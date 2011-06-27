  1. Home
2018 Toyota Highlander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Just-right exterior and interior size for many families
  • Standard high-tech safety features
  • Strong V6 engine with good fuel economy
  • Very quiet and pleasantly compliant ride quality
  • Third-row seat isn't as roomy as those in many competitors
  • Touchscreen and other controls may require an extra-long reach
  • Undesirable base four-cylinder engine
  • No available Apple CarPlay or Android Auto
Which Highlander does Edmunds recommend?

For the typical Highlander shopper, we recommend the XLE trim level. Priced right in the middle of the Highlander range, the XLE comes standard with the V6 and adds several decent extras to the Highlander's already rich list of standard features, including blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, leather upholstery, heated front seats, and keyless ignition and entry. There's also optional all-wheel drive if you need the extra control. You could certainly get by with the LE Plus or pay more to enjoy the more extravagant Limited, but the XLE is the sweet spot in our opinion.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2018 Toyota Highlander is one of the best picks available for a versatile three-row crossover SUV. Thanks to a comfortable and quiet ride, abundant standard features and a just-right size, it should serve you well as a do-all family hauler.

While the Highlander isn't as big as traditional truck-based SUVs such as Toyota's Sequoia, it's easier to maneuver around town, yet it still has three relatively usable rows of seating. It also delivers above-average fuel economy for a three-row SUV. The third row is a bit tighter than we'd like, but kids will fit just fine back there. We also like how Toyota outfits every Highlander with its Toyota Safety Sense bundle, which include adaptive cruise control, lane departure intervention, and forward collision mitigation with automatic emergency braking.

If you need a crossover with a roomier third row, you'll probably be happier with a Honda Pilot or Volkswagen Atlas. Toyota's also a bit behind the times in smartphone connectivity &mdash; you can't get Android Auto or Apple CarPlay on the Highlander. Overall, though, this popular and well-rounded crossover is certainly worth a test drive.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Highlander as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs for 2018.

2018 Toyota Highlander models

The 2018 Highlander is a large three-row crossover SUV with seating for eight, but optional second-row captain's chairs reduce capacity to seven. Toyota makes six Highlander models: the LE, LE Plus, XLE, SE, Limited and Limited Platinum. The LE isn't a stripped-down model, but its standard four-cylinder engine is a bummer. The LE Plus has key upgrades such as the V6 engine (optional on the LE), a power liftgate and tri-zone automatic climate control, while the XLE, Limited and Limited Platinum essentially slather on luxury features. The SE stands out with unique styling and sportier driving dynamics.

The standard powertrain on the base LE is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (185 horsepower, 184 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. The 3.5-liter V6 (295 hp, 263 lb-ft) that's standard on all other trims is optional on the LE and comes paired with an eight-speed automatic. All-wheel drive can be added to the V6 as an option.

Other standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, rear privacy glass, the Toyota Safety Sense bundle (automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, lane departure intervention, and Toyota's Pre-Collision System, which bundles forward collision detection with automatic emergency braking, a rearview camera, rear air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a 60/40-split second-row seat (slides, reclines, folds), a 60/40-split third-row seat (reclines, folds), five USB ports, a 6.1-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player.

The LE Plus adds a height-adjustable power liftgate, a flip-up rear window, foglights, tri-zone automatic climate control, upgraded upholstery and trim, a power-adjustable driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a higher-resolution 8-inch touchscreen, satellite and HD radio, and a variety of smartphone-connection apps.

On top of the LE Plus' equipment, the Highlander XLE adds a sunroof, roof rails, keyless entry and ignition, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, an upgraded instrument panel, leather upholstery (first and second rows), simulated leather third-row upholstery, heated front seats, a power-adjustable passenger seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, second-row window sunshades, a 110-volt power outlet, Driver Easy Speak (carries the driver's voice through the rear speakers to distant passengers) and a navigation system.

The SE is equipped similarly to the XLE but has LED running lights, sport-themed styling elements and suspension tuning, 19-inch wheels and sporty interior trim.

The Limited starts with the XLE's content and adds LED running lights, different 19-inch wheels, rear parking sensors, a rear cargo cover, heated and ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, heated second-row captain's chairs (optional on the XLE) and a 12-speaker JBL audio system.

The Limited Platinum gains a panoramic sunroof, automatic wipers, a 360-degree parking camera, front parking sensors, Safety Connect emergency communications, a heated steering wheel and heated second-row seats.

The Limited and Limited Platinum can be optionally equipped with the second-row bench. A rear-seat entertainment system is optional on all but the LE and LE Plus.

Trim tested

2018 Toyota Highlander Review

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Highlander has received some revisions, including a new V6 engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission and additional feature content. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Highlander.

Driving

An appealing combination of a powerful V6, proficient brakes and intuitive, precise steering, plus good handling and decent towing and off-road credentials, place the Highlander among the class best.

Acceleration

The Highlander's V6 provided impressive acceleration in 2014, and the latest V6 (updated for 2017) only improves upon that capability. The new eight-speed automatic shifts smoothly and is reasonably responsive.

Braking

Despite a vague-feeling pedal, the Highlander provides substantial braking effectiveness — the panic-stop distance from 60 mph in Edmunds testing ranks among the class best — and very good fade resistance.

Steering

About as good as it gets for a large SUV. It has intuitive response and reassuring feedback when cornering and isolated straight-line stability on the highway. And the Highlander is a cinch to park.

Handling

A confident and competent handler, right up to the relatively low limit set by the stability control system, which really lets you know when you're asking too much. The new SE model's sport-tuned suspension provides a firmer ride but only minor handling improvements.

Drivability

The Highlander feels bigger than some competitors when you're behind the wheel, so tighter parking maneuvers might feel hairy. It has nice-and-easy steering for parking lots, though, and indeed it is a very easy SUV to drive in general.

Off-road

There's no low-range gearing, but a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, 8 inches of ground clearance, hill hold and hill descent control, and advantageous approach and departure angles give the Highlander admirable off-road capabilities for a family hauler.

Comfort

Lexus lite. The Highlander's seats, ride comfort and utterly silent atmosphere are nearly as good as you'll find in SUVs from corporate cousin Lexus.

Seat comfort

Heated leather front seats are as comfy as furniture and offer tons of adjustment, including extendable thigh support. The second-row seats are firmer, but they slide and recline in a wide range. The third row is merely acceptable; certain competitors do better.

Ride comfort

One of the Highlander's best qualities is its ride comfort. This crossover is highly isolated and confident without feeling like a floating barge. Few if any road irregularities intrude.

Noise & vibration

One of the quietest SUVs we've ever measured. Only an occasional wisp of wind noise is evident on a gusty highway pass.

Interior

With a couple of exceptions (e.g., some long reaches for controls), the Highlander's interior is highly competitive in terms of access, space and ergonomics.

Ease of use

Some controls, specifically those for the audio system, are located too far away. Otherwise, Toyota's typical array of controls is easy to use.

Getting in/getting out

It can be difficult to reach the third row since the second row (be it captain's chairs or the bench) doesn't provide a wide path to the way back. But the doors are large, and the seats are of a reasonable height.

Driving position

Abundant seat adjustments, including power-adjustable thigh support (a rare feature) on most trim levels. Sufficient seat and telescoping-wheel travel for taller drivers.

Roominess

As is true of most competitors, the first and second rows provide copious room for adult occupants. The third row is squishier than that of the Honda Pilot, and despite having three seat belts, only small kids are likely to fit three abreast back there.

Quality

The quality of materials is high, and during our one-year long-term test of a Highlander, everything in the cabin remained nicely screwed together. Impressive.

Utility

Overall cargo capacity is average for this segment, which should translate to abundant room for most families. Small-item storage is very good.

Small-item storage

There's a unique built-in shelf on the dashboard that serves as a resting place for phones or other personal items. A vast amount of space is found under the sliding armrest cover — it's big enough to store a laptop or a sizable purse.

Cargo space

The Highlander offers an average amount of cargo capacity for the segment, regardless of how many rows are in place. Some others offer more space behind the third row, notably the Ford Explorer.

Towing

A properly equipped Highlander V6 can tow up to 5,000 pounds, which is essentially the standard for the segment. To beat that, you'll need a more rugged alternative such as the Dodge Durango.

Technology

The Highlander's standard suite of safety technology is a nice plus, especially if you don't have the money for a range-topping model. The infotainment interface is pleasantly easy to use.

Audio & navigation

Toyota's touchscreen interfaces aren't the flashiest or most feature-packed, but they are easy to use. The 8-inch version (standard on most models) is notably quick to respond to inputs and features large, easily pressed icons.

Driver aids

Every Highlander comes standard with forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, along with adaptive cruise control and lane departure intervention. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are included on the XLE on up.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Toyota Highlander.

5(50%)
4(26%)
3(11%)
2(11%)
1(2%)
4.1
112 reviews
112 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great, but lots of road noise on some highway surf
John A.,03/21/2018
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
I bought the 2018 Highlander due to the many standard features, great reviews, and lastly price comparison. No matter what the price, if you don't buy what you like, you'll never like it, so why cheap out. There are many great features in the highlander, nice interior, power, safety features. My previous vehicle was a 2010 explorer and I found it nearly overwhelming to test drive and compare all this new stuff on different vehicles. It’s a lot to consume in a relatively short test drive; it takes days to get to know a vehicle. I settled on the Highlander, considered Jeep, Kia and more. Other reviews pointed out there are many things that beep at you. Yes, but all are expected, seat belts beep if you take it off, lane departure alert beeps, if you have it turned on and change lanes without signaling. Also the lane Alert button is a "sticky button" and does not reset each time vehicle is started, so I only turn it on when I want it for long highway drives. Love the adaptive cruise, makes CC useable. Love the collision alert, have heard the beep and actual braking once when going into a turn a bit too fast (distracted by all the new stuff), it detected the trees on the outside of the turn and braked just enough to slow you down a bit and alert the driver. So I think this was an appropriate response. Obviously there’s a lot more to these systems that I am yet to experience. Lane departure will nudge the wheel in the right direction, but ultimately the driver is in control and the nudge I deem appropriate. I like everything about the new Highlander (including auto headlights, lots of driver legroom, good GPS, great looks, plenty of power, smooth ride, quiet around city, and more) except, the LOAD road noise on some highway surfaces. Need to determine if the Toyo tires are the cause or what I can do about it. I spent 8 hours in it this weekend on Highways and hated the road noise as 91N and 89 through VT seemed entirely like rough surface that produces too much road noise. The road noise changes dramatically with the road surface and I have not noticed/experienced this with previous vehicles including the2010 Ford Explorer I drove 142k with various tires. Also, the JBL speakers are not good. I have a good ear for music and no level of adjustment could make it sound good. The front speakers bounce off the windshield and the whole system is tuned too much for base. I turned base way down but still not good. I never tried the stereo during test drives , assuming it would be good enough and didn’t want to blast the sales person or spend the long time it takes to check all these things, stereo was lower on the list. I was wrong. I would like to hear other reviews/comment on road noise and sound system. The styling of the Highlander is also great, and I like the interior over all. Driver’s seat is VERY comfortable for me and adjusts many ways. Overall I like the Highlander a lot, but the road noise is a big issue for me, and if reduced would help the sound system. With only 2150 Miles, I’ve gotten to know it but will update this review and I hope it helps someone.
Review for serious shoppers
Dennis,02/12/2018
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
Fair warning, this review is long, intended to provide the kind of consumer details that professional reviewers won’t notice in their few hours with a car. I generally agree with the professional reviews, and if only looking for a 30 second summary, my review is not for you. We’ve owned our 2018 Highlander Hybrid AWD Limited Platinum about a month now. Other contenders included a Lexus RXL, Audi Q7, Acura MDX and Honda Pilot. While never unimportant, price was not the top concern and we bought which one we like the best. That was the Highlander, including over the luxury brands listed. Because we were comparing to and shopping the luxury brands, we ended up at the very top trim level possible. Comments: We’ve been getting about 25 mpg. While not the EPA rating, the EPA doesn’t drive 75 mph either. For a 4500 pound vehicle with over 300 hp, I’m hugely satisfied with the mpg. While many reviews single out the infotainment center as a “con”, it was a huge plus and primary selling point for us. I hate anything that looks like a tablet was stuck to the dash or involves a mouse, joystick, wheel or any other weird input method. The Highlander uses a touch screen, flush mounted in dash, as it should be. Regarding device connectivity, you can connect both a phone and another device for music (like another phone) at the same time if you want. Convenient to have the kids DJ from the back seat, while still keeping my phone connected. The system downloads all contacts, can directly control device music, reads your incoming texts aloud, streams Pandora or other content from a device. OK, it’s not CarPlay……but I think it’s better. Takes about a day to learn, but awesome after that. Toyota, don’t change a thing. The 5 USB power ports (2 in front, 3 in back) are a big deal and a “must have” for our family. Not all competitors had this. The 110 AC household plug is nice too….already used it to keep the crockpot plugged in and warm enroute a Super Bowl party. At the higher trim levels, the interior is luxury level. On par with the Lexus RX, better than the Acura MDX in our opinion. As professional reviewers have noted, the seat comfort is world-class. By far the best of any comparable vehicle we looked at. While I can’t disagree with the professional reviews that XLE is the “value” trim level, it’s not ridiculously more to move up. Limited adds $3K, then Limited Platinum adds another $3K. For perspective, each is well less than 10% of the vehicle price, or collectively, about 15%. For that, you get the following - upgraded wheels, upgraded audio, panoramic moonroof, surround view cameras, front and rear parking sonar, 2 person memory driver’s seat, power passenger seat, LED daytime running lights, heated 2nd row seats, heated steering wheel, heated mirrors, air conditioned front seats, rain sensing wipers, cargo cover. To us, it seemed very worth it, especially if comparing to and considering luxury brands. On the luxury brands, the option packages cost more than that and often don’t even deliver nearly as much. While not “required”, many of these options are a big deal to us and certainly worth paying for. We use them all the time. Heated second 2nd row seats…. our teenagers love ‘em. Surround view cameras and parking sonar, tremendously helpful. Driver memory seats – needed for a family vehicle where more than one person drives. Panoramic moonroof that extends all the way over the 2nd row – kids love that too. These are great family vehicle options, which is exactly what the Highlander is. Drivewise, the ride is mini-van-esque, which is a good thing (doesn’t drive like a truck). Nothing exciting, but pretty much what you want in a family hauler. While I wouldn’t call it an everyday 3rd row, the 3rd row is very serviceable for occasional use and more than met our expectations. When folded, it also looks neat and flush. Some of the competitors didn’t. In summary, the family features are what make this car. Specifically, all the USB power ports, the panoramic moonroof, the heated seats for everybody, the adequate 3rd row, the driver memory seat, passenger power seat, the ability to connect multiple Bluetooth devices simultaneously. Most vehicles just focus on the driver. The Highlander focuses on the whole family, especially at the higher trim levels, which is exactly why we bought it. A month later, we’re still loving it and are 100% convinced we bought the right vehicle.
Does everything for $10K-$15K less than MDX and Q7
Bob,12/12/2017
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
I was looking at the mid-size SUVs with AWD and cargo space. The Cadillac XT5 and Q5 were just a bit too tight in back seat (2nd row) for me. I found the 3 best were Acura MDX, Audi Q7 and Toyota Highlander. After test driving, the MDX and Q7 are sportier but the Highlander did everything very well. The Q7 had buttons in unusual places (at least for me) and the MDX had push button transmission and 2 screens for changing settings that took a few touches to change heat settings. Coming from a Lexus, I knew Toyota built a great car but the front seat is very comfortable, has all the safety equipment and is very easy to see out of, I chose to save $15K and buy the Toyota. Reliability, gas economy, resale and initial cost are all better with Toyota and I'll have alot less problems down the road.
Been Away, But I've Returned to a Highlander
Cornelius C.,02/23/2018
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
I had an '08 Highlander Sport for 5 years, then thought it was too big for just myself. I owned two AWD wagons for a while; they are great cars, but I missed the quiet, powerful ride of the Highlander. My local dealer was offering great incentives, so I went shopping. The '18 Highlanders have retained what I had loved in my '08, and naturally, improved on them as well. Now I can ride interstates and large highways for hours at 65-70 and hear my own radio, and not get fatigued. I'm back, and it's great! The XLE trim is the lowest you should go, but get the Limited if you can. The Highlander rides large, but it's quiet and powerful. It does not accelerate in a punchy manner, but you'll be going 55, thinking you're going 35. It's that smooth. Nice interior! Gone are buttons: it's all touch now. Wow. Exclusively, the Highlander has a shelf underneath the dash: once you've seen it, you're spoiled forever. Nice ambient, blue lighting. Great stereo in the upgrade to JBL's many speakers: you can hear the radio at low volumes! Do you know how much that means to me? Wonderful!
See all 112 reviews of the 2018 Toyota Highlander
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 8
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2018 Toyota Highlander features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Highlander models:

Forward Collision Warning/Auto-Brake
Detects an imminent collision and automatically brakes for other cars and pedestrians. This standard feature is optional on competitors.
Lane Departure Alert and Steering Assist
Helps keep you in your lane. Another typically optional feature that is standard.
Driver Knee & Passenger Cushion Airbags
Not every competitor has these extra airbags for front occupants. They are standard.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Toyota Highlander

Used 2018 Toyota Highlander Overview

The Used 2018 Toyota Highlander is offered in the following submodels: Highlander SUV. Available styles include XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A), LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Toyota Highlander?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Toyota Highlander trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Toyota Highlander XLE is priced between $27,900 and$37,995 with odometer readings between 9606 and86074 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Highlander Limited is priced between $31,988 and$38,000 with odometer readings between 19195 and54242 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Highlander LE is priced between $26,962 and$31,498 with odometer readings between 14538 and44543 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum is priced between $30,000 and$39,991 with odometer readings between 22700 and75454 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Highlander LE Plus is priced between $26,440 and$31,995 with odometer readings between 14201 and41120 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Highlander SE is priced between $31,000 and$34,900 with odometer readings between 17057 and27107 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Toyota Highlanders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Toyota Highlander for sale near. There are currently 81 used and CPO 2018 Highlanders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,440 and mileage as low as 9606 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Toyota Highlander.

Can't find a used 2018 Toyota Highlanders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Highlander for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,444.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $25,053.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Highlander for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,767.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,634.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Toyota Highlander?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Highlander lease specials

