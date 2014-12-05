Used 2014 Toyota Highlander for Sale Near Me
5,666 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 103,462 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,375$4,069 Below Market
- 16,809 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,776$2,299 Below Market
- 82,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,950$4,687 Below Market
- 112,283 miles
$17,991
- 104,717 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,995$2,492 Below Market
- 47,452 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,500
- certified
2014 Toyota Highlander LE57,979 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995$1,903 Below Market
- 89,698 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,600$1,766 Below Market
- 93,957 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,959$2,351 Below Market
- 95,385 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,742$2,735 Below Market
- certified
2014 Toyota Highlander Limited63,342 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,555$2,567 Below Market
- 110,783 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,490$2,405 Below Market
- 103,483 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,344$2,342 Below Market
- 115,906 miles
$16,997$1,933 Below Market
- 113,203 miles
$16,500$1,048 Below Market
- 73,022 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,995$1,356 Below Market
- 95,418 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,497$1,461 Below Market
- 89,107 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,192$1,260 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Highlander searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Highlander
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Highlander
Write a reviewSee all 48 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.448 Reviews
Report abuse
mclynch,05/12/2014
I have owned this vehicle for about a month and a half now; Prox. 4000 miles. Bought the XLE over the LE Plus as the price difference was minimal as compared to some of the luxury upgrades that are standard with the XLE package; ie: Leather, heated seats, larger touch screen radio, moon roof, etc. My family also owns a 2011 Toyota Sienna with the limited trim package. The Highlander has a much more quiet ride, comfier seats, plenty of room in the 2nd & 3rd rows (I'm 6'-4") so I do not fit in most mid-size SUV's...
Related Toyota Highlander info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Tesla Model S 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2016
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2018
- Used BMW M3 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2016
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2013
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2014
- Used Nissan Rogue 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Honda HR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used Ford Expedition EL
- Used Honda Fit
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Used Toyota Camry Solara
- Used Nissan Juke
- Used Hyundai Sonata
- Used Toyota C-HR
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Mazda RX-8
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Highlander Augusta GA
- Used Toyota Camry Harrisburg PA
- Used Toyota Avalon Rockville MD
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid New Orleans LA
- Used Toyota Avalon Hayward CA
- Used Toyota Camry Hollywood FL
- Used Toyota C-HR Mobile AL
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Houston TX
- Used Toyota Corolla Frederick MD
- Used Toyota Highlander Irving TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018 Huntsville AL
- Used Toyota Yaris 2016 Garden Grove CA
- Used Toyota Avalon 2013 Wilmington DE
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2021 Honda Accord News
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2020 Ford GT News
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5