volkswagen of Conroe - Conroe / Texas
Call Kevin, KC, Kyle or Craig for this internet special today for this extremely clean L4. Easy financing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZA3EH9A2011925
Stock: 4149A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 110,953 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,998$1,574 Below Market
Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio
1-OWNER CARFAX VERIFIED! *DESIRED FEATURES:* Rear Camera, Leather, Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Htd Seats, Fog Lights.This front wheel drive 2010 Toyota Highlander SE is one of those used cars Columbus, OH shoppers seek out for its Black exterior with a Gray Interior. With 110,953 miles this 2010 Highlander with a 3.5l engine is your best buy near Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, CD Changer, Auxiliary Audio Input, Garage Door Opener, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player. Your Black 2010 Toyota Highlander SE near Columbus, Ohio is available for immediate test drives in Columbus, OH.*Our Car Dealership near Columbus, Ohio:* Call Byers Imports today at *(888) 808-7202 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2010 Toyota Highlander SE! Byers Imports serves Columbus, OH. You can also visit us at, 341 N Hamilton Rd. Columbus OH, 43213 to check it out in person! Byers Imports Used car dealership only sells used cars Columbus, OH buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Toyota Highlander comes factory equipped with an impressive 3.5l engine, an 5-speed automatic transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Front Wheel Drive, Power Locks, Spare Tire (Full Size), Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering. Byers Imports is Central Ohio's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Ohio used car shoppers and owners drive to Byers Imports in Columbus for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Automatic Climate Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Window Defroster, Reading Light(s), Bench Seat, Vanity Mirrors*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Drivers Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee AirBag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Front Head Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag. This 2010 Toyota Highlander SE comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditionsThe Byers Imports used car dealership in Central Ohio is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just east of Columbus, OH where your 2010 Toyota Highlander SE will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.When shopping for used cars Columbus shoppers prefer the short drive to Columbus, OH. We're glad you found this pre-owned Toyota Highlander for sale at our used car dealership near Columbus, Ohio in Columbus, OH. Looking for Audi financing? Our Byers Imports finance specialist will find the best rates available for this pre-owned Toyota Highlander for sale. Byers Imports has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Columbus just east of Columbus. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Columbus, OH consider driving just past Bexley, OH to Columbus where you'll experience Central Ohio's preferred Audi dealer service, sales and the Byers Imports difference!Byers Imports Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Columbus, OH shoppers prefer like this 2010 Toyota Highlander SE stock # I211038A.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKK3EH8AS021406
Stock: I211038A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 161,955 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,985$2,305 Below Market
MotorMax of GR - Grandville / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJK3EH2AS038794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 169,559 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,492$1,284 Below Market
Vancouver Toyota - Vancouver / Washington
WAS $13,201. BLACK exterior and ASH interior, SE trim. Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, Rear Air. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sunroof, 4x4, Privacy Glass. Toyota SE with BLACK exterior and ASH interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 270 HP at 6200 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS 'Based on the Camry A GREAT TIME TO BUY Was $13,201. OUR PROMISE McCord's Vancouver Toyota-Scion is a family owned and operated dealership since 1982. Our promise is to provide our customers with the best possible reconditioned used car on the market. We will run every used vehicle we offer for sale against the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) recall data base and will address any recall before we sell it to you. Every used car is run through a 160 point quality control inspection- We pay our mechanics to find any issues so you don't have to. We offer a 5 day 500 mile 'No Questions Asked' money back guarantee, a 12mo/12k mile limited powertrain warranty on any vehicle that is 14 years or newer and has less than 125k miles. The warranty allows you to fix the vehicle at any shop that you choose- not just us. Plus our Certified Toyota program that gives you 1yr/12k mile comprehensive warranty coverage and 7yr/100k mile powertrain coverage. MCCORD'S VALUE PRICE We research our market and Value price every vehicle we offer for sale with a very competitive price. Less time negotiating and more time finding the vehicle that best matches your wants and needs. We look forward to your visit. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJK3EH5AS039695
Stock: 66281C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 157,970 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,540$880 Below Market
Kerry Toyota - Florence / Kentucky
This gas-saving Vehicle will get you where you need to go... They say All roads lead to Rome, but who cares which one you take when you are having this much fun behind the wheel. Priced below MSRP!!! Try & beat this deal.. Dare to compare! Safety Features Include: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Stability control...Oh, and did you notice that it's generously equipped with: Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Air conditioning, Cruise control...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZA3EH3A2011810
Stock: 31880B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 131,278 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Lease
$9,250
Zara Auto - Denver / Colorado
4WD, 3.5L V6, 131K MILES, ATUOMATIC, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, 3RD ROW, BACKUP CAMERA AND MORE, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, NO KNOWN ISSUES OR LEAKS, GOOD TIRES AND BRAKES, REBUILT TITLE DUE TO A PREVIOUS FRONT RIGHT DAMAGE, 8301 E ILIFF AVE DENVER CO 80231 (Iliff&Quebec) (303) 900-7575 (text for fastest response) NO DEALER FEES! HAGGLE FREE PRICES! OUR ASKING PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 3000 LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (CERTAIN MODELS EXCLUDED)! WE ACCEPT PERSONAL & CASHERIS CHECK, CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS (2% charge) FINANCING OPTIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE WWW.ZARAAUTO.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKK3EHXAS013596
Stock: 13885
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,575 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,991$901 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Timonium - Timonium / Maryland
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Crossbars Blizzard Pearl Rear Spoiler Extra Cost Paint Sand Beige; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *TOYOTA HIGHLANDER SE*1 OWNER*ALL WHEEL DRIVE*MOONROOF*P/SEAT*BACKUP CAMERA*BLUETOOTH*3RD ROW SEAT* THIS VEHICLE IS MARYLAND INSPECTED PLUS IT IS AUTONATION CERTIFIED. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJK3EH3AS026363
Stock: AS026363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 201,137 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,884$1,058 Below Market
Chevrolet Buick GMC of Quincy - Quincy / Florida
This unit has a 2.7 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This Toyota Highlander shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. This model is front wheel drive. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in it. The vehicle is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. The Toyota Highlander has an automatic transmission. This vehicle looks aggressive with a streamlined rear spoiler. Easily set your speed in this model with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. The spacious cabin accommodates your family and friends in comfort. Take it to the mountains or the beach. this unit can handle it all.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZA3EHXA2011612
Stock: 5011612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 111,365 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$12,990$286 Below Market
Don Wessel Honda - Springfield / Missouri
Don Wessel Honda is family owned and operated since 1966. We have an unrivaled reputation for quality vehicles and satisfied customers. At Don Wessel Honda there are no hidden fees or costs. Our sales and service department have an A+ rating. Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned to the highest standards. Enjoy purchasing your next vehicle with trust and confidence from a dealership that is committed to its customers, employees, and the community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDK3EHXA2166555
Stock: P8805
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 122,364 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,999
XDrive Motors - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
WOW! GREAT DEAL! :2010 Toyota Highlander Limited Sport Utility 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!NAVIGATION SYSTEM! DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! HEATED SEATS! SUNROOF! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! BACK UP CAMERA! PUSH BUTTON START! AWD! 3RD ROW SEATS!NO ACCIDENT!We are proud to present this beautiful 2010 Toyota Highlander. Looks great, runs great, ready to go! Reliable, dependable, safe and gas efficient! Has been pre-sale inspected, serviced and tuned-up by our technicians to guarantee best quality. 'The 2010 Toyota Highlander's gutsy powertrain, versatile interior and carlike maneuverability make it an ideal choice as a do-all family vehicle.' Edmund's expert reviewPros- Powerful and fuel-efficient V6- user-friendly cabin with innovative second-row seat design- easy to maneuver considering its size.______________________________________________________________________Test drive is always free! DO YOU WANT TO SCHEDULE ONE?CALL NOW(508) 505-4555 !!!________________________________________________________________________EASY FINANCINGHave NO credit ? . . .You are APPROVED!Have BAD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!Have GOOD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our entire selection of used cars for sale. ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED! GUARANTEED credit APPROVAL!USE TRADE-IN AS DOWN PAYMENT ! __________________________________________________________________________________________What are you waiting for? Call today (508) 505-4555 or visit our website: www.XDriveMotors.com ONE CLICK APPROVAL ON OUR WEBSITE XDriveMotors.com _______________________________________________________________________________________XDrive Motors Inc 436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379 Call us at (508) 505-4555 XDriveMotors.com Monday-Saturday 10am-7pm Sunday 11am-4pmTO SEE MORE GREAT CARS FOR SALE PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.XDriveMotors.com *Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDK3EH6AS032204
Stock: 31-3624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 185,065 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,505
AutoNation Ford Katy - Katy / Texas
Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Blizzard Pearl Keyless Start Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2010 Toyota Highlander we recently got in. This 2010 Toyota Highlander comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. On almost any road condition, this Toyota Highlander Limited offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. When Toyota created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. More information about the 2010 Toyota Highlander: The 2010 Toyota Highlander is still seen as one of the best combinations of an SUV and sedan available in the United States. Offering seating for seven adults, the Highlander is surprisingly versatile. When properly equipped, the upper-end Highlanders can tow up to 5,000 pounds. MSRP starts at $25,855. Estimated mileage is 20 mpg city and 27 mpg highway for the base 4-cylinder trim. The hybrid version starts at just under $35,000 and is capable of 27 mpg in the city. This model sets itself apart with responsive acceleration, confident ride, hybrid availability, V6 towing capability, seating for seven adults, and Roomy and versatile interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDK3EH7AS029327
Stock: AS029327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Highlander searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Highlander
- 5(82%)
- 4(9%)
- 3(9%)
Related Toyota Highlander info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Honda Civic 2013
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2016
- Used Kia Sorento 2016
- Used Toyota Corolla 2010
- Used Audi Q5 2018
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2018
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2018
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2017
- Used Toyota Corolla 2014
- Used Lexus ES 350 2017
- Used Honda Civic 2015
- Used BMW M4 2018
- Used Honda HR-V 2016
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2017
- Used Acura MDX 2017
- Used Honda Civic 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Forester
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
- Used Mazda CX-9
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata
- Used Nissan GT-R
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- Used Nissan Altima
- Used Cadillac CTS
- Used BMW M3
- Used Lexus IS 350
- Used Lexus ES 350
- Used Chevrolet Traverse
- Used Ford Focus ST
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Avalon Virginia Beach VA
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Gilbert AZ
- Used Toyota Avalon Alexandria VA
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Erie PA
- Used Toyota C-HR Lansing MI
- Used Toyota Avalon Melbourne FL
- Used Toyota C-HR Everett WA
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Richmond VA
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Torrance CA
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Spokane WA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Avalon 2011 Washington DC
- Used Toyota Prius 2014 Tuscaloosa AL
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018 Wichita KS
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2021 Tesla Model Y News
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Sentra
- 2021 Toyota C-HR News
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Kia K5 2021
- Volvo XC60 2020
- 2020 Nissan Maxima
- Hyundai Kona 2020
- Ram 2500 2020
- 2020 NSX
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 2020
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2020 Q5