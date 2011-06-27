Fair warning, this review is long, intended to provide the kind of consumer details that professional reviewers won’t notice in their few hours with a car. I generally agree with the professional reviews, and if only looking for a 30 second summary, my review is not for you. We’ve owned our 2018 Highlander Hybrid AWD Limited Platinum about a month now. Other contenders included a Lexus RXL, Audi Q7, Acura MDX and Honda Pilot. While never unimportant, price was not the top concern and we bought which one we like the best. That was the Highlander, including over the luxury brands listed. Because we were comparing to and shopping the luxury brands, we ended up at the very top trim level possible. Comments: We’ve been getting about 25 mpg. While not the EPA rating, the EPA doesn’t drive 75 mph either. For a 4500 pound vehicle with over 300 hp, I’m hugely satisfied with the mpg. While many reviews single out the infotainment center as a “con”, it was a huge plus and primary selling point for us. I hate anything that looks like a tablet was stuck to the dash or involves a mouse, joystick, wheel or any other weird input method. The Highlander uses a touch screen, flush mounted in dash, as it should be. Regarding device connectivity, you can connect both a phone and another device for music (like another phone) at the same time if you want. Convenient to have the kids DJ from the back seat, while still keeping my phone connected. The system downloads all contacts, can directly control device music, reads your incoming texts aloud, streams Pandora or other content from a device. OK, it’s not CarPlay……but I think it’s better. Takes about a day to learn, but awesome after that. Toyota, don’t change a thing. The 5 USB power ports (2 in front, 3 in back) are a big deal and a “must have” for our family. Not all competitors had this. The 110 AC household plug is nice too….already used it to keep the crockpot plugged in and warm enroute a Super Bowl party. At the higher trim levels, the interior is luxury level. On par with the Lexus RX, better than the Acura MDX in our opinion. As professional reviewers have noted, the seat comfort is world-class. By far the best of any comparable vehicle we looked at. While I can’t disagree with the professional reviews that XLE is the “value” trim level, it’s not ridiculously more to move up. Limited adds $3K, then Limited Platinum adds another $3K. For perspective, each is well less than 10% of the vehicle price, or collectively, about 15%. For that, you get the following - upgraded wheels, upgraded audio, panoramic moonroof, surround view cameras, front and rear parking sonar, 2 person memory driver’s seat, power passenger seat, LED daytime running lights, heated 2nd row seats, heated steering wheel, heated mirrors, air conditioned front seats, rain sensing wipers, cargo cover. To us, it seemed very worth it, especially if comparing to and considering luxury brands. On the luxury brands, the option packages cost more than that and often don’t even deliver nearly as much. While not “required”, many of these options are a big deal to us and certainly worth paying for. We use them all the time. Heated second 2nd row seats…. our teenagers love ‘em. Surround view cameras and parking sonar, tremendously helpful. Driver memory seats – needed for a family vehicle where more than one person drives. Panoramic moonroof that extends all the way over the 2nd row – kids love that too. These are great family vehicle options, which is exactly what the Highlander is. Drivewise, the ride is mini-van-esque, which is a good thing (doesn’t drive like a truck). Nothing exciting, but pretty much what you want in a family hauler. While I wouldn’t call it an everyday 3rd row, the 3rd row is very serviceable for occasional use and more than met our expectations. When folded, it also looks neat and flush. Some of the competitors didn’t. In summary, the family features are what make this car. Specifically, all the USB power ports, the panoramic moonroof, the heated seats for everybody, the adequate 3rd row, the driver memory seat, passenger power seat, the ability to connect multiple Bluetooth devices simultaneously. Most vehicles just focus on the driver. The Highlander focuses on the whole family, especially at the higher trim levels, which is exactly why we bought it. A month later, we’re still loving it and are 100% convinced we bought the right vehicle.

Read more