Used 2012 Toyota Highlander for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $10,998Great Deal | $2,048 below market
2012 Toyota Highlander Limited182,451 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chevrolet Valencia - Valencia / California
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK3EH6CS055549
Stock: CS055549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- Price Drop$12,000Great Deal | $2,656 below market
2012 Toyota Highlander Limited173,300 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sarasota Ford - Sarasota / Florida
**LIMITED** **ALL WHEEL DRIVE** **NAVIGATION** **POWER MOONROOF** **3RD SEAT** **2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS** **REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM** ***NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED TO AUTOCHECK***, Navigation System, Radio: JBL AM/FM 4-Disc CD Changer, Voice-Activated Touch-Screen DVD Navigation System.***COMPLIMENTARY AT SARASOTA FORD, QUICK LANE FIRST VEHICLE SERVICE AFTER PURCHASE*** ***CHECK OUT OUR ALL NEW STATE OF THE ART FACILITY***We're here to make your shopping experience as pleasant and hassle free as possible. **Call us now to get more information @ 888-349-4989!**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDK3EH2CS149085
Stock: FF586778A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- New Listing$10,995Great Deal
2012 Toyota Highlander Base126,149 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZA3EH9CS018504
Stock: T06601
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$12,994Great Deal | $1,905 below market
2012 Toyota Highlander Base109,580 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Scott Clark Honda - Charlotte / North Carolina
Clean CARFAX. 2012 Toyota Highlander Base 4D Sport Utility 2.7L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive **CLEAN CARFAX, **3RD ROW SEATING, STOP START STEER. We offer Market Based Pricing, so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. "We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours" - Scott Clark Most of our vehicles include a FREE Lifetime Limited Powertrain Warranty, see dealer for details......
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZA3EH8CS020180
Stock: PL40183A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $12,645Great Deal | $1,699 below market
2012 Toyota Highlander Limited169,483 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Irvine - Irvine / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Voice Activated Touch Screen Dvd Navigation System Rear Seat Entertainment System Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Preferred Accessory Pkg Tow Pkg Body Side Moldings Mudguards Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Leather Seat Trim Classic Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. * At AutoNation Toyota Irvine we have over 1000 vehicles to choose from on both New and Used vehicles that are backed by the LARGEST dealership group in the United States. Our sales professionals will ensure that you have a great buying experience along with answering all of your questions along the way, CALL NOW (949) 585-6801!!!!! * Passed Rigorous 50 Point Inspection * Replaced Cabin and Air Filter * Performed Oil and Filter Change * AUTONATION TOYOTA IRVINE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE REGARDLESS IF YOU PURCHASE ONE FROM US OR NOT!!! CALL NOW (949)585-6801 PAYING TOP DOLLAR AND PROVIDING A CHECK TO YOU IMMEDIATELY!! 9101 RESEARCH DRIVE IRVINE, CA 92618 (CORNER OF BAKE PKWY AND RESEARCH DRIVE, WHERE THE 5 FWY AND 405 FWY MEET). We look forward to serving you soon. THANKS!!! * At AutoNation Toyota Irvine we have over 1000 vehicles to choose from on both New and Used vehicles that are backed by the LARGEST dealership group in the United States. Our sales professionals will ensure that you have a great buying experience along with answering all of your questions along the way, CALL NOW (949) 585-6801!!!!! * Passed rigorous 125 Multi-point Inspection * Replaced Cabin and Air Filter * Performed Oil and Filter Change * AUTONATION TOYOTA IRVINE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE REGARDLESS IF YOU PURCHASE ONE FROM US OR NOT!!! CALL NOW (949)585-6801 PAYING TOP DOLLAR AND PROVIDING A CHECK TO YOU IMMEDIATELY!! 9101 RESEARCH DRIVE IRVINE, CA 92618 (CORNER OF BAKE PKWY AND RESEARCH DRIVE, WHERE THE 5 FWY AND 405 FWY MEET). We look forward to serving you soon. THANKS!!! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK3EH7CS053678
Stock: CS053678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $11,988Great Deal | $2,604 below market
2012 Toyota Highlander Base114,954 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Simply Auto Sales - West Palm Beach / Florida
2012 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER LIMITED V6 WITH 114K MILES. ITS LOADED WITH LEATHER , POWER WINDOWS, SEATS , LOCKS AND MIRRORS. IT ALSO HAS BACKUP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL AND NO DEALER FEES. WE OFFER GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT OK! COME AND BUILD OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT WITH US. THIS AND MANY MORE VEHICLES ARE AVAILABLE AT OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 9393 ALTERNATE A1A LAKE PARK, FL 33403 OR YOU CAN VISIT US AT WWW.SIMPLYAUTOCARS.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR FILL OUT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION FOR QUICK CREDIT APPROVAL. WE OFFER A LARGE SELECTION OF CARS,SUV’S AND TRUCKS AT LOW PRICES. NO DEALER OR HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE AUTOCHECK. . A+ RATED BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED. 561-631-8822. TEXT 561 516-0006
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBK3EH7CS146657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,987Great Deal | $1,873 below market
2012 Toyota Highlander SE142,565 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
PRNDL Auto Group - Irvington / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBK3EH8CS096786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,870Great Deal | $1,192 below market
2012 Toyota Highlander SE149,950 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Colonial Hyundai of Downingtown - Downingtown / Pennsylvania
THIS VEHICLE IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE HYUNDAI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM FOR $795. GET EASY CREDIT APPROVAL. AUTO LOANS AVAILABLE GOOD, GREAT, OR NO CREDIT. THIS EXCLUSIVE PROGRAM IS FOR ALL CURRENT AND FOUR PREVIOUS MODEL YEARS, WITH MILES LESS THAN 60,000 ON THE ODOMETER. IT EXTENDS THE POWER-TRAIN LIMITED WARRANTY TO 10-YEARS/100,000 MILES FROM ORIGINAL IN SERVICE DATE. IT ALSO INCLUDES ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE, 10 YEAR / UNLIMITED MILEAGE, 24 HOURS A DAY / 365 DAYS A YEAR. 24 HOUR ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE COVERAGE FOR: FLAT TIRE, OUT OF GAS, LOCK-OUT, JUMP START, AND EMERGENCY TOWING. THIS IS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY AT COLONIAL HYUNDAI IN DOWNINGTOWN, PA. A THOROUGH 150 POINT INSPECTION IS PERFORMED BY A HYUNDAI FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIAN. WE WILL ALSO PROVIDE A CARFAX (VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT). ** CERTIFICATION IS OPTIONAL AND AVAILABLE AT AN ADDITIONAL COST. MUST FINANCE THROUGH COLONIAL HYUNDAI TO QUALIFY FOR INTERNET SPECIAL PRICING.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBK3EH6CS102729
Stock: H200712A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $12,985Great Deal | $2,072 below market
2012 Toyota Highlander Base74,921 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Williston Economy Motors - Williston / Vermont
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZK3EH0CS051792
Stock: 17396
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,995Great Deal | $1,579 below market
2012 Toyota Highlander Limited162,091 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2012 Toyota Highlander LIMITED Key Features**THIRD ROW SEATS**Navigation System**Backup Camera**Dual Power Seats**Heated and Ventilated front seats**Third Row Seats**Premium Sound**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth**iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK3EH0CS050427
Stock: AU06520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $10,800Great Deal | $1,715 below market
2012 Toyota Highlander Base154,933 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Musictown Motor Cars - Old Hickory / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZA3EH1CS020862
Stock: 20862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,999Great Deal | $1,952 below market
2012 Toyota Highlander Limited141,376 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Memar Auto Sales - Marietta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDK3EH8CS110663
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,885Great Deal | $1,663 below market
2012 Toyota Highlander Limited114,109 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kernersville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kernersville / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDK3EH4CS156880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,500
2012 Toyota Highlander Base148,028 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autos Direct of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
2012 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER AWD // THIS GREAT FAMILY SUV COMES EQUIPPED WITH // 3RD ROW SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER FRONT SEATS, TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR, MULTI ZONE A/C, CLIMATE CONTROL // AND SO MUCH MORE!! // CALL 540-300-4540 ** HOME OF THE GUARANTEED FINANCING APPROVAL** CARFAX CERTIFIED, WARRANTED and VA inspected Vehicles, Got any credit issues? We got banks looking to finance YOU. CALL NOW @ 540-300-4540 We have the vehicle that fits your needs and will help you establish your credit at the same time...come and check us out and you will see why Autos Direct FINANCING CENTER is rated V.A. # 1 SUBPRIME DEALER. CALL NOW @ 540-300-4540Special internet pricing is based on one time payment by customer such as cash, check, or certified funds. Finance charges may vary. Prices exclude sales tax, registration, title, financing charges and $499 processing fee.Apply online at WWW.AUTOSDIRECTVA.COM and find out why we are the HOME OF THE GUARANTEED FINANCING APPROVALor call 540-300-4540. AutosDirectVA.com 540-300-4540
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBK3EH8CS093712
Stock: D36107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- $15,500Good Deal | $1,495 below market
2012 Toyota Highlander Limited115,226 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lake Toyota - Devils Lake / North Dakota
For more information give me Jake Allery a call at 701-662-5346. For all the details and to schedule a test drive TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDK3EHXCS151005
Stock: T3L082X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- Price Drop$11,993Good Deal | $1,667 below market
2012 Toyota Highlander SE132,046 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ira Toyota of Manchester - Manchester / New Hampshire
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2012 Toyota Highlander? This is it. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. When Toyota created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. More information about the 2012 Toyota Highlander: The 2012 Toyota Highlander is still seen as one of the best utilities available in the United States. Offering seating for seven adults, the Highlander is surprisingly versatile. When properly equipped, the upper-end Highlanders can tow up to 5,000 pounds. MSRP starts at $28,000. Estimated mileage is 20 mpg city and 27 mpg highway for the base 4-cylinder trim. The hybrid version starts at around $38,000 and is capable of 27 mpg in the city. This model sets itself apart with responsive acceleration, V6 towing capability, hybrid availability, seating for seven adults, Roomy and versatile interior, and confident ride Toyota of Manchester is located at 33 Auto Center Road (Across for the Mall of NH) in Manchester, NH. We are proud to offer haggle free EXPRESS Pricing. You can reach us at 603-624-1800 or email to blee@group1auto.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBK3EH0CS131594
Stock: CS131594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- New Listing$16,789Good Deal | $1,613 below market
2012 Toyota Highlander Limited91,879 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Libertyville - Libertyville / Illinois
Voice Activated Touch Screen Dvd Navigation System Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat 5-Piece Carpeted Floor/Cargo Mat Set Tow Pkg Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 50-State Emissions Ash; Leather Seat Trim Magnetic Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This _ is well equipped with Accident Free CARFAX. This is a Local trade and It Completely Passed our certified AUTONATION inspection. We are also including an Industry Leading 90 Day or 4000 mile AN90 Warranty. This vehicle has all of the right options. The mileage is consistent with a car of this age. 100% CARFAX guaranteed! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDK3EH3CS130044
Stock: CS130044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $15,295
2012 Toyota Highlander Limited84,175 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Floyd's Forest Lake - Forest Lake / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDK3EH7CS135988
Certified Pre-Owned: No