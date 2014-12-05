Used 2014 Toyota Highlander for Sale Near Me

BMW of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Black; Perforated Leather Seat Material Ooh La La Rouge Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Toyota Highlander Limited is the one! More information about the 2014 Toyota Highlander: The Toyota Highlander is a mid-sized near-luxury crossover competing in a crowded segment where just about every major auto manufacturer has a hat in the ring. Toyota knows that for their entry to be successful, they'll have to offer lots of technology and convenience at the right price, to go along with their solid reputation for reliability. The 2014 Highlander plays right into this strategy with plenty of standard features, plus a bevy of options. Attractive new styling is the icing on the cake, helping the Highlander to stand out in a crowded field. Strengths of this model include Roomy, good ground clearance, stylish and technology filled interior, sleek exterior styling, available hybrid drivetrain and all-wheel drive AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Toyota Highlander Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDYKRFHXES007332

Stock: ES007332

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020